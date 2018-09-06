Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four! We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct Ralph Amsden 15-4 40-14 .741 Cody Cameron 12-7 38-16 .704 Chilly 12-7 37-17 .685

18) #8 Perry at O'Connor (6A)

Apparently the Perry Pumas are a running team now? ALmost 400 yards on the ground against Red Mountain means that Perry might be on the right track to neutralize O'Connor's best defensive weapon, Bralen Trice. Trice is an elite pass rusher, but if the Pumas aren't throwing passes, Brayden Rohme and the offensive line can concentrate on being bullies.

Ralph's Pick: Perry Chilly's Pick: Perry Cody's Pick: Perry

17) Horizon at Sunnyslope (5A)

Chilly has spent plenty of time around both Sunnyslope and Horizon, and both have talented offensive weapons that are capable of making some big plays from the quarterback position. Horizon has started the season 0-3, and is desperate for a successful battle. Sunnyslope is 0-2 and in the exact same boat. Two winless teams with playoff aspirations in 5A- this might be a week 4 must-win for both squads.

Ralph's Pick: Horizon Chilly's Pick: Horizon Cody's Pick: Horizon

16) Apollo at #5 Notre Dame (5A)

Apollo's win over Desert Mountain is looking less and less impressive with each passing week, but they do bring the same kind of run-heavy offense to the table that Fairfax had some success against Notre Dame with in week 1. Notre Dame is coming off a blowout win over Gilbert, and the longer the Saints go without a loss, the more the young guys realize they can help Notre Dame succeed and not just defer to the star power of recruits like Cade Bennett and Jake Smith.

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

15) #10 Casa Grande at Walden Grove (4A)

Casa Grande is undefeated, and Walden Grove is coming off a shutout of 2017 3A runner up Pusch Ridge, and is a couple of points away from being undefeated themselves. Neither team has a powerhouse offense, but defensively they're among the best 4A has to offer. First one to 21 wins.

Ralph's Pick: Walden Grove Chilly's Pick: Casa Grande Cody's Pick: Walden Grove

14) 3A Valley Christian at 2A #4 Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran is getting great early production out of RB Brandon Garcia, but Valley Christian just put a stop to another top 2A team with a very talented RB as well. This game will come down to whether Arizona Lutheran's defense is up to the challenge and can stop Peyton Hanzal from finding receivers downfield.

Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian Cody's Pick: Valley Christian

13) Shadow Mountain at Paradise Valley (4A)

This might be a small Paradise Valley roster, but they have a lot of heart. QB Ben Finley has even taken over the kicking duties. Shadow Mountain has a big offensive lineman in TJ Clay, and a heck of a playmaker in WR/LB Jalen Williams.

Ralph's Pick: Shadow Mountain Chilly's Pick: Paradise Valley Cody's Pick: Paradise Valley

12) Mesa Mountain View at #5 Queen Creek (6A)

Queen Creek RB Dylan Borja has a streak of three straight games with at least one rushing and receiving TD, and that has a chance to continue against a Mesa Mountain View defense that has given up a lot of points over the last two weeks. Brandon Nuñez has been uncharacteristically careless with the football, already throwing more INTs in the first three games of this year than he did in 305 pass attempts as a junior. If he can cut down on the turnovers, the Toros will have a chance.

Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek Cody's Pick: Queen Creek

11) Ironwood Ridge at Campo Verde (5A)

Is Ironwood Ridge vulnerable, and could Campo Verde really move to 4-0 this week? Millennium forced a couple of turnovers off of QB Octavio Audry-Cobos last week, and Campo Verde will need to do the same if they hope to win. One thing that won't be as easy for Campo as it has been so far this season is getting Matt Leazier space to run.

Ralph's Pick: Ironwood Ridge Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde Cody's Pick: Ironwood Ridge

10) 3A #8 ALA- Queen Creek at 2A #2 Phoenix Chistian

The best name in Arizona high school football is Phoenix Christian's Man-Man Freeman, and he hopes to add to his 3 total sacks on the year when ALA- Queen Creek drops back to pass. Malik Taylor is the spark plug that makes Phoenix Christian's offense go, so they key for Marcus and Micah Ferrin and the rest of the ALA defense will be to slow him down.

