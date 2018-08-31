Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week three! This week features Las Vegas sending its best to the west side, potential 2A, 4A and 5A playoff previews, and some surprisingly successful 6A teams hoping to continue their hot starts. We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

Week 3 features a rivalry match between Sunrise Mountain and Liberty Ralph Amsden

After last week's picks, the leaderboard looks like this:

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard Name Last week's Record Overal record % Correct Cody Cameron 13-5 26-9 .742 Ralph Amsden 12-7 25-10 .714 Chilly 12-6 25-10 .714

18) 4A #10 Catalina Foothills at 5A #4 Marana

Marana's defense got back on track last week- pitching a shutout of Betty Fairfax. Catalina Foothills followed their upset of Buena with a tough loss to Cactus. I expect this game to be relatively low-scoring, with Marana's TJ Cephers-led defense able to slow down Dominic Bynum and the Catalina Foothills rushing offense.

Ralph's Pick: Marana Chilly's Pick: Marana Cody's Pick: Marana

17) #5 Snowflake at Florence (3A)

Snowflake is hoping to get their offense back on track after Benjamin Franklin held hem to only 6-points last week, while Florence is trying to right the ship after being blown out by Page. Neither team wants to go into week 4 with a losing record, so this is a huge game for both squads.

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake Chilly's Pick: Florence Cody's Pick: Snowflake

16) 6A #2 Pinnacle at 5A Horizon

Horizon is the best 0-2 team in the state, while Pinnacle might just be the best team in the state. We'll see if Spencer Rattler is healthy enough to play, or if it will be the JD Johnson show for the second week in a row in this north-side rivalry game.

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle Cody's Pick: Pinnacle

15) 2A #2 Scottsdale Christian at 3A Valley Christian

The Valley Christian Trojans sure look much improved from their last couple of seasons, but they're going to find out exactly who they are on Friday night when they take on Shayne Pahnke and the machine of an offense that Scottsdale Christian will ring out to West Chandler.

Ralph's Pick: Scottsdale Christian Chilly's Pick: Scottsdale Christian Cody's Pick: Scottsdale Christian

14) Morenci at #8 Benson (2A)

Morenci rebounded from a week 1 shutout loss to Thatcher with a 66-point offensive explosion in week 2. Benson opened their season last week already looking like they were in mediseason form. This game could be a 2A playoff preview.

Ralph's Pick: Morenci Chilly's Pick: Benson Cody's Pick: Benson

13) 3A Show Low at 2A #1 Thatcher

Thatcher has taken on two tough opponents this season, and the schedule just doesn't get any easier. It the Eagles offense is ready to roll, they should be able to exploit a Show Low team that is still shoring things up defensively. First team to 28 wins. Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: Thatcher Cody's Pick: Thatcher

12) Buckeye at #4 Peoria (4A)

I underestimated Peoria defensively. I knew Juwaun Price and the offensive line came to play, but I didn't know the Panthers defense was ready to help carry this team as well. They'll have an interesting challenge in that Buckeye likes to put the ball in the air.

Ralph's Pick: Peoria Chilly's Pick: Peoria Cody's Pick: Peoria

11) Tucson at Alhambra (6A)

Alhambra has a defensive star in the making in Anthony Drew, who came down with three interceptions lat week. Can Alhambra slow down Tucson RB Gary Love? We'll see as the Badgers seek to move to 3-0.

Ralph's Pick: Tucson Chilly's Pick: Tucson Cody's Pick: Tucson

10) #7 Mountain Pointe at Mesa Mountain View (6A)

Mesa Mountain View is in a little bit of a Jeckyl and Hyde situation- they had one great week, and one awful week. Speaking of identity issues- Mountain Pointe is still working through growing pains and personnel issues after a blowout loss to Pinnacle last week. We'll see which team leaves the field on Friday night with a clearer sense of who they are.

