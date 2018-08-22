Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. First up, week one! This week features some great rematches from 2017, some intriguing out-of-state games, a first-ever matchup of AZ high school titans, and two defending champions going head to head. We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

After last week's picks, the leaderboard looks like this:

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard Name Record % Correct Ralph Amsden 13-3 .813 Cody Cameron 13-4 .765 Chilly 13-4 .765

18) #9 Show Low at Mingus (3A)

Mingus QB/RB combo Antoine Zabala and Alex Nelson accounted for 8 touchdowns last week, and the Marauders have an opportunity to climb to 2-0 in 3A, as crack the top-10 rankings if they can beat 0-1 Show Low at home. Believe it or not, this is only the second time these two teams have ever met, with Show Low winning the initial contest in blowout fashion back in 2011.

Ralph's Pick: Mingus Chilly's Pick: Show Low Cody's Pick: Mingus

17) Walden Grove at Flowing Wells (4A)

Walden Grove is only in its 7th year of fielding a football team, and at the end of last season, they got their first ever win over Flowing Wells. We weren't anticipating Flowing Wells making a ton of noise this year, but after beating Canyon del Oro in week 1, they have a chance to move to 2-0 and a potentially special year.

Ralph's Pick: Walden Grove Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove Cody's Pick: Flowing Wells

16) #8 Arcadia at Deer Valley (4A)

Arcadia ran wild last week on Coronado. While RB Paxton Earl had a monstrous week 1, doing the same against Deer Valley is another task altogether. Deer Valley has some questions at QB and OL on the offense, but Dez Melton is still a Skyhawk, and it'll take a special effort by the Titans to slow him down.

Ralph's Pick: Deer Valley Chilly's Pick: Arcadia Cody's Pick: Deer Valley

15) O'Connor at Basha (6A)

Two teams that have struggled on both offense and defense in recent years both had about as good a week one as any team can have. Basha shut out North, while O'Connor blew the doors off Mesa. The X factor in this game is Basha's Ty Sifferman- if he can have consecutive weeks where he impacts the offense, defense, and special teams, the Bears could move to 2-0.

Ralph's Pick: Basha Chilly's Pick: Basha Cody's Pick: O'Connor

14) Kellis at Goldwater (5A)

There is so much hype surrounding Goldwater's offense based on summer 7 on 7 performances, that it makes you wonder if Kellis comes out and can bring a level of physicality that takes the Bulldogs by surprise. Cade Peterson vs Jordan Gourley is the ultimate battle of QBs you should-but-don't-quite-yet know about.

Ralph's Pick: Goldwater Chilly's Pick: Goldwater Cody's Pick: Goldwater

13) #1 Benjamin Franklin at #8 Snowflake (3A)

Benjamin Franklin lost Zach Jeffries in their week 1 opener, and the load suddenly gets heavier for speedy RB Chandler Miles. Snowflake is a tough place to travel and get a win, and Benjamin Franklin will have to do so on a short week. If Snowflake can manage the upset, do they deserve to vault all the way to #1?

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin Cody's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

12) #8 Hamilton at Highland (6A)

Hamilton gave up a lot of yards to Chaparral, but they also showed they have the ability to eat up yards with Brandon Schenks at QB. A close game likely favors the Hawks, but if Hamilton can build an early lead on the road, will Highland have an explosive enough offense to mount a comeback? Follow @JUSTCHILLY on Friday to find out.

Ralph's Pick: Hamilton Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN Cody's Pick: Hamilton

11) #7 Red Mountain at Cesar Chavez (6A)

Red Mountain absolutely stifled Desert Ridge's offense, and it will be interesting to see if they have the same bend-but-don't-break strategy to contain Chavez ATH Andrew Blitzke. Arizona teams don't always fare well after getting back from out-of-state games, but Chavez was so dominant against East High in Anchorage, Alaska last week that maybe they shouldn't be considered an underdog.

Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain Cody's Pick: Red Mountain

10) 2A #1 Thatcher at 3A #6 ALA- Queen Creek

Thatcher is the two-time defending champion in 2A, but they seemed to have hit a little bit of a hiccup offensively in their opening week 15-0 win. ALA- Queen Creek plays several freshmen on offense, including starting QB Logan Hubler. If the young guns are up for the challenge, this would be a statement win for a young program that has been hobbled by AIA infractions that have left them ineligible for this year's playoffs.

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: ALA-QC Cody's Pick: ALA-QC

9) #3 Peoria at Youngker (4A)

All people want to know about this game is which running back is going to put on a show. If you're looking for a game on Friday with guaranteed fireworks, I recommend heading out to Youngker to see if the tandem of Zavier Reeves and Greg Dotstry can outshine Peoria star RB Juwaun Price.

