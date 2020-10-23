ArizonaVarsity - 20 for 2020: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 4

Welcome to 20 for 2020, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 20 games of the week. You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7). Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff! Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.



20) #5 ALA- Gilbert North (2-1) at Thatcher (1-2)

Thatcher had the worst defensive performance of the last decade last week, but they have a chance to get a solid 3A win this week against an ALA- Gilbert North team that they seem to be evenly matched against. Both teams nearly knocked off #1 Snowflake, and are very possibly still contenders for the 3A title if they can establish themselves on Friday night.



Odds: ALA- GN -8.5

19) #4 Cactus (1-2) at #10 Greenway (2-1)

Cactus showed they have a legit defense in last week's loss to Desert Edge, and now they'll need a repeat performance against Greenway RB Christian Johnson if they hope to get back to .500. Greenway looked lost without Aaron Gerle last week, who is out for the season with a knee injury.



Odds: Cactus -6.5



18) Tempe (0-3) at Canyon View (1-2)

This spot was originally reserved for Sequoia and Arizona Lutheran, but with that game cancelled, one of Saturday's only contests becomes a game that I'm considering attending out in the far west valley. Odds: Canyon View -7.5

17) #9 Marcos de Niza (2-1) at #6 ALA- Queen Creek (2-1)

Logan hubler with a td pass and @alaqcfootball draws within 22-21 against mesquite with 2:12 left in 2Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/bomC6SVyWT — Brett (@brettinaz) October 17, 2020

ALA- QC QB Logan Hubler put himself on the map with his throws on the run against Mesquite. It's undeniable that ALA-QC has one of the best offenses in Arizona. The Padres have their own weapons, however, in DL Isaiah Williams and RBs Jayden Claderon and Tracy Williams.

Odds: ALA- Queen Creek -7.5

16) #3 Highland (3-0) at Perry (0-3)

Perry wants to avoid a fifth straight loss, and in order to do it, they need to clean things up defensively. The Pumas have given up three touchdowns in a quarter on four seperate occasions this year. For Highland, the emergence of RB Max Davis means that the Hawks should be looked at as a complete team offensively and defensively, and a contender for an open championship.

Odds: Highland -16.5

15) Show Low (1-2) at #1 Snowflake (3-0)

This is the classic "throw the records out the window" rivalry game. It might sound crazy to say that the #1 team in 3A is in danger of dropping a game to an unranked team, but if anyone can pull off the upset, it's Show Low.

Odds: Snowflake -9.5

14) #8 Corona del Sol (3-0) at Mesa

Two of the more surprising defenses of the 2020 season square off tonight, and the Aztecs hope to continue to make a case that not only are they the best team in the Tempe Union District, but they're a contender to play in the open division playoff. If Mesa's Zeth Nastal and Al Ynigues can contain Corona's Anyale Velasquez to under 100 yards rushing, the Jackrabbits will have a shot to win.

Odds: Corona del Sol -12.5

13) #9 Pusch Ridge (2-1) at #7 Safford (2-0)

This feels like the battle for what might be the best 3A team in all of southern/southeastern Arizona. Pusch Ridge's offense struggled against Yuma Catholic, but they have to feel like that game was within their reach. Safford has been waiting two weeks for a game after San Tan Foothills had to cancel last week's contest, but have to feel relieved that the district didn't vote to cancel their season outright.

Odds: Pusch Ridge -7.5

12) Buena (2-0) at #6 Salpointe Catholic (1-0)

These two teams deserve credit for basically playing a patchwork schedule all year long. The headache that Arizona High school football teams have to incur just to make sure they can take the field is far more than these kids deserve, but both the Lancers and Colts are taking it in stride. This is going to be a fun game, regarless of the outcome. The defense of Austin Cox, Rhubin Harris, Damien Garza and company probably won;t face a better QB than Treyson Bourguet all season long.

Odds: Salpointe -14.5

11) Brophy (0-3) at Chaparral (0-0)

I'll be out at this game to see Chaparral finally get to take the field for the first time. Brophy is looking for their first win, and they've improved from week-to-week after losing Elijah Warner for the season in week 1.

Odds: Chaparral -7.5

10) #10 Ironwood (3-0) at #3 Desert Edge (3-0)

Adryan Lara (Ralph Amsden)

There's no way around it- Desert Edge's offense needs a spark. Andrew Patterson was banged up in last week's win over Cactus, and Adryan Lara struggled on connecting with receivers on screens, and downfield. If the Scorpions get their chemistry right, they migh texplode this week. One thing they'll have to overcome is that Will Haskell isn't the type of QB you can shut down by pushing him out of the pocket- once he takes off, he might go all the way. This is going to be an interesting challenge for Desert Edge's defense to prove that they're the best in all of 5A.

