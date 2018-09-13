Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four! We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct Cody Cameron 14-4 52-20 .722 Ralph Amsden 11-7 51-21 .708 Chilly 14-4 51-21 .708

18) #8 Morenci at #7 Santa Cruz (2A)

Morenci bring's what might be the best defense in all of 2A to face off against a Santa Cruz team that is just a couple of bad bounces away from being undefeated. Homefield might be what makes the difference here, as Morenci is making a three and a half hour drive to play in Eloy on Friday.

Ralph's Pick: Santa Cruz Chilly's Pick: Morenci Cody's Pick: Santa Cruz

17) Horizon at McClintock (5A)

Horizon QB Isaac Enriquez Ralph Amsden

McClintock is just a well-coached football team that has reached 3-1 by playing as a unit. The Chargers one loss came to a very athletic Maricopa team in the first game of the season, and if they've made the proper adjustments, they'll give Horizon fits. Horizon is having a fantastic year on the offensive side of the ball, and in this game, the fate rests on the defense. If the Huskies can hold McClintock under 20, and force at least two turnovers, they could win by a comfortable margin.

Ralph's Pick: Horizon Chilly's Pick: Horizon Cody's Pick: Horizon

16) Valley Christian at #7 Page (3A)

Valley Christian DB Justin Stinson Ralph Amsden

Valley Christian's team isn't even going to school on Friday, so they can make the four-plus hour trip north to take on a 3-1 Page team that has a solid defense and a workhorse RB in Kele Meredith. Both Valley Christian and Page probably felt like they could have won last week's games, so that adds an additional level of importance to this 3A showdown. If the Trojans are going to drive back to Chandler winners, they'll need their defensive backs to crash down on the run and play disciplined, physical football.

Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian Chilly's Pick: Page Cody's Pick: Page

15) 5A Nogales at 4A Walden Grove

Two defenses that are adept at forcing turnovers are gong head to head in this game, so why should the game come down to anything else? If Walden Grove keeps the ball on the ground, they can probably take away Nogales' greatest strength in their defensive backs. Nogales has a bit of a fumbling issue, so QB Oscar Felix has to take care of the ball, or the Apaches are going to end up on the wrong end of this one.

Ralph's Pick: Walden Grove Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove Cody's Pick: Walden Grove

14) Desert Mountain at #5 Notre Dame (5A)

Notre Dame WR Jake Smith Ralph Amsden

Last year against Desert Mountain is when Jake Smith truly became Jake Smith. I was at the game, and it was clear then that his recruiting was destined to take off. Desert Mountain QB Kedon Slovis, on the other hand, is probably the player that has most improved since I last saw him. If Desert Mountain can't get things right defensively, they'll fall to 0-5, and if Notre Dame keeps up their momentum, they'll be 5-0. If you want proof football is a team sport, Desert Mountain is 5-11 with a Power-5 committed QB, as Kyle Allen went 5-7 as a starter while committed to Texas A&M in 2013.

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

13) #9 Coolidge at #5 Benjamin Franklin (3A)

Benjamin Franklin RB Chandler Miles (5)

Coolidge is undefeated, and they bring a talented secondary into a game against a Benjamin Franklin team that doesn't really throw the ball. Can Coolidge bottle up Chandler Miles and the Chargers running game? Can Benjamin Franklin keep the ball away from Manuel Perez in the pick return game? We'll find out on Friday.

Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin Chilly's Pick: Coolidge Cody's Pick: Coolidge

12) Leland (CA) at 6A #4 Liberty

Ryan Puskas (20) played varsity at Liberty as a freshman, and now Jax Stam (33) is doing the same Andy SIlvas

Liberty hosts Leland from California just one week after their thrilling late win over Desert Ridge. Jax Stam has been a pleasant surprise as a freshman, complimenting a defense that boasts several talented seniors like Ryan Puskas and Braxten Croteau. I expect the Liberty defense to put on a show against the high school that produced Arizona sports history's most prominent defensive player- Pat Tillman.

Ralph's Pick: Liberty Chilly's Pick: Liberty Cody's Pick: Liberty

11) Paradise Valley at Flowing Wells (5A)

Flowing Wells and Paradise Valley have played a lot a close games this year, and this might turn out to be another one. Caballeros RB Rashaad Henderson is an expert at grinding out yards on the ground and helping Flowing Wells control the pace of the game. If Paradise Valley is going to take this one, they're going to have to attack through the air and play solid defense- which might be tough with around only 21 players available for Friday's game.

Ralph's Pick: Paradise Valley Chilly's Pick: Paradise Valley Cody's Pick: Flowing Wells

10) Skyline at #5 Queen Creek (6A)

Devin Larsen escapes the rush against Chandler Ralph Amsden

42 points in their last 3 games just isn't going to get it done for Skyline. Queen Creek doesn't make very many mistakes, and they'd be happy to put 21 points on the board early and then throw the brakes on and get their young running backs like Jace Bond some work. What can Skyline do? Averaging 12 pass attempts per game in 6A just isn't going to cut it anymore- teams are going to stack the box and make life difficult for Aaron Wood.

Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

9) #1 Yuma Catholic at #6 ALA- Queen Creek (3A)

You don't think Yuma Catholic has this game circled on their calendar? Last year ALA- Queen Creek beat the Shamrocks 28-21 in the 3A playoffs, with the difference being a 62-yard punt return by a player who had already graduated high school the year before. The AIA might have taken away the win on paper, but ALA- Queen Creek took away Yuma Catholic's shot at a championship. If QB Gage Reese can avoid turnovers, the Shamrocks will get their revenge.

Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic

8) #8 Campo Verde at Verrado (5A)

Campo Verde has ridden Matt Leazier to a 4-0 start, and he'll face a stiff challenge against DE Jonathan Parks and the Verrado Vipers defense. Verrado might score some points in the screen game in this one by taking advantage of an aggressive and hungry Campo Verde defensive line, but they won't be able to keep the Coyotes form getting a win on their home field unless they keep Campo one dimensional- the Vipers can't allow QB Parker Nuzman to have any success.

Ralph's Pick: Verrado Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde Cody's Pick: Campo Verde

7) Westview at #10 Red Mountain (6A)

At this point in the season, if you can score 21, you can probably beat Westview. But can Red Mountain get 21 against a swarming, stingy defense that lives in the backfield? An already aggressive defense is now getting contributions from sophomore Cam'ron Granado and junior Ethan Shannon. Oh, I almost forgot... Red Mountain's defense is JUST AS GOOD. They held Desert Ridge to 6, made Perry's life miserable for three quarters, and is coming off a shutout of Dobson. This game might have 21 total points scored, much less 21 by any individual team.

Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain Cody's Pick: Red Mountain

6) Basha at #6 Highland (6A)

Ralph Amsden

Highland can do the one thing a currently undefeated Basha hasn't really had to try and stop yet this season, and that's run the ball successfully with multiple backs. The Hawks are averaging 8 yards a carry as a team, so for the Bears, the key to the game is Sean Smeltzer, Chandler Kelly and Parker Jacobs all being active, aggressive and disciplined against the run. Offensively, both RB Cole Lundberg and WR Ty Sifferman have to be on their game, because we've seen what Highland can do to a one dimensional offense like Boulder Creek's- and that wasn't pretty.

Ralph's Pick: Highland Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Highland

5) #10 Millennium at #2 Higley (5A)

Millennium QB Zareq Brown Ralph Amsden

I like Millennium QB Zareq Brown to have a very good game against Higley, if for no other reason than his "internal clock" he told me about after the Tigers beat Desert Edge, should keep him from getting planted in the grass by Ty Robinson and the aggressive Knights defensive line. If Brown is hitting Jaelon Taylor in the passing game, and Isaac Oliver is used in the screen game, the Tigers could keep this thing close. Defensively, Millennium is going to have a lot of trouble containing Spencer Brasch. He's mobile enough to avoid Anthonie Cooper, and Coleman Owen is never not open.

Higley QB Spencer Brasch Ralph Amsden

Ralph's Pick: Higley Chilly's Pick: Higley Cody's Pick: Higley

4) Hamilton at #7 Mountain Pointe (6A)

Mountain Pointe QB Nick Wallerstedt Ralph Amsden

The decision is made. Mountain Pointe is moving forward with Nick Wallerstedt at QB, and Ahmen Williams is split out at WR. This game falls on the shoulder, and more specifically the arm, of Wallerstedt. Despite serious talent in the secondary, Hamilton remains vulnerable to the pass. Normally I don't like when teams travel back to Arizona and play on a short week, but after a loss to Bingham where Mountain Pointe had plenty of chances to win, they're going to be itching to take the field. Hamilton has its own issues at QB, and if they can find a way to use the running game to take pressure off the receivers, they might have a very good day on offense.

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe Chilly's Pick: Hamilton Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Hamilton is hoping to have the same success they had in summer 7v7 during the 2018 regular season. Ralph Amsden

3) #4 Salpointe at #2 Cactus (4A)

Cactus WR Zaach Cullop Ralph Amsden

Cactus is rolling under first year head coach Joseph Ortiz, but are they championship caliber? Salpointe definitely is, and the Lancers are making the trip north to show the Cobras what the real 4A pecking order should be. As long as QB Connor Cordts makes smart decisions, and continues to make use of big outside threat Zaach Cullop, they should have a chance in this game. If Cordts gets careless, Lathan Ransom will definitely make him pay. Offensively, Salpointe is going to do what they do- feed Bijan Robinson and change up the pace with Mario Padilla- if Cactus can slow those two down, it'll send a message to the whole division.

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Chilly's Pick: Salpointe Cody's Pick: Salpointe

2) #3 Williams Field at #4 Marana (5A)

Marana QB Trenton Bourguet Ralph Amsden

Williams Field has gotten progressively better each and every week, and now they'll get a chance to head south and prove their worth against a 5A team that, under first year head coach Louie Ramirez, has their eyes set on the same crown the Blackhawks wore after the 2016 season. Williams Field can be beaten, and the way that can happen is if you have a solid run game that sets up a precision passing attack. Marana definitely has the latter part down with Trenton Bourguet at QB, but can they do more than be one dimensional so that the Blackhawks aren't dropping five players on top of Jadon Pearson and Noa Pola-Gates into coverage? For Williams Field, they simply need to dictate the tempo, control the ball, and relax. If they get out of their gameplan, the Tigers are going to pounce.

Ralph's Pick: Marana Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Marana

1) 6A #3 Chaparral at 4A #1 Saguaro

Chaparral QB Jack Miller Ralph Amsden

Everyone is coming to see Chaparral's offense take on Saguaro's defense, but the winner of this game is going to be whoever shines brightest between the unheralded units- Saguaro's offense vs Chaparral's defense. It'll be my first experience of this rivalry game that has been shut down for the last few years, so I'm excited to see what the environment is like.

Saguaro DB Kelee Ringo Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN Cody's Pick: Chaparral

