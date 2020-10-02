ArizonaVarsity - 20 for 2020: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 1

Welcome to 20 for 2020, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 20 games of the week. You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).



20) Thatcher (0-0) at Pima (0-0)

After years of dominating the 2A level, Thatcher has been moved up a level, while Pima is trying to take advantage of their absence by becoming a 2A contender. There's no immediate relief for Pima, however, as they'll start the season by taking on the team that beat them 42-7 last year. Follow our own Lee Patterson for updates. Odds: Thatcher -28.5

19) #5 Trivium Prep (0-0) at #4 Scottsdale Christian (0-0)

Scottsdale Christian has too rich a history to not bounce back from last year's 3-7 record, and that's why we have them ranked at #4 in the 2A division, but Trivium Prep has a chance to prove us wrong in week 1. Trivium is coming off back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, but their in-season schedule hasn't done the best job getting them ready for the playoffs. That changes in 2020. Odds: Even/Pick'em



18) Higley (0-0) at Mountain Pointe (0-0)

Both Higley and Mountain Pointe are considered dark horses to surprise people in the 6A division this year, and as our own Zach Alvira has pointed out, this matchup features a close friendship between Knights Head Coach Eddy Zubey, and Pride Athletic Director Aaron Frana. The story of the game, for me, is how the Pride will react to the return of Eric Lauer, a former assistant who has taken over the reigns after leading Marcos de Niza last year. Cal commit Kai Millner has a lot to prove this season, and this is a nice early season test to see if he's taken the next step. Odds: Higley -9.5

17) Apache Junction (0-0) at #1 Mesquite (0-0)

Rivals has ranked Ty Thompson the #2 QB in the nation after he led the Wildcats to the 4A title in 2019. He'll start his campaign as the king of the mountain against the kings of the Superstition Mountains, and Apache Junction will be debuting a freshman (!) RB named Isaiah Savoie. Odds: Mesquite -27.5

16) #6 Veritas Prep (0-0) at #6 Benson (0-0)

Twas the night before game day, and at Veritas Prep.

The helmets got decals,

A fresh look, we will will rep... pic.twitter.com/vsOxn8MRts — Jason Black (@coachjpblack) October 2, 2020

You have to love that our 2A rankings came out in a tie for two teams that are playing each other in week 1. The winning football culture runs deep in Benson, but Veritas Prep Head Coach Jason Black has started to build a culture of his own, and that culture includes something you don't always see a lot of at the 2A level- offense, offense and more offense. Odds: Veritas Prep -6.5

15) #4 Blue Ridge (0-0) at #10 Payson (0-0)

Blue Ridge, the most successful program in Arizona high school history, has climbed their way back to relevance under the leadership of Bob London, and a modern passing attack from PJ London. Payson is always a tough out, and lost a narrow 19-16 game to Blue Ridge at the end of the 2019 season. Is it time for revenge? Odds: Blue Ridge -5.5

14) #2 (2A) St. Johns (0-0) at #8 (3A) Round Valley (0-0)

Round Valley and St. Johns has been a longtime staple of 2A football, but Round Valley's success meant the AIA pushed them up to 3A, and now St. Johns is eyeing a 2A title, and a few more wins for legendary coach Mike Morgan. But before they take on the rest of 3A, Marcus Bell and the Elks are looking to do what they do year in and year out; give St. Johns a rude awakening. Odds: Round Valley -23.5

13) #9 Glendale (0-0) at #10 Lake Havasu (0-0)

Glendale QB Rocco Bruney

One of our favorite matchups of the week for the sole reason that two promising up-and-coming programs are looking to show that they were more than the rare D1 recruit they both just matriculated. This is a battle of one of the most exciting offenses in 4A, against one of the most prideful defenses in the entire state. Something's gotta give. Odds: Glendale -9.5

12) #3 San Tan Charter (0-0) at #1 Santa Cruz (0-0)

Last night started a new era and boy did these young men bring it. This team showed that they are as advertised. Now we’re 1 week away from the biggest game in school history #WeTheCulture #SanTanCharter pic.twitter.com/HL6PPAgk6T — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor15) September 25, 2020

Look, it's no secret that our very own Chilly believes that Kerry Taylor has the magic touch, and Taylor certainly proved his worth in turning around Arcadia over the last two seasons. Now, Taylor is at a new school, where he wants to build a program from scratch. On my end, I think Rishard Davis is the most underrated coach in all of Arizona, and I feel like Santa Cruz is a heavy favorite to secure the 2A trophy this year. This is a heck of a way for the Taylor era to begin in the far southeast valley, and no matter what happens tonight, we're going to learn a lot about who has the inside track in 2A. Odds: Santa Cruz -12.5

