Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four! We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard Name Last Week's Record Overal Record % Correct Cody Cameron 14-4 56-24 .700 Chilly 14-4 55-25 .688 Ralph Amsden 13-5 54-26 .680

18) Santa Cruz at #1 Thatcher (2A)

Championship rematches deserve to make the top 18, even if one of the schools if having a down year. We'll see if Santa Cruz can come back from their first lopsided loss in several years to handle the undefeated defending 2A champion.

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: Thatcher Cody's Pick: Thatcher

17) Walden Grove at #10 Glendale (4A)

Glendale's Kevin Daniels might be having a great year, but he's not doing it alone, as evidenced by the tweet below:

Last night 4 out of 5 starting Offensive lineman got offered by Arizona Christian University. Proud of them all and how far they have come.

- Ivan Madrigal

- Adrian Hernandez

- Jordy Ngabonziza

- Marcelo Saenz — Glendale Football (@GlendaleFootbal) September 19, 2018

I'm interested in seeing what Walden Grove brings to the table, so I'll be out at this game for at least a half on Friday night.

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: Glendale Cody's Pick: Walden Grove

16) Millennium at #1 Centennial (5A)

I got some pushback to my recent declaration that Tawee Walker of Centennial was the clear first half MVP, so to keep me from eating my words, he's going to need to keep doing what he's been doing- which is basically individually outscoring each Centennial opponent. Centennia sometimes struggles against mobile QBs, so Zareq Brown is going to need to use his legs in this contest.

Is there any doubt about who the first half MVP is? Plenty of amazing talent this year, but Tawee Walker has been a different animal. pic.twitter.com/GK12L9eP56 — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 18, 2018

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Centennial Cody's Pick: Centennial

15) #3 Higley at Maricopa (5A)

Higley's Coleman Owen is having a great year, but you can't forget about Maricopa's deep threat Jacob Cowing. It was hard to imagine Cowing topping last season's per catch average of 22 yards, so what does he do this year? How about averaging an insane 42 yards per catch!? Higley's secondary has to be ready- either that or the defensive line needs to get to the QB quickly- and so far this year that hasn't been a problem.

Ralph's Pick: Higley Chilly's Pick: Higley Cody's Pick: Higley

14) Prescott at Canyon del Oro (4A)

One of the better running quarterbacks in the state in Prescott's Austin Clark takes on one of the best young running backs in the state in Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker.

Ralph's Pick: Prescott Chilly's Pick: Canyon del Oro Cody's Pick: Canyon del Oro

13) Shadow Ridge at Tolleson (5A)

I'm headed out to see at least a half of this game tonight. Shadow Ridge's passing attack has been impressive this year, and Tolleson has been vulnerable against the pass in their losses to Brophy and Hamilton. We'll see if Andre Johnson can be the next-level playmaker the Wolverines need him to be in order to defend homefield.

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN Chilly's Pick: Tolleson Cody's Pick: Tolleson

12) #8 Campo Verde at Gilbert (5A)

Gilbert exploded for over 50 points last week- but they gave up over 70. Campo Verde features a ball-control attack that means there will likely be far less possessions, and far less scoring opportunities, but if Will Plummer can still find ways to move the ball and avoid a tough Coyotes pass rush, the Tigers might score an upset here.

Ralph's Pick: Gilbert Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde Cody's Pick: Campo Verde

11) #8 Trivium Prep at #10 Scottsdale Prep (2A)

Two undefeated, and some might say untested, teams. Trivium Prep did hold a North Pointe team that is averaging 68 points per game in 3 wins to just 38, while Scottsdale Prep has given up an average of 13 points per game this season. Two solid defenses- I think the more high-powered offense will be the difference in this contest.

Ralph's Pick: Trivium Prep Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep Cody's Pick: Scottsdale Prep

10) #7 Seton Catholic at Mesquite (4A)

Mesquite's offense runs through slotback Christian Coleman, and he'll tough for this Seton Catholic defense to handle. But the Sentinels' offense has proven that it can get the job done on the ground and through the air, so Mesquite won't lack for things to have to prepare for this week either. I expect a close game that comes down to who wants it more in the fourth quarter.

Ralph's Pick: Seton Catholic Chilly's Pick: Seton Catholic Cody's Pick: Mesquite

9) #2 Round Valley at #5 Phoenix Christian (2A)

Round Valley has battled past significant injuries to do enough offensively to be 3-1 at this point in the season, and the defense is still spectacular, but traveling to Phoenix Christian might be too tough a task. Cougars' senior WR Mason Rhynard needs to stretch the field to make sure that Round Valley isn't able to shut down Phoenix Christian's offense by shutting down RB Malik Taylor.

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian Chilly's Pick: Round Valley Cody's Pick: Round Valley

8) Arcadia at Saguaro (4A)

Kerry Taylor gets it. Community support, modern offensive schemes, a staff with high-level experience, uniforms that shine, a transfer-friendly environment, and a youthful approach is the new path to success as a high school football coach. That's how an 0-10 team starts the subsequent team 0-5. But Jason Mohns has been getting it. The model Taylor is following is the one Saguaro helped pioneer. The next step for Arcadia is to show that imitation isn't just a form of flattery, but one that makes the Titans a threat in years to come.

