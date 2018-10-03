18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 8
Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!
We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.
|Name
|Last Week's Record
|Overall Record
|% Correct
|
Cody Cameron
|
12-6
|
80-37
|
.684
|
Ralph Amsden
|
13-5
|
80-37
|
.684
|
Chilly
|
8-10
|
79-38
|
.675
18) #7 North Pointe at #10 Scottsdale Prep (2A)
Ralph's Pick: North Pointe
Chilly's Pick: North Pointe
Cody's Pick: North Pointe
17) Payson at #3 Snowflake (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Snowflake
Chilly's Pick: Snowflake
Cody's Pick: Snowflake
16) Walden Grove at Douglas (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Walden Grove
Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove
Cody's Pick: Walden Grove
15) Thunderbird at #7 Greenway (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Greenway
Chilly's Pick: Greenway
Cody's Pick: Greenway
14) #5 Cienega at Buena (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Buena
Chilly's Pick: Cienega
Cody's Pick: Cienega
13) #5 Odyssey Institute at #8 Valley Christian (3A)
Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN
Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian
Cody's Pick: Valley Christian
12) Campo Verde at #6 Higley (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Higley
Chilly's Pick: Higley
Cody's Pick: Higley
11) Canyon del Oro at Sahuaro (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Sahuaro
Chilly's Pick: Canyon del Oro
Cody's Pick: Canyon del Oro
10) #3 Queen Creek at Desert Ridge (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Queen Creek
Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek
Cody's Pick: Queen Creek
9) Boulder Creek at #4 Liberty (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Liberty
Chilly's Pick: Boulder Creek
Cody's Pick: Liberty
8) #10 Gilbert at #4 Casteel (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Casteel
Chilly's Pick: Casteel
Cody's Pick: Casteel
7) #9 Seton Catholic at #10 Arcadia (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Seton Catholic
Chilly's Pick: Arcadia
Cody's Pick: Arcadia
6) #2 Salpointe at Casa Grande (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Salpointe
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe
Cody's Pick: Salpointe
5) Prescott at #6 Bradshaw Mountain (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
Chilly's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
4) #3 Notre Dame at Horizon (5A)
Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN
Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame
Cody's Pick: Notre Dame
3) #3 Cactus at #5 Desert Edge (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Cactus
Chilly's Pick: ABSTAIN
Cody's Pick: Desert Edge
2) Brophy at #1 Chandler (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Chandler
Chilly's Pick: Chandler
Cody's Pick: Chandler
1) #8 Desert Vista at #5 Mountain Pointe (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista
Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Bonus Picks
Ralph's Picks: Basha over Hamilton, South Mountain over Fairfax
Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez over Tucson