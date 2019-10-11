19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 8 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
170
|
Chris Eaton
|
160
|
Alec Simpson
|
151
|
Chilly
|
144
|
Ralph Amsden
|
149
19) #8 Coconino (6-0) at Mohave (3-3) (4A)
Spread: Coconino -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Coconino -13.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Coconino -13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Coconino -13.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Coconino -13.5 (2 points)
18) Liberty (4-2) at Boulder Creek (3-3) (6A)
Spread: Liberty -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Liberty -2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Liberty -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty -2.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Liberty -2.5 (2 points)
17) #10 Sunnyslope (4-2) at #1 Centennial (5-1) (5A)
Spread: Centennial -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Centennial -17.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Centennial -17.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Centennial -17.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Sunnyslope +17.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Centennial -17.5 (2 points)
16) Buckeye (4-3) at #9 Gila Ridge (6-0) (4A)
Spread: Gila Ridge -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Gila Ridge to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Gila Ridge to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gila Ridge -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gila Ridge to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Gila Ridge -9.5 (2 points)
15) Basha (4-2) at #5 Hamilton (6-1) (6A)
Spread: Hamilton -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Hamilton -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Hamilton to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Basha +8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Hamilton -8.5 (2 points)
14) Poston Butte (3-3) at Marcos de Niza (4-2) (4A)
Spread: Marcos de Niza -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marcos de Niza -7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Marcos de Niza -7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: Marcos to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Marcos de Niza -7.5 (2 points)
13) #2 Thatcher (4-2) at Morenci (3-3) (2A)
Spread:Thatcher -12.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -12.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher -12.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher -12.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Thatcher -12.5 (2 points)
12) #6 Arizona Lutheran (6-1) at #7 Santa Cruz (5-2) (2A)
Spread: Santa Cruz -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Santa Cruz -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Santa Cruz -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Arizona Lutheran to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Santa Cruz -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Arizona Lutheran to win (3 points)
11) Casa Grande (4-2) at #2 Salpointe (5-0) (4A)
Spread: Salpointe -21.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Salpointe -21.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe -21.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Salpointe -21.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Salpointe -21.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Salpointe -21.5 (2 points)
10) #4 Round Valley (3-2) at #5 Benson (5-1) (2A)
Spread: Benson -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Benson -3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Benson -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Round Valley to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Benson -3.5 (2 points)
9) Payson (5-1) at #4 Snowflake (5-1) (3A)
Spread: Snowflake -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Payson +5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
8) #3 Northwest Christian (5-1) at River Valley (5-1) (3A)
Spread: Northwest Christian -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Northwest Christian -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Northwest Christian -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Northwest Christian -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Northwest Christian -4.5 (2 points)
7) Mountain Ridge (5-2) at #2 Pinnacle (5-1) (6A)
Spread: Pinnacle -16.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -16.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle -16.5 (2 points)
6) Buena (5-1) at Cienega (4-2) (5A)
Spread: Cienega -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Cienega -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Cienega -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Buena to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Cienega -6.5 (2 points)
5) #6 Desert Edge (4-3) at #3 Cactus (5-1) (4A)
Spread: Desert Edge -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Cactus to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Edge -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Edge -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Edge -3.5 (2 points)
4) Mountain Pointe (1-5) at #8 Desert Vista (4-2)
Spread: Desert Vista -11.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Vista -11.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick:Desert Vista -11.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Vista to win (1 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Vista -11.5 (2 points)
3) #1 Chandler (6-0) at #3 Brophy (7-0) (6A)
Spread: Chandler -18.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chandler -18.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Brophy +18.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chandler -18.5 (2 points)
2) #5 Sahuaro (6-1) at #4 Canyon del Oro (6-0) (4A)
Spread: Canyon del Oro -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Canyon del Oro -3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Canyon del Oro -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Canyon del Oro -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Canyon del Oro -3.5 (2 points)
1) Horizon (5-1) at Notre Dame Prep (7-0) (5A)
Spread: Notre Dame -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Prep -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Notre Dame Prep -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
#8 Valley Christian (4-2) at Odyssey Institute (5-1) (3A)
Spread: Valley Christian -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Valley Christian -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Valley Christian -2.5 (2 points)
Greenway (5-1) at Thunderbird (2-4) (4A)
Spread: Greenway -11.5
Chilly's Pick: Greenway -11.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Greenway -11.5 (2 points)
Arcadia (4-2) at Seton Catholic (4-2) (4A)
Spread: Arcadia -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Seton Catholic +4.5 (2 points)
Shadow Ridge (5-1) at Westview (2-4) (6A)
Spread: Shadow Ridge -4.5
Alec Simpson: Westview to win (3 points)