Ralph's Pick: Peoria Chilly's Pick: Peoria Cody's Pick: Peoria

8) Mesa Mountain View at #10 Perry (6A)

Perry proved two things in their loss to Pinnacle last week. 1) They can still move the ball, and 2) they've got a long way to go before they can stop a potent offense. Well, Mesa Mountain View threw up 50+ on Corona del Sol last week behind Brandon Nuñez four TD passes. This is likely a game with over 70 combined points where the team that turns the ball over the least sneaks out with a win.

Ralph's Pick: Mountain View Chilly's Pick: Perry Cody's Pick: Perry

7) Liberty (NV) at 4A #1 Saguaro

Saguaro's young offense had a nice tune up last week for what they hope is a revenge game against Liberty from Las Vegas, Nevada. Liberty's OL is anchored by big, strong Troy Fautanu, so Saguaro's speedy linebackers might have a tall task in avoiding blocks at the second level to make plays.

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro Chilly's Pick: Saguaro Cody's Pick: Liberty

6) #8 Casteel at #10 Apollo (5A)

Casteel left their loss to Centennial encouraged by the fact that they scored three times in half a quarter against a Coyotes team that had been shutting them out. Apollo beat Desert Mountain by feeding the ball to Ali Mohamed over and over and over. Casteel is a similarly structured team to Desert Mountain offensively, but they have a markedly more experienced defense. It'll be tough for the Hawks to rely solely on the ground and pound to get the job done.

Ralph's Pick: Casteel Chilly's Pick: Apollo Cody's Pick: Casteel

5) #7 Sunrise Mountain at #3 Williams Field (5A)

Did Norco really tag the Blackhawks for 49 points!?! Over the years, Williams Field's stout defense has been their pride and joy. Time will tell if the week 1 loss was a matter of the matchup, or indicative of larger issues. They certainly don' t get a break this Friday, when Sunrise Mountain comes to visit. If Williams Field wants to get their first win, they'll have to contain QB Keegan Freid and RB Drake Flores.

Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Williams FIeld

4) #3 Yuma Catholic at #2 Northwest Christian on Saturday (3A)

We have ourselves a potential championship matchup in week 2! If you're in the valley on Saturday night, make the trip out west and see Jonathan Metzger and Gage Reese square off in a battle of two of the lower division's best young quarterbacks.



Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

3) #4 Queen Creen at #1 Chandler (6A)

Look, Devin Larsen's not going to throw six touchdowns in the first half two weeks in a row... especially not at Austin Field... but did Corona Centennial provide a blueprint for how Head Coach Travis Schureman and Offensive Coordinator Joe Germaine can attack the Wolves? The consensus seems to be that Chandler will be pretty frustrated by last week's result and looking to make an example of the Bulldogs on Friday night. We'll have to see.

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: Chandler Cody's Pick: Chandler

2) 5A Desert Mountain at 6A #5 Chaparral

When are you going to see a USC QB take on an Ohio State QB without being at the Rose Bowl? If Kedon Slovis and Jack Miller pan out at the next level, this is something you'll be able to tell your kids you witnessed.

Ralph's Pick: Chaparral Chilly's Pick: Chaparral Cody's Pick: Chaparral

1) #3 Mountain Pointe at #2 Pinnacle (6A)

Mountain Pointe replaced so much talent from last year's semifinal squad that we still don't know what this team will look like defensively, or whether they'll be able to handle a high-powered offense that dropped 59 on Perry last week. Cody Cameron will be in attendance as Spencer Rattler seeks to get the Pioneers off to a 2-0 start.

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

No Pick: Horizon vs #2 Higley (5A, Saturday at NAU)

We aren't picking this game because we'll be in attendance, but it's definitely worth noting that Horizon goes from taking on one very talented QB in Marana's Trenton Bourguet to another in Higley's Spencer Brasch. Will Higley's defense be able to hold down a potent Horizon team better than they did Paraclete from California?

Extra Pick 1: Sunnyslope at #5 Notre Dame Prep (5A)

Our bonus pick game of the week is Notre Dame's revenge game against Sunnyslope. Revenge for what you ask? Well, Sunnyslope soiled the opener and unveiling of Bemis Field a couple years back with a 34-7 road win. I was at the game back in September 2015, and amazingly, Notre Dame Prep hasn't lost at home since.

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Prep Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Prep Cody's Pick: Notre Dame Prep

Extra Pick 2: #5 Cactus at Catalina Foothills (4A)

Since I'm one pick behind my ArizonaVarsity teammates, I chose Cactus at Catalina Foothills as my bonus game. I believe in Joe Ortiz and think he'll do just fine leading Cactus, but I can't stop thinking about Catalina Foothills' season opening win over a talented Buena squad. I think it will be close, but give me two Anthony Flores touchdowns in a Cactus win.