Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. First up, week one! This week features some great rematches from 2017, some intriguing out-of-state games, a first-ever matchup of AZ high school titans, and two defending champions going head to head. We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

18) 5A Gilbert at 4A Mesquite

There's a lot of hype surrounding Gilbert QB/TE Will Plummer, and he'll have a tough week 1 opponent in Holden Owen and the Mesquite Wildcats. Mesquite' returning starters on offense all have the ability to eat up yardage bit by bit, So Gilbert will likely need to create turnovers and use extra possessions to get a road win. Ralph's Pick: Mesquite Chilly's Pick: Gilbert Cody's Pick: Gilbert

17) Bradshaw Mountain at Estrella Foothills (4A)

Derek Wahlstrom is a fantastic coach who made an immediate impact on Estrella Foothills last year, but Bradshaw Mountain is looking to rebound from a rare losing season, and QB Austin Gonzales has enough experience here to make the road team the favorite. Ralph's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain Chilly's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain Cody's Pick: Estrella Foothills

16) Safford at #7 Snowflake (3A)

I attended this game last year in Snowflake, and it was a smashmouth affair. Snowflake made all the plays when it counted most, but Safford's relentless pass rush kept the Bulldogs in the game the entire time. If the Lobos don't build an early lead with their run game, they could be in trouble. Ralph's Pick: Snowflake Chilly's Pick: Snowflake Cody's Pick: Snowflake

15) #7 Notre Dame at Fairfax (5A)

This is the night we find out if you can replenish and entire defense and still be a title contender. Fairfax RB Anthodious Ashley had 1,300+ yards and 23 TDs last year on the ground. Notre Dame has to stop Ashley, and find a way to get Jake Smith loose against an experienced, tough defense led by DL Kesontaye Lewis. Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

14) 5A North Canyon at 4A #10 Shadow Mountain

Two schools filled with elite multi-sport athletes that have both struggled with depth and fan support in recent years. I've been to this game before, and despite it being the only time I've ever seen a game in which neither team had a student section to root them on, it was a good time. Louis Contreras is primed for a big year at QB for the Rattlers, but he'll have to deal with electric two-way standout Jalen Williams at linebacker. Ralph's Pick: Shadow Mountain Chilly's Pick: North Canyon Cody's Pick: Shadow Mountain

13) Central at #8 Sunrise Mountain (5A)

If I have one question about Sunrise Mountain, it's whether the OL will give Keegan Freid time to build on the giant season he had on 2017. He'll face three of the most talented players in Arizona on one defense in this game in Eloi Kwete, Cosmas Kwete and Casey Clanton. Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain Cody's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

12) Corona del Sol at Mesa Mountain View (6A)

Ryan Helt to Ricky Pearsall might be the best QB to WR combo in the state. Then again, it might be Brandon Nuñez to Jacoby Dinwiddie. We'll find out who comes out on top on Friday. Ralph's Pick: Mesa Mountain View Chilly's Pick: Mesa Mountain View Cody's Pick: Corona del Sol

11) Ironwood Ridge at Marana Mountain View (5A)

FAST FACT: Ironwood Ridge has played Marana Mountain View in each of the last 11 seasons. IR leads the series, 9-2, but the Mountain Lions took last year's game, 28-23. It's the Thursday night Varsity opener at MVHS! — Gridiron Arizona (@gridironarizona) August 15, 2018

This is probably the smallest, most inexperienced team Matt Johnson has fielded as head coach of Ironwood Ridge, and Marana Mountain View is trying to build on the momentum of having won this matchup last year. I expect a low scoring affair that might come down to the last drive. Ralph's Pick: Abstain (Covering the game) Chilly's Pick: Ironwood Ridge Cody's Pick: Ironwood Ridge

10) Cesar Chavez at East (Alaska)

Stop the tiny, speedy East RB Kalani Medeiros, and win the game. That has to be Cesar Chavez' sole focus on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip that could be chocked full of distractions. If Manny Alcantar has a gameplan for East's formidable run game, they'll come home 1-0. Ralph's Pick: Cesar Chavez Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez Cody's Pick: East

9) Apollo at #9 Desert Mountain (5A)

