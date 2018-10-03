Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.