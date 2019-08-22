News More News
19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 1 + Pick'em Contest

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.

Once the season starts, we'll use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.

Perry QB and Louisville commit Chubba Purdy

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:

The favorite to win (1 point)

The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)

The underdog to win (3 points)

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.


19) Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian

Spread: Valley Christian -9.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Scottsdale Christian +9.5 (2 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Scottsdale Christian +9.5 (2 points)


18) Mountain Pointe at Faith Lutheran (NV)

Spread: Faith Lutheran -1.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)

Chilly's Pick: Faith Lutheran -1.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Faith Lutheran to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)

17) Chandler at Liberty (NV)

Chandler LB Tate Romney (Rivals.com)

Spread: Chandler -20.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty +20.5 (2 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Chandler -20.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Chandler -20.5 (2 points)

16) East (AK) at Cesar Chavez

Deavon Crawford (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Cesar Chavez -1.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)

15) Show Low at Round Valley

Round Valley in 2018 (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Round Valley -14.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Show Low to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley to win (1 point)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)

14) Prescott at Desert Edge

Jihad Marks (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Desert Edge -17.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge -17.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Prescott +17.5 (2 points)

13) Horizon at Marana

Spread: Horizon -7.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marana +7.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Horizon -7.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Marana +7.5 (2 points)

12) Flowing Wells at Canyon del Oro

Spread: Canyon del Oro -2.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Flowing Wells +2.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Flowing Wells to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Canyon del Oro to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro -2.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Canyon del Oro -2.5 (2 points)

11) Norco (CA) at Williams Field

Noah Nelson (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Norco -13.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Norco to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Williams Field to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)

10) Mesquite at Gilbert

Will Plummer (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Gilbert -6.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Gilbert to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: No Pick

Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

9) Bishop Alemany (CA) at Higley

Spread: Bishop Alemany -9.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Bishop Alemany to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Higley +9.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Bishop Alemany to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley +9.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Bishop Alemany -9.5 (2 points)

8) Hamilton at Chaparral

Jack Miller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Spread: Chaparral -5.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chaparral to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Hamilton +5.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton to win (3 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick

Alec Simpson's Pick: Hamilton to win (3 points)

7) Snowflake at Safford

Safford at Snowflake in 2017 (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Safford -2.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)

Chilly's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Safford -2.5 (2 points)

6) Liberty at Brophy 

Jonah Guevara (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Liberty -10.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Brophy +10.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Liberty to win (1 point)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty -10.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Liberty to ein (1 point)

5) Thatcher at Morenci

Thatcher in 2018 (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Thatcher -14.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Morenci +14.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Morenci +14.5 (2 points)

4) Red Mountain at Desert Ridge

Ruben Rivera (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Red Mountain -6.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)

Chilly's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick

Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -6.5 (2 points)

3) Casteel at Centennial

Jaydin Young against Casteel in 2018 (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Centennial -20.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Centennial -20.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Centennial -20.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick:

2) Mountain View Marana at Ironwood Ridge

Ironwood Ridge and Maranan Mountain View in 2018 (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Ironwood Ridge -5.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marana Mountain View +5.5 (2 points)

Chilly's Pick: Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)

Cody Cameron's Pick:Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Ironwood Ridge -5.5 (2 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)

1) Pinnacle at Perry

Spread: Perry -2.5

Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick

Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)

Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)

Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)


