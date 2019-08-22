19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 1 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
Once the season starts, we'll use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
19) Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian
Spread: Valley Christian -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Scottsdale Christian +9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Scottsdale Christian +9.5 (2 points)
18) Mountain Pointe at Faith Lutheran (NV)
Spread: Faith Lutheran -1.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Faith Lutheran -1.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Faith Lutheran to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Mountain Pointe to win (3 points)
17) Chandler at Liberty (NV)
Spread: Chandler -20.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty +20.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Chandler -20.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chandler -20.5 (2 points)
16) East (AK) at Cesar Chavez
Spread: Cesar Chavez -1.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Cesar Chavez -1.5 (2 points)
15) Show Low at Round Valley
Spread: Round Valley -14.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Show Low to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Show Low +14.5 (2 points)
14) Prescott at Desert Edge
Spread: Desert Edge -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge -17.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Edge to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Prescott +17.5 (2 points)
13) Horizon at Marana
@AZHSFB Marana gets on the board with this 17 yd TD from T Bourguet to D Miranda.. PAT no good!! Marana trails Horizon 7-6 with :32 left in the 1Q pic.twitter.com/lrR1fxnGMp— Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) August 18, 2018
Spread: Horizon -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marana +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Horizon -7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Marana +7.5 (2 points)
12) Flowing Wells at Canyon del Oro
Spread: Canyon del Oro -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Flowing Wells +2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Flowing Wells to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Canyon del Oro to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Canyon del Oro -2.5 (2 points)
11) Norco (CA) at Williams Field
Spread: Norco -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Norco to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field +13.5 (2 points)
10) Mesquite at Gilbert
Spread: Gilbert -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Gilbert to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: No Pick
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick
9) Bishop Alemany (CA) at Higley
Spread: Bishop Alemany -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Bishop Alemany to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Higley +9.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Bishop Alemany to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley +9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Bishop Alemany -9.5 (2 points)
8) Hamilton at Chaparral
Spread: Chaparral -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chaparral to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Hamilton +5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick
Alec Simpson's Pick: Hamilton to win (3 points)
7) Snowflake at Safford
Spread: Safford -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Safford -2.5 (2 points)
6) Liberty at Brophy
Spread: Liberty -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Brophy +10.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Liberty to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty -10.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Liberty to ein (1 point)
5) Thatcher at Morenci
Spread: Thatcher -14.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Morenci +14.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Morenci +14.5 (2 points)
4) Red Mountain at Desert Ridge
Spread: Red Mountain -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick
Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -6.5 (2 points)
3) Casteel at Centennial
Spread: Centennial -20.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Centennial -20.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Centennial -20.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick:
2) Mountain View Marana at Ironwood Ridge
Spread: Ironwood Ridge -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marana Mountain View +5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick:Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Ironwood Ridge -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Ironwood Ridge to win (1 point)
1) Pinnacle at Perry
Spread: Perry -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle to win (3 points)