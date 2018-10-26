18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 11
Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week eleven!
We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
|Name
|Last Week's Record
|Overall Record
|% Correct
|
Cody Cameron
|
16-2
|
125-46
|
.731
|
Ralph Amsden
|
14-4
|
124-47
|
.725
|
Chilly
|
14-4
|
119-52
|
.696
Because it's the last week of the season, and there are so many games that matter in the playoff hunt, we're going beyond the usual 18 games to highlight and make predictions for 29 games all across the state.
2A
Red Mesa at Alchesay
Ralph's Pick: Alchesay
Chilly's Pick: Red Mesa
Cody's Pick: Red Mesa
#9 St. Johns at #5 Morenci
Ralph's Pick: Morenci
Chilly's Pick: St. Johns
Cody's Pick: Morenci
#3 Phoenix Christian at #7 Scottsdale Christian
Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian
Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian
Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian
#4 Trivium Prep at Tonopah Valley
Ralph's Pick: Tonopah Valley
Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep
Cody's Pick: Trivium Prep
3A
#7 Sabino at Safford
Ralph's Pick: Sabino
Chilly's Pick: Sabino
Cody's Pick: Safford
#10 Odyssey Institute at #2 Yuma Catholic
Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Payson at Blue Ridge
Ralph's Pick: Blue RIdge
Chilly's Pick: Blue Ridge
Cody's Pick: Blue Ridge
4A
#7 Sahuaro at Catalina Foothills
Ralph's Pick: Sahuaro
Chilly's Pick: Catalina Foothills
Cody's Pick: Sahuaro
#1 Saguaro at Mesquite
Ralph's Pick: Saguaro
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro
Cody's Pick: Saguaro
#5 Cactus at #4 Peoria
Ralph's Pick: Cactus
Chilly's Pick: Peoria
Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN
Mingus at #10 Prescott
Ralph's Pick: Mingus
Chilly's Pick: Prescott
Cody's Pick: Prescott
Arcadia at Marcos de Niza
Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN
Chilly's Pick: Arcadia
Cody's Pick: Marcos de Niza
Gila Ridge at Cibola
Ralph's Pick: Gila Ridge
Chilly's Pick: Gila Ridge
Cody's Pick: Gila Ridge
Flagstaff at Coconino
Ralph's Pick: Coconino
Chilly's Pick: Coconino
Cody's Pick: Coconino
5A
#6 Higley at #2 Williams Field
Ralph's Pick: Higley
Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN
Cody's Pick: Williams Field
Buena at Sunnyside
Ralph's Pick: Buena
Chilly's Pick: Buena
Cody's Pick: Buena
Paradise Valley at #3 Notre Dame
Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame
Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame
Cody's Pick: Notre Dame
Gilbert at Maricopa
Ralph's Pick: Gilbert
Chilly's Pick: Gilbert
Cody's Pick: Gilbert
Ironwood Ridge at #4 Cienega
Ralph's Pick: Cienega
Chilly's Pick: Cienega
Cody's Pick: Cienega
Campo Verde at #5 Casteel
Ralph's Pick: Casteel
Chilly's Pick: Casteel
Cody's Pick: Casteel
#7 Sunrise Mountain at #1 Centennial
Ralph's Pick: Centennial
Chilly's Pick: Centennial
Cody's Pick: Centennial
6A
#4 Perry at Basha
Ralph's Pick: Perry
Chilly's Pick: Perry
Cody's Pick: Perry
#2 Pinnacle at Boulder Creek
Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle
Cody's Pick: Pinnacle
#3 Liberty at Chaparral
Ralph's Pick: Liberty
Chilly's Pick: Liberty
Cody's Pick: Liberty
#7 Queen Creek at #6 Desert Vista
Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista
Cody's Pick: Desert Vista
#1 Chandler at Hamilton
Ralph's Pick: Chandler
Chilly's Pick: Chandler
Cody's Pick: Chandler
Desert Ridge at #5 Highland
Ralph's Pick: Highland
Chilly's Pick: Highland
Cody's Pick: Highland
Tolleson at La Joya
Ralph's Pick: Tolleson
Chilly's Pick: La Joya
Cody's Pick: La Joya
Westview at Valley Vista
Ralph's Pick: Westview
Chilly's Pick: Westview
Cody's Pick: Westview