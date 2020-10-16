ArizonaVarsity - 20 for 2020: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 3

Welcome to 20 for 2020, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 20 games of the week. You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7). Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff! Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.



TeamAZV Pick'Em Contest Leaderboard Name Overall Record Win % Cody Cameron 25-14 .641 Andy Luberda 16-10 .615 Brett Quintyne 6-4 .600 Zach Alvira 12-9 .571 Ralph Amsden 11-9 .550 Sande Charles 19-17 .528 Jason Skoda 21-19 .525 Lee Patterson 20-19 .513 Chris Eaton 19-20 .487

20) Antelope (0-0) at #9 Arizona Lutheran (2-0)

Antelope has had a better two year run from 2018-2019 than they've had in 15 years. They'll look to build on the progress they've been making by starting off their 2020 2A season against 2-0 Arizona Lutheran, who is led by Jacob Holguin's 617 all-purpose yards in just two weeks. Odds: Arizona Lutheran (-15.5)

19) #6 Chandler Prep (2-0) at #7 Sequioa Pathway (2-0)

Sequoia Pathway hasn't had any trouble making the adjustment to AIA football, and now they'll host Chandler Prep in a test to see which team is worthy of top-5 consideration in 2A. Odds: Chandler Prep (-6.5)



18) Veritas Prep (1-1) at Scottsdale Prep (2-0)

Veritas Prep has four consecutive wins over Scottsdale Prep, but WR Devon Strader is trying to help turn the tables, as he has 4 TD catches in Scottsdale Prep's forst two games. Odds: Even/Pick'Em

17) #3 Yuma Catholic (2-0) at Wickenburg (1-0)

With the #1 and #2 teams in 3A playing each other this week, all Yuma Catholic needs to do to jump up into the top-2 is get a win over Wickenburg on the road. Odds: Yuma Catholic (-15.5)

16) Deer Valley (2-0) at Agua Fria (0-2)

Our own Eric Newman watched Deer Valley move to 2-0 last week, and also reported on Agua Fria's determination to turn things around. On the line is Deer Valley's first 3-0 start since 2014, and Agua Fria trying to avoid 0-3 for the first time since 2010. Odds: Deer Valley (-16.5)

15) #1 Poston Butte (2-0) vs Benjamin Franklin (1-1)

I'm not sure Poston Butte has ever been ranked #1 by ArizonaVarsity before, so now all-eyes are on Gavin Lloyd and Zion Burns as they attempt to justify being ranked ahead of last year's champion, Mesquite. Benjamin Franklin is a tough opponent, and our own Andrew Luberda will be on hand to document the action. Odds: Poston Butte (-14.5)

14) #6 Campo Verde (1-1) at Gilbert (1-1)

Since taking over as head coach of Gilbert, Derek Zellner is 1-3 against Campo Verde, with two losses of less than one score. The Tigers hope to get over the hump and move to 2-1 on the season, while Campo Verde is out to prove that they belong in the 5A title onversation once again. Odds: Campo Verde -7.5

13) #3 (5A) Notre Dame Prep (2-0) at (6A) Mountain Ridge (1-1)

Mountain Ridge had some early turnovers that they hope to learn from in their week 2 loss to Desert Ridge. If they can protect the ball, they might give George Prelock (31-1 in the regular season) and the Saints a challenge. Odds: Notre Dame Prep -10.5

12) Perry (0-2) at #1 Chandler (2-0)

Chandler has scored 193 points against Perry in their last 3 meetings. The Wolves put up 1,449 rushing yards in those 3 games alone. The only chance Perry has in this one is to find a way to slow down the run, but after they gave up 300+ to Hamilton last week, and Chandler went for 400+ against Pinnacle last week, it's going to take a pretty special performance form the Pumas to keep this from getting ugly fast. Odds: Chander -32.5

11) Mountain Pointe (0-2) at Shadow Ridge (2-0)

It's time we start paying Shadow Ridge and Sean Hegarty some respect. It looked like the Stallions were building somethig special a few years back, but then Head Coach Rico Tipton left the program to coach the freshmen at Hamilton. Since then, they've won 3 or less games five years in a row. If they can beat Mountain Pointe, they'll hit three wins in three weeks. The Pride have showed promise defensively this season, but they're still trying to get the offense up and running. Can they make it happen out on the west side? Odds: Even/Pick'Em

10) #10 Boulder Creek (1-1) at Brophy (0-2)

