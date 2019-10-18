19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 9 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
200
|
Chris Eaton
|
186
|
Alec Simpson
|
180
|
Ralph Amsden
|
175
|
Chilly
|
175
19) #4 Sabino (5-2) at Pusch Ridge (4-3) (3A)
Spread: Sabino -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sabino -9.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Sabino to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Sabino -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Sabino to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sabino -9.5 (2 points)
18) #8 Millennium (5-2) at Agua Fria (5-2) (5A)
Spread: Millennium -19.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Millennium -19.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Millennium -19.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Millennium -19.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Millennium -19.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Millennium -19.5 (2 points)
17) Seton Catholic (5-2) at Flagstaff (4-3) (4A)
Spread: Seton Catholic -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Seton Catholic -8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Seton Catholic -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Seton Catholic to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
16) Cactus Shadows (4-3) at #2 Horizon (6-1) (5A)
Spread: Horizon -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Horizon -13.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Horizon -13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Horizon -13.5 (2 points)
15) Buena (5-2) vs Nogales (4-3) (5A)
Spread: Buena -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena -7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Buena -7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Buena -7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Buena -7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Buena -7.5 (2 points)
14) Sunnyslope (4-3) at #7 Sunrise Mountain (5-3) (5A)
Spread: Sunrise Mountain -11.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -11.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Sunnyslope +11.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Sunnyslope +11.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -11.5 (2 points)
13) Mesa Mountain View (3-4) at #3 Red Mountain (6-1) (6A)
Spread: Red Mountain -19.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain -19.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mountain View +19.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -19.5 (2 points)
12) #6 Benson (5-2) at #10 Bisbee (6-1) (2A)
Spread: Benson -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Benson -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Bisbee to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Benson -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Benson -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Benson -4.5 (2 points)
11) #2 Pinnacle (6-1) at Liberty (5-2) (6A)
Spread: Pinnacle -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle -17.5 (2 points)
10) Corona del Sol (3-4) at #6 Highland (5-2) (6A)
Spread: Highland -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Corona del Sol +4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Highland -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Highland -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Highland -4.5 (2 points)
9) #9 Casteel (4-3) at Gilbert (3-4) (5A)
Spread: Casteel -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casteel -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Casteel to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Casteel -5.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Casteel -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Casteel -5.5 (2 points)
8) Desert Ridge (3-4) at #7 Queen Creek (6-1) (6A)
Spread: Queen Creek -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Ridge +8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Queen Creek -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Ridge +8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Queen Creek -8.5 (2 points)
7) La Joya (5-2) at Shadow Ridge (5-2) (6A)
Spread: La Joya -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: La Joya -3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: La Joya -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Shadow Ridge to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: La Joya -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Shadow Ridge to win (3 points)
6) South Mountain (4-3) at Betty Fairfax (4-3) (5A)
Spread: Fairfax -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: South Mountain +3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: South Mountain to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: South Mountain to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: South Mountain to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Fairfax -3.5 (2 points)
5) Walden Grove (6-1) at Pueblo (6-1) (4A)
Spread: Walden Grove -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Walden Grove -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Walden Grove -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Walden Grove -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Walden Grove -4.5 (2 points)
4) #5 Higley (5-2) at #4 Campo Verde (7-0) (5A)
Spread: Higley -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley -6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Higley -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Higley -6.5 (2 points)
3) Brophy (7-1) at Perry (4-3) (6A)
Spread: Perry -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Brophy to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Brophy +6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points)
2) #3 Canyon del Oro (7-0) at #2 Salpointe (6-0) (4A)
Spread: Salpointe -23.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Salpointe -23.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe -23.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Salpointe -23.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro +23.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Salpointe -23.5 (2 points)
1) #1 ALA-QC (7-0) at #2 Benjamin Franklin (7-0) (3A)
Spread: ALA- QC -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Benjamin Franklin +6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: ALA- QC -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: ALA- QC -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: ALA- QC -6.5 (2 points)
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
Valley Lutheran (3-3) at Veritas Prep (5-2) (3A)
Spread: Veritas Prep -11.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Veritas Prep -11.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Veritas Prep -11.5 (2 points)
Catalina Foothills (3-4) at Casa Grande (4-3) (4A)
Spread: Casa Grande -5.5
Chilly's Pick: Casa Grande -5.5 (2 points)
Saguaro (6-1) at Marcos de Niza (5-2) (4A)
Spread: Saguaro -26.5
Cody Cameron's Pick: Saguaro -26.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -26.5 (2 points)