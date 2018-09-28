18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 7
Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!
We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.
|Name
|Last Week's Record
|Overall Record
|% Correct
|
Chilly
|
16-3
|
71-28
|
.717
|
Cody Cameron
|
12-7
|
68-31
|
.687
|
Ralph Amsden
|
13-6
|
67-32
|
.677
18) Tolleson at Westview (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Westview
Chilly's Pick: Tolleson
Cody's Pick: Tolleson
17) Safford at Sahuarita (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Sahuarita
Chilly's Pick: Sahuarita
Cody's Pick: Sahuarita
16) Benjamin Franklin at #4 ALA- Queen Creek (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin
Chilly's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek
Cody's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek
15) Pima at #1 Thatcher (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Thatcher
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher
Cody's Pick: Thatcher
14) Desert Ridge at #9 Desert Vista (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista
Cody's Pick: Desert Ridge
13) Maricopa at Campo Verde (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Maricopa
Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde
Cody's Pick: Campo Verde
12) #9 Wickenburg at #2 Northwest Christian (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian
Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian
Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian
11) Hamilton at Brophy (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Hamilton
Chilly's Pick: Hamilton
Cody's Pick: Hamilton
10) Coconino at Prescott (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Prescott
Chilly's Pick: Coconino
Cody's Pick: Prescott
9) Mesquite at #6 Arcadia (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Mesquite
Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN
Cody's Pick: Arcadia
8) #3 Arizona Lutheran at #5 Scottsdale Christian (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran
Chilly's Pick: Scottsdale Christian
Cody's Pick: Scottsdale Christian
7) #8 Sunrise Mountain at Ironwood (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Ironwood
Chilly's Pick: Ironwood
Cody's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
6) #4 St. Johns at #2 Round Valley (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Round Valley
Chilly's Pick: St. Johns
Cody's Pick: Round Valley
5) Sahuaro at #2 Salpointe (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Salpointe
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe
Cody's Pick: Salpointe
4) #10 Mountain Pointe at #5 Highland
Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Chilly's Pick: Highland
Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe
3) #3 Desert Edge at #1 Saguaro (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Saguaro
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro
Cody's Pick: Saguaro
2) #1 Chandler at #7 Perry (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Chandler
Chilly's Pick: Chandler
Cody's Pick: Chandler
1) #2 Casteel at #6 Higley (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Casteel
Chilly's Pick: Higley
Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN
BONUS PICKS
Chilly's Pick: Skyline over Red Mountain
Cody's Pick: Williams Field over Gilbert