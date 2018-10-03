Ticker
18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 8

Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard
Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct

Cody Cameron

12-6

80-37

.684

Ralph Amsden

13-5

80-37

.684

Chilly

8-10

79-38

.675

18) #7 North Pointe at #10 Scottsdale Prep (2A)

Ralph's Pick: North Pointe

Chilly's Pick: North Pointe

Cody's Pick: North Pointe

17) Payson at #3 Snowflake (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake

Chilly's Pick: Snowflake

Cody's Pick: Snowflake

16) Walden Grove at Douglas (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Walden Grove

Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove

Cody's Pick: Walden Grove

15) Thunderbird at #7 Greenway (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Greenway

Chilly's Pick: Greenway

Cody's Pick: Greenway

14) #5 Cienega at Buena (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Buena

Chilly's Pick: Cienega

Cody's Pick: Cienega

13) #5 Odyssey Institute at #8 Valley Christian (3A)

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN

Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian

Cody's Pick: Valley Christian

12) Campo Verde at #6 Higley (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Higley

Chilly's Pick: Higley

Cody's Pick: Higley

11) Canyon del Oro at Sahuaro (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Sahuaro

Chilly's Pick: Canyon del Oro

Cody's Pick: Canyon del Oro

10) #3 Queen Creek at Desert Ridge (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek

Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek

Cody's Pick: Queen Creek

9) Boulder Creek at #4 Liberty (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Liberty

Chilly's Pick: Boulder Creek

Cody's Pick: Liberty

8) #10 Gilbert at #4 Casteel (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Casteel

Chilly's Pick: Casteel

Cody's Pick: Casteel

7) #9 Seton Catholic at #10 Arcadia (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Seton Catholic

Chilly's Pick: Arcadia

Cody's Pick: Arcadia

6) #2 Salpointe at Casa Grande (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe

Chilly's Pick: Salpointe

Cody's Pick: Salpointe

5) Prescott at #6 Bradshaw Mountain (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

Chilly's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

4) #3 Notre Dame at Horizon (5A)

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN

Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame

Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

3) #3 Cactus at #5 Desert Edge (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Cactus

Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN

Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

2) Brophy at #1 Chandler (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Chandler

Chilly's Pick: Chandler

Cody's Pick: Chandler

1) #8 Desert Vista at #5 Mountain Pointe (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista

Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Bonus Picks

Ralph's Picks: Basha over Hamilton, South Mountain over Fairfax

Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez over Tucson