Odds: Desert Edge -4.5

9) O'Connor (1-2) at Shadow Ridge (3-0)

Sean Gallardo and Jacob Thurman are leading this Shadow Ridge offense with 15 combined touchdowns. They're undefeated, and O'Connor is hoping to be their first defeat. In order for the Eagles to get the job done, they'll need Gabriel Monaco and Brandon Craddock to continue their hot streak on defense.

Odds: Even/Pick'Em

8) Mountain Ridge (2-1) at Boulder Creek (2-1)

I'm not sure anyone believed Boulder Creek would beat Brophy, and I'm definitely sure no one believed Mountain Ridge would blow out Notre Dame. The winner of this game has legitimacy within 6A, and should be considered a contender for the 6A title.

Odds: Even/Pick'Em

7) Liberty (1-2) at #5 Queen Creek (2-1)

Liberty is not the team to try and get your offense healthy against, but Queen Creek is left with no choice. Devin Brown needs to be able to find his receivers if the Lions bottle up Barlow and the Bulldogs running game, or they'll be facing a 2-2 record. Liberty is fired up after losig a rivalry game to Sunrise Mountain last week, and wants to avoid going from a 6A title to a 1-3 start on the season.

Odds: Queen Creek -6.5

6) #3 Blue Ridge (1-1) at #6 Arizona College Prep (3-0)

Blue Ridge was the victim of a Snowflake fourth quarter comeback last week, otherwise they'd be headed into the week as the #1 team in 3A. PJ London and company knocked Arizona College Prep out of the playoffs last year, and Myron Blueford's Knights want revenge. Follow Cody Cameron for updates from the game.

Odds: Blue Ridge -3.5

5) #4 Casteel (3-0) at Williams Field (1-2)

Casteel QB Dane Christensen (Cody Cameron)

The Cardiac Colts are the darling of 6A right now after three impressive wins to start the year- but one team they've never beat in their short history is Williams Field. The Blackhawks have struggled offensively, only scoring 32 points through three weeks... compare that to the 94 points they scored in two wins over Casteel last season. If the balance of power has truly shifted in the far east valley, we're going to find out tonight.

Odds: Even/Pick'Em

4) #7 Notre Dame Prep (2-1) at #4 Campo Verde (2-1)

Campo Verde controlled the clock and knocked Notre Dame out of a chance to play in their third consecutive 5A championship last year, so the Saints have had this game circled on their calendars all year long.

Odds: Notre Dame -4.5

3) #9 Pinnacle (1-1) at #6 Centennial (2-1)

Pinnacle is two weeks removed from a 64-0 shutout against Chandler, and are looking to do what Centennial did after a blowout loss to Hamilton- bounce back in a big way. The Pioneers need to establish the run and make sure that they have a two-dimensional offense to keep Andrew Taylor's defense from being able to key in on QB Devon Dampier.

Odds: Even/Pick'Em

2) #3 (4A) Casa Grande (3-0) at #1 (2A) Santa Cruz (2-1)

Casa Grande was supposed to play Desert Mountain, but that game was canceled due to Covid, so Casa Grande gets a fun matchup down the road against 2A #1 Santa Cruz instead. The Cougars should be heavy favorites, but what an awesome opportunity for Santa Cruz Head Coach Rishard Davis to make his team better ahead of their inevitable postseason run. It's time to find out if RB Hunter Ogle is for real- if he can get yards against Casa Grande, he can get yards against anyone in the 2A-4A divisions.

Odds: Casa Grande -17.5

1) #2 (6A) Hamilton (2-0) at #1 (5A) Saguaro (2-0)

Saguaro QB Ridge Docekal (Ralph Amsden)

This is a fantastic matchup between two of the state's top 3 teams, and in my opinion, it's going to come down to QB play. Can Nicco Marchiol take this game over if Saguaro's defensive line bottles up the run? Can Saguaro's Ridge Docekal make the necessary plays to keep the Sabercats offesne on the field? Will we see a Xander Werner appearance? Saguaro will be missing Denzel Burke, who is out for the season after inuring his shoulder against Brophy, but they have plenty of other weapons, including Javen Jacobs. Your guess is as good as mine as to who comes out on top. Tune in to ESPN2 at 6pm if you're not able to make it to the game.

Odds: Even/Pick'Em