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian Chilly's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek Cody's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek

9) #2 Northwest Christian at #4 Benjamin Franklin (3A)

Snowflake was able to bottle up Chandler Miles and hold him to less than four yards per carry. Benjamin Franklin isn't going to throw the ball, so the key is not letting their offensive line get an initial push to help the shifty Miles to find daylight. On defense, Benjamin Franklin hasn't seen a passing attack at the level that Johnathan Metzger, so the defensive backs are going to have to be disciplined to keep Benjamin Franklin in the game.

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

8) #6 Page at #5 Snowflake (3A)

Page has reached 3-0 by running that ball, and creating turnovers on defense. Snowflake's bread and butter is shutting down the opposition's running game and taking care of the ball. Something here has to give.

Ralph's Pick: Page Chilly's Pick: Snowflake Cody's Pick: Snowflake

7) #9 Mingus at #8 Seton Catholic (4A)

Mingus QB Antoine Zabala was named the GCS Gridiron Club Ed Doherty Award Week 3 Watch List, and Seton Catholic QB Vincent Wallace probably has an argument that he belongs on their too. Not only will Chilly be there with the Sideline Vlog, Cody Cameron and Brett Quintyne will be in attendance too.

Ralph's Pick: Seton Catholic Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

6) Verrado at #3 Williams Field (5A)

Verrado's screen game kept them in the game against Casteel for nearly a half last week, now Titan Widjaja and company just have to figure out how to sustain that momentum for an entire game. Noa Pola-Gates' speed is a bigtime problem, and if Verrado wants to keep this game tight, they'll need to be smart with how they handle kickoff and punts with Pola-Gates on the field.

Ralph's Pick: Williams Field Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Williams Field

5) #7 Cienega at #1 Centennial (5A)

Centennial is fresh off a huge win over Bishop Gorman, and they'll move on from that game to taking on one of the most talented teams Southern Arizona has to offer in Cienega.

Ralph Amsden

Cienega has plenty of skill position talent, including Thomas Webb Jr, who just received his first D1 offer to Morehead State.

Thomas Webb Jr. Ralph Amsden

Cienega's best chance to beat Centennial is to score early. All 26 points given up by the Coyotes this year have been in garbage time. Ceinega needs to make Centennial QB Jonathan Morris prove that he can pay from behind.

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Centennial Cody's Pick: Centennial

4) #6 Highland at Skyline (6A)

Skyline's inability to put points on the board has wasted stellar defensive efforts the last two weeks. Unless the offense can get things figured out, they'll get rolled up by the avalanche of momentum that Kohner Cullimore and Highland are bringing into this game.

Kohner Cullimore via JustChilly.TV

Ralph's Pick: Skyline Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Highland

3) 4A #4 Desert Edge at 5A #10 Millennium

Desert Edge nearly knocked off Salpointe on the road last week, meanwhile, Millennium is undefeated and looking to build on the the huge win they got over Ironwood Ridge in week 3. This is a bigtime west side showdown, and I'll be out there to see which defensive lineman, Nassir Sims or Anthonie Cooper, causes the most problems.

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

2) 6A #2 Pinnacle at JSerra (San Juan, CA)

Rivals.com

Spencer Rattler returns for Pinnacle's trip west to take on Junipero Serra Catholic High School. JSerra has plenty of talent, in 2019 USC commit Munir McClain, 3-Star ATH Tarik Luckett, and 2020 RB Chris Street. Rattler wants people to take notice of his teammates and offer them scholarships- and if they can ball out on a national stage, that will certainly help Rattler's wishes become a reality.

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle Cody's Pick: Junipero Serra

1) #4 Liberty at Desert Ridge (6A)

Desert Ridge might seem to be over performing right now, sitting at 2-1 with two quality wins while boasting a roster of mostly under-appreciated blue collar players, but this is what they do. Liberty beat Brophy 7-0, they exploded for 49 against Sunrise Mountain- a slugfest probably favors Desert Ridge, but if Liberty's offense is clicking, they'll go from being a 6A newcomer, to firmly having established themselves as 6A contenders. Liberty's Jett Kinsch and Desert Ridge's Lucas Wright are big, physical running backs, and whichever player has the best day will likely be the one whose team comes out with a win.

Ralph's Pick: Liberty Chilly's Pick: Liberty Cody's Pick: Desert Ridge

Bonus Picks

Ralph's Pick: Shadow Ridge over Willow Canyon Chilly's Pick: Maricopa over South Mountain Cody's Pick: Moorpark (CA) over Higley