11) #6 Yuma Catholic at #7 Phoenix Christian

This is certainly an early season heavy-hitter, and what's o everyone's mind is what both of these schools are going to do without two of the most talented small-school ball-carrieers we've ever seen, in Man-Man Freeman and Jamar McFarlane. Odds: Yuma Catholic -4.5

10) #3 (4A) Casa Grande (0-0) at #4 (5A) Salpointe (0-0)

Nothing to see here. Just the best 2022 QB matchup in the state. Ho-hum. This will be an excellent test for Angel Flores to show his progression, and Treyson Bouguet to show he's ready to carry the storied Lancers without Bijan Robinson and Jonah Miller. Odds: Salpointe -16.5

9) #7 (5A) Sunrise Mountain at #2 (4A) Cactus (0-0)

The last time Cactus was on the football field, it saw its 4A title hopes dashed by a series of controversial calls. They've graduated two longtime studs at QB and RB, so there's more than enough opportunity for new stars to emerge on offense... but for that to happen, they're going to have to get past the stingy 5A Mustangs defense. Odds: Cactus -3.5

8) #1 ALA- Gilbert North (0-0) at #3 Snowflake (0-0)

Is this a 3A title game preview? We're going to find out, as the east valley's newest 3A charter school threat takes on Kay Solomon's always tough Lobos up north. Odds: ALA- Gilbert North -6.5

7) #1 Chandler (0-0) at Liberty (0-0)

6A champs against four time defending state champs? Hold on to your seats. Chandler's Brandon Buckner has become a staff favorite for early player of the year considerations, and so Liberty's offense better watch out. For the Lions, Isaiah Johnson takes the field at DB for the first time since his game-winning interception at Sun Devil Stadium in the 6A title game. Is he ready to cover Kyion Grayes? Odds: Chandler -23.5

6) #6 (5A) Horizon (0-0) at #7 (6A) Pinnacle (0-0)

What an incredible treat to see the 2020 season start with this fierce rivalry between two teams who actually made the open division playoff last year. Pinnacle has an impressive young core on offense, but it's Anthony Franklin who you truly need to watch out for if you're Horizon Head Coach Ty Wisdom. How will Wisdom, the toughest scheduler in the state, game plan past the Pioneers pass rush? We'll find out tonight. Odds: Pinnacle -2.5

5) Boulder Creek (0-0) at #8 Casteel (0-0)

Our own Cody Cameron will be in attendance to see if Casteel's Dane Christensen and Isaiah Newcombe have taken the next step and are ready to become dominant offensive weapons at the 6A level. One duo that has already proven they're on that level is Bear Milacek and Jacob Cisneros of Boulder Creek. First to 40 wins? Odds: Casteel -5.5

4) #11 (6A) Brophy (0-0) at #5 (5A) Notre Dame (0-0)

The mission for Brophy in their very first ever contest against Notre Dame Prep? Stop the backfield monster that is JD Roberts. Head Coach Jason Jewell looks to put an eventful offseason behind the Broncos, and we'll see if the key to doing so is Elijah Warner, one of the state's most accurate young passers. Odds: Notre Dame -6.5

3) #3 Queen Creek (0-0) at Perry (0-0)

Is Queen Creek all star power, or are they all substance? Is Perry more than the Purdy brothers? This is an intriguing matchup of two programs both looking to finally break through the glass ceiling of the 6A division and claim a trophy. Follow Andy Luberda for updates. Odds: Queen Creek -8.5

2) #5 (5A) Campo Verde (0-0) at #6 (6A) Williams Field (0-0)

How cool is it that we get a 2019 5A title game rematch in the first game of the season? Williams Field has been pulled up to 6A for the 2020 season, and they've got as talented and experienced an offense as they've ever had at the skill positions, but it remains to be seen what they'll get out of the QB and OL this year. Campo Verde, last year's Cinderella story, can no longer fly under the radar. New Head Coach Ryan Freeman is going to face the gauntlet this season, starting with the always formiddable Blackhawks. Odds: Williams Field -15.5

1) #4 Centennial (0-0) at #2 Hamilton (0-0)

Centennial is the school that put the nail in the Hamilton dynasty in the 2015 6A semifinals. Hamilton proved they'd been resurrected by knocking Centennial out of the open division playoff in 2019. Two of the most storied programs in Arizona meeting in week 1 to settle the score is something everyone in the state is excited about. Will Hamilton, helped by several out-of-state transfers (including QB Nicco Marchiol), have the chemistry to take on the most fearless schedulers the state? Centennial is used to the big stage, and if the Huskies aren't ready, they'll be just another victim of Richard Taylor's blue collar attack. Odds: Even/Pick'Em