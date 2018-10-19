18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 10
Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!
We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.
|Name
|Last Week's Record
|Overall Record
|% Correct
|
Ralph
|
17-1
|
110-43
|
.719
|
Cody
|
15-3
|
109-44
|
.712
|
Chilly
|
12-6
|
105-48
|
.686
18) Antelope at #7 North Pointe (2A)
Ralph's Pick: North Pointe
Chilly's Pick: North Pointe
Cody's Pick: North Pointe
17) #5 Perry at Hamilton (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Perry
Chilly's Pick: Perry
Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN
16) Safford at Pusch Ridge (3A)
Ralph's Pick:Safford
Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge
Cody's Pick: Safford
15) #6 Arizona Lutheran at #3 Phoenix Christian (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran
Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian
Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian
14) Coconino at #5 Cactus (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Cactus
Chilly's Pick: Cactus
Cody's Pick: Cactus
13) #6 Greenway at Tempe (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Greenway
Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN
Cody's Pick: Tempe
12) #10 Sahuaro at Casa Grande (4A)
Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN
Chilly's Pick: Sahuaro
Cody's Pick: Sahuaro
11) #6 Higley at Gilbert (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Higley
Chilly's Pick: Higley
Cody's Pick: Higley
10) Chaparral at #2 Pinnacle (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle
Cody's Pick: Pinnacle
9) O'Connor at #4 Liberty (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Liberty
Chilly's Pick: Liberty
Cody's Pick: Liberty
8) #1 Saguaro at #8 Seton Catholic (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Saguaro
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro
Cody's Pick: Saguaro
7) #8 Basha at Brophy (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Basha
Chilly's Pick: Basha
Cody's Pick: Brophy
6) Paradise Valley at Horizon (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Horizon
Chilly's Pick: Horizon
Cody's Pick: Horizon
5) #9 Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Chilly's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe
4) #2 Williams Field at Campo Verde (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Williams Field
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field
Cody's Pick: Williams Field
3) La Joya at Westview (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Westview
Chilly's Pick: La Joya
Cody's Pick: Westview
2) #1 Thatcher at #2 Round Valley (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Round Valley
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher
Cody's Pick: Thatcher
1) #7 Highland at #3 Queen Creek (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek
Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN
Cody's Pick: Queen Creek
Additional Picks
Ralph's Pick: Sabino over Sahuarita
Chilly's Pick: Goldwater over Verrado, Valley Christian over Bourgade Catholic
Cody's Pick: Verrado over Goldwater