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe Chilly's Pick: Mountain Pointe Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

9) Brophy at Tolleson (6A)

Tolleson's Andre Johnson and Brophy's Marques White are two of the most versatile football players in the state, but I think this game comes down to whoever has the most success running the football.

Ralph's Pick: Brophy Chilly's Pick: Tolleson Cody's Pick: Tolleson

8) Skyline at Desert Ridge (6A)

Skyline free fell out of everyone's top 10 after a loss to Boulder Creek last week, and it's strange to call a week 3 game a must-win for any 6A team, but apart from Hamilton, both Desert Ridge and Skyline could sure use a win here in order to be taken seriously as 6A contenders, and not be inching toward region play with their backs against the wall.

Ralph's Pick: Skyline Chilly's Pick: Skyline Cody's Pick: Skyline

7) Corona del Sol at Basha (6A)

I'm headed out to see Ricky Pearsall, who has been electric so far this year, go head-to-head with fellow ASU commit Roman DeWys, and Basha's new and improved defense. Should be a good one.

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: Basha Cody's Pick: Basha

6) #4 Round Valley at #5 Santa Cruz (2A)

Santa Cruz beat Round Valley 24-21 in the 2017 2A Semifinals

Round Valley lost ONE game last year. Santa Cruz was their opponent. Nothing's better than a grudge match.

Ralph's Pick: Santa Cruz Chilly's Pick: Round Valley Cody's Pick: Santa Cruz

5) 5A #9 Sunrise Mountain at 6A #5 Liberty

Cody Cameron is attending a game that I got to experience last year. This is an energetic rivalry game that features a lot of the same key players from last year's game. If you're curious how that one went down, CLICK HERE.

Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

Chilly's Pick: Liberty Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

4) #5 Casteel at #8 Verrado (5A)

Chilly is taking the sideline vlog to the far west side to see Titan Widjaja and company take on the Casteel Colts in a battle of top-tier 5A talent. Casteel WR Zach Nelson hopes to extend his 2018 streak of shredding opposing defenses.

Ralph's Pick: Casteel Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN Cody's Pick: Casteel

3) Boulder Creek at #8 Highland (6A)

Both of these teams are better than I thought they'd be, but feature a couple players that are doing exactly what I thought they' do. Spend some time watching Boulder Creek WR Hendrix Johnson on film, and then do the same for Highland ATH Kohner Cullimore. Now go buy a ticket to see them in person. You're welcome.

Ralph's Pick: Highland Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Highland

2) #4 Red Mountain at #9 Perry (6A)

Will we get to see Shaq Daniels try and stop the one WR no one has had an answer for in Perry's Colby Dickie? Ralph Amsden

This game is made even more interesting because the fan bases think that Chilly is criminally underrating Perry, and that Cody is doing the same to Red Mountain. I'm sure you can guess who each of them picked to win.

Ralph's Pick: Perry Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain Cody's Pick: Perry

1) #4 Desert Edge at #2 Salpointe Catholic (4A)

If you stop Bijan Robinson, you still have to worry about Mario Padilla Ralph Amsden

Desert Edge has a huge challenge in having to travel to Salpointe and take on the Lancers running game. Can Nassir Sims disrupt the Lancers OL, led by big sophomore Jonah Miller? DB Steven Ortiz is going to need to crash down in the running game to help slow down Bijan Robinson, but does anybody know how to stop the versatile Mario Padilla?

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Catholic Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge Cody's Pick: Salpointe Catholic

Interstate Game of the Week: Bishop Gorman at 5A #1 Centennial

Ralph Amsden

Tawee Walker came from Las Vegas to Arizona, and the team that tears up Las Vegas year after year has followed him out to the desert to try and get a win against the same Centennial program that shut out St. Thomas Aquinas last year. If the Coyotes are in shape, Bishop Gorman's all-time record against Arizona schools (3-3) is going to get another notch in the loss column.

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Centennial Cody's Pick: Bishop Gorman

Bonus Picks