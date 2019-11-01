19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 11 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
249
|
Chris Eaton
|
238
|
Ralph Amsden
|
231
|
Alec Simpson
|
230
|
Chilly
|
223
19) McClintock (6-3) at Cactus Shadows (5-4) (5A)
Spread: McClintock -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: McClintock -9.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: McClintock to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Cactus Shadows +9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: McClintock to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: McClintock -9.5 (2 points)
18) Maricopa (3-6) at Gilbert (3-6) (5A)
Spread: Gilbert -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Gilbert to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Gilbert -6.5 (2 points)
17) 6A Cibola (5-4) at 4A #9 Gila Ridge (9-0)
Spread: Gila Ridge -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Cibola +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Cibola to win (3 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gila Ridge to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gila Ridge -7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Gila Ridge -7.5 (2 points)
16) Yuma Catholic (5-4) at Odyssey Institute (7-2) (3A)
Spread: Yuma Catholic -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Yuma Catholic -6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Yuma Catholic -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Yuma Catholic -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Yuma Catholic -6.5 (2 points)
15) Winslow (7-2) at #7 Snowflake (7-2) (3A)
Spread: Snowflake -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Snowflake -5.5 (2 points)
14) #8 Mesquite (7-2) at #1 Saguaro (8-1) (4A)
Spread: Saguaro -31.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mesquite +31.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro -31.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Saguaro -31.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Saguaro -31.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -31.5 (2 points)
13) #4 Canyon del Oro (8-1) at Casa Grande (5-4) (4A)
Spread: Canyon del Oro -13.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casa Grande +13.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Canyon del Oro to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Canyon del Oro -13.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Canyon del Oro -13.5 (2 points)
12) #9 Casteel (6-3) at #7 Campo Verde (7-2) (5A)
Spread: Campo Verde -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casteel to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Casteel +3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Casteel to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Campo Verde -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Casteel +3.5 (2 points)
11) #7 Desert Vista (7-2) at Queen Creek (6-3) (6A)
Spread: Desert Vista -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Vista -7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek +7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Vista -7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Queen Creek +7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Vista -7.5 (2 points)
10) #1 Centennial (8-1) at #6 Sunrise Mountain (7-2) (5A)
Spread: Centennial -18.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sunrise Mountain +18.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Centennial to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points)
9) #5 Coolidge (8-1) at #2 ALA- QC (8-1) (3A)
Spread: ALA- QC -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: ALA- QC -17.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: ALA- QC -17.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: ALA- QC -17.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: ALA- QC -17.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: ALA- QC -17.5 (2 points)
8) #8 Blue Ridge (7-2) at #9 Payson (8-1) (3A)
Spread: Blue Ridge -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Payson to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Blue Ridge -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Payson to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Blue Ridge -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Blue Ridge -2.5 (2 points)
7) #6 Highland (7-2) at Desert Ridge (5-4) (6A)
Spread: Highland -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Ridge +2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Highland -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Highland -2.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Highland -2.5 (2 points)
6) #10 Safford (7-2) at #4 Sabino (7-2)
Spread: Sabino -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Safford +5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Sabino -5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Safford to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Safford to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sabino -5.5 (2 points)
5) #5 Chaparral (7-2) at Liberty (6-3)
Spread: Chaparral -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Liberty +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Chaparral -7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Chaparral -7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty +7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chaparral -7.5 (2 points)
4) Coconino (8-1) at Flagstaff (6-3) (4A)
Spread: Coconino -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coconino -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Coconino -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Coconino to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Coconino -8.5 (2 points)
3) #7 Peoria (8-1) at #6 Cactus (7-2) (4A)
Spread: Cactus -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Peoria to win (3 points)
Chilly's Pick: Cactus -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Peoria to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Peoria +6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
2) #2 Hamilton (8-1) at #1 Chandler (9-0) (6A)
Spread: Chandler -17.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: Hamilton +17.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chandler -17.5 (2 points)
1) #4 Williams Field (7-2) at #5 Higley (7-2) (5A)
Spread: Higley -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Williams Field +5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
Agua Fria (6-3) at Goldwater (5-4) (5A)
Spread: Goldwater -4.5
Chilly's Pick: Agua Fria to win (3 points)
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Goldwater -4.5 (2 points)
Apache Junction (6-3) at Combs (5-4)
Spread: Apache Junction -8.5
Chillys Pick: Apache Junction -8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Apache Junction -8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Apache Junction -8.5 (2 points)