Brophy put together a respectable showing against Saguaro last week, but they're still in search fo their first win, and their first rushing TD of the season. Boulder Creek, on the other hand, has managed to get Jacob Cisneros in the end zone seven times in the first three games, including 4 rushing TDs. Odds: Boulder Creek -9.5

9) O'Connor (1-1) at #4 Highland (2-0)

Zach Alvira covered Highland last week, and left thinking that this Hawks defense might be the best they've ever fielded. O'Connor is out to prove that Highland might have a good defense, but that as long as they have guys like Brandon Craddock and Gabriel Monaco, they deserve praise for their defense as well. Odds: Highland -12.5

8) Desert Ridge (1-1) at #9 Higley (1-1)

Desert Ridge had 5 offensive TDs and 5 INTs last week- so Higley needs to make sure that they're taking care of the ball if they want to rebound from their one point loss to Casteel. The key to victory in this game is whichever defensive line can be the most disruptive- an area where Higley is still trying to find its footing. Odds: Even/Pick'Em

7) Red Mountain (1-1) at Mountain View (2-0)

We were talking about Red Mountain competing for a spot in the open division playoff before they were on the wrong end of a shut out against Liberty. They're going to need a big bounceback to handle the offensive explosiveness displayed as of late by the Toros, who have won four regular season games in a row and are putting up over 40+ points per game since their loss to Red Mountain late last season. Odds: Even/Pick'em

6) #5 ALA- Queen Creek (2-0) at #2 Mesquite (1-1)

Mesquite fought all the way until the end of last week's 46-40 loss to Sunrise Mountain. This week, we have an interesting QB battle between Ty Thompson and Logan Hubler, who have 18 TDs between them. Which defense steps up and makes a stop? Could we see 100+ combined points? Odds: Mesquite -3.5

5) #2 (5A) Desert Edge at #4 (4A) Cactus

Desert Edge survived a tough challenge from O'Connor last week, and now they'll have a Saturday night showdown against Cactus, one of the top teams in 4A, and led by QB Will Galvan, who seems to be getting a grasp of what it takes to be a success. Desert Edge has back-to-back weeks with Steven Ortiz creating turnovers, and are looking to impose their will as a defense on the Cobras. Odds: Desert Edge -4.5

4) #6 Centennial (1-1) at Williams Field (1-1)

The Blackhawks were humbled by Queen Creek last week, just as the Coyotes were humbled by Hamilton in week 1. Both of these teams are used to imposing their will, but up at 6A, every week is a battle. The last time these two teams met, Williams Field found a way to eek out a 14-6 win in the 2016 5A state championship. Centennial has been waiting a long time for a chance to get their revenge. Odds: Centennial -8.5

3) #4 (5A) Sunrise Mountain at #7 (6A) Liberty

Liberty leads this intense rivalry 6-2 all-time, and if Sunrise Mountain is going to get the win and move to 3-0 on the season (with multiple wins over defending 2019 state champions), they need to get WR Ezekiel Marshall involved in the offense. Marshal has 18 career receiving TDs, but has yet to ever even log a catch against Liberty. Liberty crushed Red Mountain last week, and should probably be considered the favorite here, but rivalries have taught us that you have to throw records and recent results out the window. Odds: Even/Pick'Em

2) #3 Queen Creek (2-0) at #5 Casteel (2-0)

Hunter Barth was a star sophomore at Casteel before transferring to Queen Creek, where he became part of one of Arizona's best defenses. Meanwhile, Casteel kept grinding , and now they find themselves alongside Queen Creek in 6A, and owners of back-to-back one-point wins. Now, both teams have their eye on a potential appearance in the open division playoffs, and the Cardiac Colts hope to show Barth and the Bulldogs that they belong in the conversation. Odds: Queen Creek -11.5

1) #1 Snowflake (2-0) at #2 Blue Ridge (1-0)

I previewed this game for Sports360AZ earlier in the week.

Snowflake WR Noah Baum has 3 TD receptions this year, and seems to always make the big play when it's needed most. On defense, Rev Brimhall is everywhere all the time, and the Lobos as a whole have 17 tackles for a loss in their first two games. PJ London and Damon Mitchell are talented enough to get Blue Ridge past anyone in 3A, and if the Yellow Jackets control the line of scrimmage like they did in week 1, Snowflake might see their first loss of the young season. Odds: Blue Ridge -7.5