Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast, and welcome guests Ralph Amsden and Chilly to preview the 5A division of Arizona High School Football.

To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.

Guests on this 5A Arizona High School Gridiron Preview Show include Desert Mountain Head Coach Davis Sedmak (15:30), and Campo Verde Head Coach Max Ragsdale (1:01:50).