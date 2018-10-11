18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 9
Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!
We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.
|Name
|Last Week's Record
|Overall Record
|% Correct
|
Cody Cameron
|
14-4
|
94-41
|
.696
|
Chilly
|
14-4
|
93-42
|
.689
|
Ralph Amsden
|
13-5
|
93-42
|
.689
18) Horizon at Cactus Shadows (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Horizon
Chilly's Pick: Horizon
Cody's Pick: Horizon
17) #2 Salpointe Catholic at Canyon del Oro (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Salpointe
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe
Cody's Pick: Salpointe
16) #7 Sunrise Mountain at Sunnyslope (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
Cody's Pick: Sunnyslope
15) Pusch Ridge at #6 Sabino (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Sabino
Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge
Cody's Pick: Sabino
14) Boulder Creek at #7 Desert Vista (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista
Cody's Pick: Boulder Creek
13) Gila Ridge at Youngker (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Gila Ridge
Chilly's Pick: Youngker
Cody's Pick: Gila Ridge
12) Chino Valley at #10 Wickenburg (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Wickenburg
Chilly's Pick: Wickenburg
Cody's Pick: Wickenburg
11) Bourgade Catholic at Odyssey Institute (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Odyssey Institute
Chilly's Pick: Bourgade Catholic
Cody's Pick: Odyssey Institute
10) #9 ALA- Gilbert at #2 Yuma Catholic (3A)
Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic
9) #1 Centennial at Ironwood (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Centennial
Chilly's Pick: Centennial
Cody's Pick: Centennial
8) #1 Thatcher at #6 St. Johns (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Thatcher
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher
Cody's Pick: Thatcher
7) Brophy at #5 Perry (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Perry
Chilly's Pick: Perry
Cody's Pick: Perry
6) #8 Basha at #1 Chandler (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Chandler
Chilly's Pick: Chandler
Cody's Pick: Chandler
5) Mountain Pointe at #10 Chaparral (6A)
Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN
Chilly's Pick: Chaparral
Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe
4) #8 Marana at #4 Cienega (5A)
Ralph's Pick: Cienega
Chilly's Pick: Marana
Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN
3) #2 Round Valley at #4 Morenci (2A)
Ralph's Pick: Morenci
Chilly's Pick: Round Valley
Cody's Pick: Round Valley
2) Bradshaw Mountain at Mingus (4A)
Ralph's Pick: Mingus
Chilly's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
1) #4 Liberty at #2 Pinnacle (6A)
Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle
Cody's Pick: Pinnacle
Bonus Picks
Ralph's Pick: Benson over Bisbee
Cody's Pick: Walden Grove over Pueblo