19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 6 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
125
|
Chris Eaton
|
117
|
Chilly
|
108
|
Alec Simpson
|
104
|
Ralph Amsden
|
100
19) #9 Bisbee (4-0) at Morenci (2-2) (2A)
Spread: Morenci -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Morenci to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Morenci to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Morenci -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Bisbee to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Morenci -9.5 (2 points)
18) #5 Red Mountain (4-1) at Basha (4-1) (6A)
Spread: Red Mountain -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain -13.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain -13.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Basha +13.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -13.5 (2 points)
17) Desert Ridge (2-3) at #1 Chandler (4-0) (6A)
Spread: Chandler -23.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Chandler -23.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Chandler -23.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
16) Boulder Creek (3-1) at #6 Perry (3-2) (6A)
Spread: Perry -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Perry -13.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Perry -13.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Perry -13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Perry -13.5 (2 points)
15) Westview (1-3) at Corona del Sol (2-3) (6A)
Spread: Westview -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Westview -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Corona to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Corona to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
14) #5 Sabino (3-1) at #2 Benjamin Franklin (5-0) (3A)
Spread: Benjamin Franklin -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sabino +10.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Benjamin Franklin to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Benjamin Franklin to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -10.5 (2 points)
13) #9 Mesquite (4-1) at Seton Catholic (3-1) (4A)
Spread: Mesquite -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Mesquite to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Mesquite -9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
12) Valley Vista (3-1) at #2 Pinnacle (3-1) (6A)
Spread: Pinnacle -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
11) Coconino (4-0) at Bradshaw Mountain (3-2) (4A)
Spread: Coconino -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Coconino -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain +10.5 (2 points)
10) Chaparral (2-2) at Mountain Ridge (4-1) (6A)
Spread: Chaparral -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mountain Ridge to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Chaparral -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Chaparral -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Chaparral -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chaparral -3.5 (2 points)
9) Gilbert (3-2) at #5 Campo Verde (5-0) (5A)
Spread: Campo Verde -14.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Gilbert +14.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gilbert +14.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gilbert +14.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Campo Verde -14.5 (2 points)
8) #2 Phoenix Christian (4-1) at #3 Round Valley (2-1) (2A)
Spread: Phoenix Christian -11.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Phoenix Christian -11.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian -11.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Phoenix Christian -11.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley +11.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Phoenix Christian -11.5 (2 points)
7) #1 Thatcher (3-1) at #8 Santa Cruz (4-1) (2A)
Spread: Thatcher -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -13.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher -13.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher -13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher -13.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Thatcher -13.5 (2 points)
6) #3 Valley Christian (4-0) at #4 Northwest Christian (3-1) (3A)
Spread: Valley Christian -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Northwest Christian +2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (3 points)
5) #7 Desert Edge (3-2) at #3 Peoria (4-0) (4A)
Spread: Peoria -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Edge +3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge +3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Edge to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Peoria -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Edge to win (3 points)
4) #1 Saguaro (4-1) at #8 Arcadia (5-0) (4A)
Spread: Saguaro -21.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Saguaro -21.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Saguaro to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Saguaro -21.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -21.5 (2 points)
3) #1 Centennial (3-1) at #8 Millennium (3-1) (5A)
Spread: Centennial -15.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Centennial -15.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Millennium +15.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Centennial -15.5 (2 points)
2) #7 Williams Field (3-2) at #4 Casteel (4-1) (5A)
Spread: Casteel -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casteel -2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field +2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Casteel -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field to win (3 points)
1) #7 Highland (4-1) at #4 Desert Vista (3-1) (6A)
Spread: Desert Vista -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Highland +4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Vista -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Vista -4.5 (2 points)
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
Sunrise Mountain (2-2) at Verrado (1-3) (5A)
Spread: Sunrise Mountain -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sunrise Mountain to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Maricopa (3-2) at #6 Higley (3-2) (5A)
Spread: Higley -12.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points)
Apollo (1-3) at Buena (3-1) (5A)
Spread: Buena -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Buena to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: Buena to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Buena -8.5 (2 points)