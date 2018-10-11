Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 11:55:26 -0500') }} football Edit

18 For 2018: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 9

Awdnmyku4ouj4afxbmcm
Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to 18 for 2018, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 18 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, and Cody Cameron. Next up, week four!

We use the ArizonaVarsity composite rankings from our staff member's votes to determine a team's ranking.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

18 for 2018 high school football picks leaderboard
Name Last Week's Record Overall Record % Correct

Cody Cameron

14-4

94-41

.696

Chilly

14-4

93-42

.689

Ralph Amsden

13-5

93-42

.689

18) Horizon at Cactus Shadows (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Horizon

Chilly's Pick: Horizon

Cody's Pick: Horizon

17) #2 Salpointe Catholic at Canyon del Oro (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe

Chilly's Pick: Salpointe

Cody's Pick: Salpointe

16) #7 Sunrise Mountain at Sunnyslope (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

Cody's Pick: Sunnyslope

15) Pusch Ridge at #6 Sabino (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Sabino

Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge

Cody's Pick: Sabino

14) Boulder Creek at #7 Desert Vista (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista

Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista

Cody's Pick: Boulder Creek

13) Gila Ridge at Youngker (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Gila Ridge

Chilly's Pick: Youngker

Cody's Pick: Gila Ridge

12) Chino Valley at #10 Wickenburg (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Wickenburg

Chilly's Pick: Wickenburg

Cody's Pick: Wickenburg

11) Bourgade Catholic at Odyssey Institute (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Odyssey Institute

Chilly's Pick: Bourgade Catholic

Cody's Pick: Odyssey Institute

10) #9 ALA- Gilbert at #2 Yuma Catholic (3A)

Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic

9) #1 Centennial at Ironwood (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Centennial

Chilly's Pick: Centennial

Cody's Pick: Centennial

8) #1 Thatcher at #6 St. Johns (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher

Chilly's Pick: Thatcher

Cody's Pick: Thatcher

7) Brophy at #5 Perry (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Perry

Chilly's Pick: Perry

Cody's Pick: Perry

6) #8 Basha at #1 Chandler (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Chandler

Chilly's Pick: Chandler

Cody's Pick: Chandler

5) Mountain Pointe at #10 Chaparral (6A)

Ralph's Pick: ABSTAIN

Chilly's Pick: Chaparral

Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

4) #8 Marana at #4 Cienega (5A)

Ralph's Pick: Cienega

Chilly's Pick: Marana

Cody's Pick: ABSTAIN

3) #2 Round Valley at #4 Morenci (2A)

Ralph's Pick: Morenci

Chilly's Pick: Round Valley

Cody's Pick: Round Valley

2) Bradshaw Mountain at Mingus (4A)

Ralph's Pick: Mingus

Chilly's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

1) #4 Liberty at #2 Pinnacle (6A)

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle

Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle

Cody's Pick: Pinnacle

Bonus Picks

Ralph's Pick: Benson over Bisbee

Cody's Pick: Walden Grove over Pueblo

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}