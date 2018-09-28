Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 15:35:35 -0500') }} football Edit

18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 7

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard
Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct

Chilly

16-3

71-28

.717

Cody Cameron

12-7

68-31

.687

Ralph Amsden

13-6

67-32

.677

18) Tolleson at Westview (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Westview

Chilly's Pick: Tolleson

Cody's Pick: Tolleson

17) Safford at Sahuarita (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Sahuarita

Chilly's Pick: Sahuarita

Cody's Pick: Sahuarita

16) Benjamin Franklin at #4 ALA- Queen Creek (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Chilly's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek

Cody's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek

15) Pima at #1 Thatcher (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher

Chilly's Pick: Thatcher

Cody's Pick: Thatcher

14) Desert Ridge at #9 Desert Vista (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista

Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista

Cody's Pick: Desert Ridge

13) Maricopa at Campo Verde (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Maricopa

Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde

Cody's Pick: Campo Verde

12) #9 Wickenburg at #2 Northwest Christian (3A) 

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian

Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian

Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

11) Hamilton at Brophy (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Hamilton

Chilly's Pick: Hamilton

Cody's Pick: Hamilton

10) Coconino at Prescott (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Prescott

Chilly's Pick: Coconino

Cody's Pick: Prescott

9) Mesquite at #6 Arcadia (4A) 

Ralph's Pick: Mesquite

Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN

Cody's Pick: Arcadia

8) #3 Arizona Lutheran at #5 Scottsdale Christian (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Chilly's Pick: Scottsdale Christian

Cody's Pick: Scottsdale Christian

7) #8 Sunrise Mountain at Ironwood (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Ironwood

Chilly's Pick: Ironwood

Cody's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

6) #4 St. Johns at #2 Round Valley (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley

Chilly's Pick: St. Johns

Cody's Pick: Round Valley

5) Sahuaro at #2 Salpointe (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe

Chilly's Pick: Salpointe

Cody's Pick: Salpointe

4) #10 Mountain Pointe at #5 Highland

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Chilly's Pick: Highland

Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

3) #3 Desert Edge at #1 Saguaro (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro

Chilly's Pick: Saguaro

Cody's Pick: Saguaro

2) #1 Chandler at #7 Perry (6A) 

Ralph's Pick: Chandler

Chilly's Pick: Chandler

Cody's Pick: Chandler

1) #2 Casteel at #6 Higley (5A) 

Ralph's Pick: Casteel

Chilly's Pick: Higley

Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

BONUS PICKS

Chilly's Pick: Skyline over Red Mountain

Cody's Pick: Williams Field over Gilbert