The first game for Kedon Slovis since he finished last year as an under-the-radar QB, and then became one of the nation's most coveted prospects during the spring. All eyes will be on the USC commit as Apollo comes to visit. One thing Apollo would like to do is keep Slovis off the field, and ball control behind RB Ali Mohammed is this team's specialty. Ralph's Pick: Apollo Chilly's Pick: Desert Mountain Cody's Pick: Desert Mountain

8) Brophy at #9 Liberty (6A)

Liberty joining the 6A is one of the more fun storylines of the offseason. The Lions are never short on talent, and seem to be able to get under Centennial's skin- something no one else has been able to do, but can they be consistent from week-to-week and contend for a title at the highest level? We'll see. Liberty brings a talented defense and a stout running game against the new-look Brophy Broncos, who have their first new head coach in 13 years. Ralph's Pick: Liberty Chilly's Pick: Liberty Cody's Pick: Liberty

7) 2A #1 Round Valley at 3A #9 Show Low

Dylan Workman was in line for 2A Player of the Year honors, but a spring injury cost him his season. Will Round Valley rally around their star player and be able to get a win against a Show Low team that has to replace both the QB and RB than made their offense run last season?

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley Chilly's Pick: Round Valley Cody's Pick: Round Valley

6) Desert Ridge at #8 Red Mountain (6A)

Red Mountain has what might be its deepest and most talented team to date. Learning to live without star RB Lance Lawson will be an adjustment, but they should be able to figure things out at the season progresses. That being said, I don't like that the Mountain Lions have to deal wit a team that is so secure in its own identity on day 1. Can Alex Randle wreak havoc on the Desert Ridge OL? If not, they might get gashed by Lucas Wright and company. Ralph's Pick: Desert Ridge Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain Cody's Pick: Red Mountain

5) #5 Marana at Horizon (5A)

The expectations for Marana are through the roof right now, which makes having a first year head coach in Louie Ramirez at the helm an even more interesting storyline. Horizon has talent at key positions, and Nash Giffin and Jay Rudolph aren't going to have a better test on the defensive side of the ball this season than they're getting from Trenton Bourguet and the Tigers. Ralph's Pick: Marana Chilly's Pick: Abstain (Covering the game) Cody's Pick: Marana

4) #1 Chandler at Corona Centennial

It's been two years since Jacob Conover threw for 465 yards and three touchdowns in his second ever varsity start against Corona Centennial. You can't have a better game than that. It won't be on Conover to try and get the win against the Huskies, it will be on Chandler's defense. Someone has to cover 4-star WR Gary Bryant. Also in this game, look for Avery Carrington to continue to emerge as a true impact player on the Wolves' defense. Ralph's Pick: Chandler Chilly's Pick: Chandler Cody's Pick: Corona Centennial

3) #6 Perry at #2 Pinnacle (6A)

No David Eppinger (transfer). No D'Shayne James (injury). People forget though, Perry is deep at every position, and if Chubba Purdy can at least keep the fast paced system his brother ran last year somewhat intact, they'll have a chance in every game. One of the issues for Perry, or anyone playing Pinnacle, will be to deal with Spencer Rattler's newest crop of receiving threats, namely Shane Sunday and Marcus Libman. Get to know those names, because they're going to have big seasons. Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle Cody's Pick: Pinnacle

2) #7 Chaparral at #4 Hamilton (6A)

I'm a big believer in the direction that Hamilton has taken in hiring Mike Zdebski to modernize Arizona's proudest program. I'm just a little worried that the defense that gave up an average of 54 points per game in its last 4 contests isn't even going to get a tune-up before facing off against the Ohio State commit duo in Jack Miller and Darvon Hubbard. We'll see if the maturation of Javin Wright, Ryan Guerrero and Jeremiah Trojan can get the Huskies defense back on track. It's amazing to think about the fact that these two teams that have a combined 20 championship appearances since Hamilton opened its doors, are only just now meeting on the field for the very first time. Ralph's Pick: Chaparral Chilly's Pick: Hamilton Cody's Pick: Abstain (Covering the game)

1) #1 Centennial at #4 Casteel (5A)