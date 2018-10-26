Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 12:21:25 -0500') }} football Edit

18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 11

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week eleven!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

Lzett3nuo2hpgkpvd2rs
18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard
Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct

Cody Cameron

16-2

125-46

.731

Ralph Amsden

14-4

124-47

.725

Chilly

14-4

119-52

.696

Because it's the last week of the season, and there are so many games that matter in the playoff hunt, we're going beyond the usual 18 games to highlight and make predictions for 29 games all across the state.

2A

Red Mesa at Alchesay

Ralph's Pick: Alchesay

Chilly's Pick: Red Mesa

Cody's Pick: Red Mesa

#9 St. Johns at #5 Morenci

Ralph's Pick: Morenci

Chilly's Pick: St. Johns

Cody's Pick: Morenci

  #3 Phoenix Christian at #7 Scottsdale Christian  

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian

  #4 Trivium Prep at Tonopah Valley  

Ralph's Pick: Tonopah Valley

Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep

Cody's Pick: Trivium Prep

3A

#7 Sabino at Safford

Ralph's Pick: Sabino

Chilly's Pick: Sabino

Cody's Pick: Safford

  #10 Odyssey Institute at #2 Yuma Catholic  

Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Payson at Blue Ridge

Ralph's Pick: Blue RIdge

Chilly's Pick: Blue Ridge

Cody's Pick: Blue Ridge

4A

  #7 Sahuaro at Catalina Foothills  

Ralph's Pick: Sahuaro

Chilly's Pick: Catalina Foothills

Cody's Pick: Sahuaro

  #1 Saguaro at Mesquite  

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro

Chilly's Pick: Saguaro

Cody's Pick: Saguaro

  #5 Cactus at #4 Peoria  

Ralph's Pick: Cactus

Chilly's Pick: Peoria

Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

  Mingus at #10 Prescott  

Ralph's Pick: Mingus

Chilly's Pick: Prescott

Cody's Pick: Prescott

  Arcadia at Marcos de Niza  

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN

Chilly's Pick: Arcadia

Cody's Pick: Marcos de Niza

  Gila Ridge at Cibola  

Ralph's Pick: Gila Ridge

Chilly's Pick: Gila Ridge

Cody's Pick: Gila Ridge

  Flagstaff at Coconino  

Ralph's Pick: Coconino

Chilly's Pick: Coconino

Cody's Pick: Coconino

5A

  #6 Higley at #2 Williams Field  

Ralph's Pick: Higley

Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN

Cody's Pick: Williams Field

  Buena at Sunnyside  

Ralph's Pick: Buena

Chilly's Pick: Buena

Cody's Pick: Buena

  Paradise Valley at #3 Notre Dame  

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame

Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame

Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

  Gilbert at Maricopa  

Ralph's Pick: Gilbert

Chilly's Pick: Gilbert

Cody's Pick: Gilbert

Ironwood Ridge at #4 Cienega

Ralph's Pick: Cienega

Chilly's Pick: Cienega

Cody's Pick: Cienega

  Campo Verde at #5 Casteel  

Ralph's Pick: Casteel

Chilly's Pick: Casteel

Cody's Pick: Casteel

  #7 Sunrise Mountain at #1 Centennial  

Ralph's Pick: Centennial

Chilly's Pick: Centennial

Cody's Pick: Centennial

6A

#4 Perry at Basha

Ralph's Pick: Perry

Chilly's Pick: Perry

Cody's Pick: Perry

#2 Pinnacle at Boulder Creek

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle

Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle

Cody's Pick: Pinnacle

#3 Liberty at Chaparral

Ralph's Pick: Liberty

Chilly's Pick: Liberty

Cody's Pick: Liberty

#7 Queen Creek at #6 Desert Vista

Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista

Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista

Cody's Pick: Desert Vista

#1 Chandler at Hamilton

Ralph's Pick: Chandler

Chilly's Pick: Chandler

Cody's Pick: Chandler

Desert Ridge at #5 Highland

Ralph's Pick: Highland

Chilly's Pick: Highland

Cody's Pick: Highland

Tolleson at La Joya

Ralph's Pick: Tolleson

Chilly's Pick: La Joya

Cody's Pick: La Joya

Westview at Valley Vista

Ralph's Pick: Westview

Chilly's Pick: Westview

Cody's Pick: Westview

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}