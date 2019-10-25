19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 10 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
229
|
Chris Eaton
|
216
|
Alec Simpson
|
212
|
Ralph Amsden
|
206
|
Chilly
|
201
19) Tempe (6-2) at Greenway (7-1) (4A)
Spread: Greenway-7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Tempe +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Tempe +7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Tempe to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Greenway -7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Greenway -7.5 (2 points)
18) #9 Gila Ridge (8-0) at Estrella Foothills (4-4) (4A)
Spread: Gila Ridge -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Gila Ridge to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gila Ridge -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gila Ridge -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Gila Ridge -3.5 (2 points)
17) Arcadia (5-3) at Poston Butte (3-5) (4A)
Spread: Arcadia -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Poston Butte +3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Arcadia -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Poston Butte to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Arcadia -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Arcadia -3.5 (2 points)
16) #8 Brophy (7-2) at Basha (4-4) (6A)
Spread: Brophy -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Brophy -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Brophy -8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Brophy -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Brophy to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Brophy -8.5 (2 points)
15) #1 Phoenix Christian (7-1) at #8 Arizona Lutheran (7-2) (2A)
Spread: Phoenix Christian -12.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Phoenix Christian -12.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian -12.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Phoenix Christian to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Phoenix Christian -12.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Phoenix Christian -12.5 (2 points)
14) Westview (4-4) at La Joya (6-2) (6A)
Spread: La Joya -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Westview +3.5
Chilly's Pick: La Joya -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: La Joya -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Westview to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Westview to win (3 points)
13) Glendale at Apache Junction -9.5 (4A)
Spread: Apache Junction -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Apache Junction to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Apache Junction to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Apache Junction -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Glendale +9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Apache Junction -9.5 (2 points)
12) #6 Arizona College Prep (7-1) at ALA- Gilbert North (4-4) (3A)
Spread: ALA- GN -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: ALA- GN -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: ACP +8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: ALA- GN -8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: ALA- GN -8.5 (2 points)
11) Marcos de Niza (5-3) at Mesquite (6-2) (4A)
Spread: Marcos de Niza -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marcos de Niza -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Mesquite +8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite to win (+3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Mesquite +8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Mesquite +8.5 (2 points)
10) Gilbert (3-5) at #4 Higley (6-2) (5A)
Spread: Higley -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley -10.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Higley -10.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Higley -10.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley -10.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Higley -10.5 (2 points)
9) #7 Benson (6-2) at #5 St. Johns (7-2) (2A)
Spread: St. Johns -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Benson +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: St. Johns -7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Benson to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Benson +7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: St. Johns -7.5 (2 points)
8) Ironwood Ridge (5-3) at Buena (6-2) (5A)
Spread: Ironwood Ridge -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Ironwood to Ridge to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Ironwood Ridge -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Ironwood Ridge -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Ironwood Ridge -4.5 (2 points)
7) Queen Creek (6-2) at #5 Highland (6-2) (6A)
Spread: Queen Creek -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Queen Creek -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Queen Creek -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
6) Payson (7-1) at Winslow (7-1) (3A)
Spread: Payson -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Payson -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Payson to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Payson -5.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Payson -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Payson -5.5 (2 points)
5) #4 Round Valley (5-2) at #6 Thatcher (5-3) (2A)
Spread: Thatcher -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Round Valley to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Thatcher -6.5 (2 points)
4) #4 Hamilton (7-1) at #7 Perry (5-3) (6A)
Spread: Perry -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Perry to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Hamilton +9.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Perry -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Perry to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Perry -9.5 (2 points)
3) #6 Campo Verde (7-1) at #4 Williams Field (6-2) (5A)
Spread: Williams Field -12.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Williams Field to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field -12.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Campo Verde +12.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field -12.5 (2 points)
2) #6 Cactus (6-2) at #7 Coconino (8-0) (4A)
Spread: Cactus -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coconino +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Cactus - 7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Cactus - 7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Cactus to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Cactus - 7.5 (2 points)
1) #2 Pinnacle (7-1) at #9 Chaparral (6-2) (6A)
Spread: Pinnacle -11.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle -11.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -11.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle -11.5 (2 points)
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
Ironwood (5-3) at Sunnyslope (4-4) (5A)
Spread: Sunnyslope -7.5
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sunnyslope -7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Sunnyslope -7.5 (2 points)
#7 Snowflake (6-2) at Show Low (3-5) (3A)
Spread: Snowflake -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake -6.5 (2 points)
Liberty (5-3) at O'Connor (2-6) (6A)
Spread: Liberty -10.5
Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty- 10.5