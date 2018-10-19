Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 16:02:15 -0500') }} football Edit

18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 10

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard
Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct

Ralph

17-1

110-43

.719

Cody

15-3

109-44

.712

Chilly

12-6

105-48

.686

18) Antelope at #7 North Pointe (2A)

Ralph's Pick: North Pointe

Chilly's Pick: North Pointe

Cody's Pick: North Pointe

17) #5 Perry at Hamilton (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Perry

Chilly's Pick: Perry

Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

16) Safford at Pusch Ridge (3A)

Ralph's Pick:Safford

Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge

Cody's Pick: Safford

15) #6 Arizona Lutheran at #3 Phoenix Christian (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian

14) Coconino at #5 Cactus (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Cactus

Chilly's Pick: Cactus

Cody's Pick: Cactus

13) #6 Greenway at Tempe (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Greenway

Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN

Cody's Pick: Tempe

12) #10 Sahuaro at Casa Grande (4A)

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN

Chilly's Pick: Sahuaro

Cody's Pick: Sahuaro

11) #6 Higley at Gilbert (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Higley

Chilly's Pick: Higley

Cody's Pick: Higley

10) Chaparral at #2 Pinnacle (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle

Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle

Cody's Pick: Pinnacle

9) O'Connor at #4 Liberty (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Liberty

Chilly's Pick: Liberty

Cody's Pick: Liberty

8) #1 Saguaro at #8 Seton Catholic (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro

Chilly's Pick: Saguaro

Cody's Pick: Saguaro

7) #8 Basha at Brophy (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Basha

Chilly's Pick: Basha

Cody's Pick: Brophy

6) Paradise Valley at Horizon (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Horizon

Chilly's Pick: Horizon

Cody's Pick: Horizon

5) #9 Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Chilly's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

4) #2 Williams Field at Campo Verde (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Williams Field

Chilly's Pick: Williams Field

Cody's Pick: Williams Field

3) La Joya at Westview (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Westview

Chilly's Pick: La Joya

Cody's Pick: Westview

2) #1 Thatcher at #2 Round Valley (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley

Chilly's Pick: Thatcher

Cody's Pick: Thatcher

1) #7 Highland at #3 Queen Creek (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek

Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN

Cody's Pick: Queen Creek

Additional Picks

Ralph's Pick: Sabino over Sahuarita

Chilly's Pick: Goldwater over Verrado, Valley Christian over Bourgade Catholic

Cody's Pick: Verrado over Goldwater