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro Chilly's Pick: Saguaro Cody's Pick: Saguaro

7) Peoria at Desert Edge (4A)

Peoria sat some starting defenders last week and they quickly went from one of the most dependable units in 4A, to one that almost gave up 50 to Thunderbird. I think that in the long run, that experience for the backups will be a good thing. Now the Panthers have to worry about playing against one of the other "best defenses" in 4A. Steven Ortiz moving from safety to corner has him more involved in the action, and Nassir Sims against Jacob Golden is definitely worth the price of admission.

Ralph's Pick: Peoria Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

6) Basha at Red Mountain (6A)

Basha's defense is the biggest surprise of 2018. They might have suffered their first loss last week, but only giving up 20 to Highland is a heck of a feat. Red Mountain is comfortable in slugfests, and you have to think that if this game is anything like last week's matchup with Westview, they'll do the same thing they did then, and find a way to squeeze it out.

Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain Chilly's Pick: Basha Cody's Pick: Red Mountain

5) #1 Chandler at Desert Ridge (6A)

Chandler has been thinking about Desert Ridge since November 20th, 2015. That's when Jeremy Hathcock and company knocked off a heavily favored Wolves' team that lost Kolby Taylor to a broken leg in the first quarter, and was sitting 5-star N'Keal Harry. DJ Davidson was the most dominant he'd ever been, and it left Chandler at home watching Desert Ridge play Centennial in the 2015 state championship. Much like 2015, this is a Chandler team whose biggest questions are on the offensive line, and at wide receiver- but Desert Ridge is without the wrecking ball it brought to the party back then. It's on Chandler to score more than 24 points behind RB DeCarlos Brooks, because that's the number that the Jaguars have yet to hit on offense this season.

Ralph's Pick: Chandler Chilly's Pick: Chandler Cody's Pick: Chandler

4) 6A Tucson at 4A #2 Salpointe Catholic

Battle of the undefeated... Let’s get this W for all BADGERS!! 🏈👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/v7C287lb2a — Tucson High Football (@FootballBadgers) September 21, 2018

Upset alert? Tucson runs the ball well, defends the run well, and it limits the turnovers that Salpointe has used to be undefeated up to this point in the season. Gary Love is the least talked about running bak in southern Arizona, but if he can outshine Marion Padilla and Bijan Robinson on Friday night, he'll be a name that everyone will need to know.

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Chilly's Pick: Salpointe Cody's Pick: Salpointe

3) #8 Bradshaw Mountain at Coconino (4A)

I have to own the fact that I thought Coconino would be bringing up the rear of their entire region this year. Outside Ty Furr, I wasn't sure the Panthers had anything that made them special. I was wrong. Coconino takes their 4-0 record and will attempt to defend homefield against a Bradshaw Mountain team that has convincing victories over tough opponents like Greenway and Shadow Mountain.

High Country Challenge and first chance to see Coconino all-everything athlete Ty Furr @tyfurr_22 He passes the eye ball test. #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/0BkZndYhVb — Kevin J McCabe (@kevinmccabecbs) June 9, 2018

Ralph's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain Chilly's Pick: Coconino Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

2) #4 Casteel at #2 Williams Field (5A)

Williams Field is in the same boat as Casteel- a rude awakening in week 1, followed by a team that gets stronger every single week. Gunner Cruz is mobile enough to buy himself time to get the ball to his talented receivers, but the truth is, the offensive line has done a great job of making sure he can stay in the pocket and deliver. If Williams Field wants to win this game, they'll need to put Cruz in the grass, and find a way to do it while still dropping 6-7 into coverage.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new kids on the block handle Williams Field on Friday. Casteel is 4-1, and has outscored opponents 236-57 since the fourth quarter of their opener against Centennial. pic.twitter.com/dfvt9GhCJQ — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 18, 2018

Ralph's Pick: Casteel Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Casteel

Tied- 1) #3 Queen Creek at #7 Mountain Pointe (6A)

Mountain Pointe's offense has carried the load in three games, and the defense has shown up once. They need both units to play at a high level simultaneously if they're going to slow down Devin Larsen, Dylan Borja and the Queen Creek Bulldogs. I expect Jakim McKinney to have a big day on the ground if the Pride don't get behind early on.

Size, accuracy, touch, poise, leadership ability, the ability to play under center... still can’t believe how many colleges are missing on Queen Creek’s Devin Larsen. pic.twitter.com/6qnQZP3gJ1 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 18, 2018

Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Tied- 1) Desert Vista at Highland (6A)

It's hard to know if Desert Vista is for real quite yet. We'll certainly know by 11pm tonight though, as the Highland Hawks, who have been playing championship-caliber football, host the Thunder in a match-up of undefeated 6A squads. Chilly swears that Desert Vista's passing game is amongst the state's most under-appreciated assets, so when Highland throws the kitchen sink at stopping RB Tyson Grubbs, we'll see if Parker Navarro can get the job done though the air.

IT IS GAME DAY @TroopersDV2019 Come out and support your Thunder Football Team take on Highland HS tonight! Desert Vista (4-0) vs Highland (5-0)



🏈 Highland Hawks

🏠 at Highland High School

⏰ 7:00 pm Kick-off pic.twitter.com/B5mj9pvI07 — DesertVistaFootball (@DVHSfootball_) September 21, 2018

Ralph's Pick: Highland Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

