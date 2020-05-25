News More News
2020 5A Scores & Schedules

Chris Eaton
Staff

A Campo Verde defensive player makes a tackle in last year's 5A state championship game at Arizona State. The Coyotes made their first appearance in the conference title game. (Photo by Andy Silvas)
AGUA FRIA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Tolleson


(0-0)

8-28

at Goldwater


(0-0)

9- 4

KOFA


(0-0)

9-11

LA JOYA


(0-0)

9-18

VERRADO


(0-0)

9-25

WEST POINT


(0-0)

10- 2

at Kellis


(0-0)

10- 9

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

INDEPENDENCE

(0-0)

10-30

at Canyon View

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
ALHAMBRA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

8-28

at Dobson


(0-0)

9- 4

NORTH


(0-0)

9-11

MINGUS (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Carl Hayden (4A)

(0-0)

9-25

CENTRAL


(0-0)

10- 2

at Apollo


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10-23

at Camelback


(0-0)

10-30

MARYVALE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

APOLLO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

Bye



8-28

at Independence


(0-0)

9- 4

GLENDALE

(0-0)

9-11

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-18

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

9-25

HORIZON


(0-0)

10- 2

ALHAMBRA


(0-0)

10- 9

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10-16

at Maryvale


(0-0)

10-23

CENTRAL


(0-0)

10-30

at Camelback


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

BUENA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

8-28

at Cienega


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9-18

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

9-25

at Casa Grande (4A)


(0-0)

10- 2

CHOLLA

(0-0)

10- 9

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

10-16

SALPOINTE


(0-0)

10-23

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10-30

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CACTUS SHADOWS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Mesa


(0-0)

8-28

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

9- 4

COCONINO (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9-18

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9-25

at McClintock


(0-0)

10- 2

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10- 9

GOLDWATER

(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10-30

at South Mountain


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CAMELBACK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

8-28

PRESCOTT (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

9-11

CARL HAYDEN (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Maricopa


(0-0)

9-25

MARYVALE


(0-0)

10- 2

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Central


(0-0)

10-23

ALHAMBRA


(0-0)

10-30

APOLLO


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CAMPO VERDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

8-28

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9- 4

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

9-11

at Williams Field


(0-0)

9-18

CIENEGA


(0-0)

9-25

at Gilbert


(0-0)

10- 2

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

SAGUARO


(0-0)

10-23

at Horizon


(0-0)

10-30

at Maricopa


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CANYON VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Lake Havasu (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

9- 4

VISTA GRANDE (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-18

WEST POINT


(0-0)

9-25

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

10- 2

KOFA


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Independence


(0-0)

10-23

at Kellis


(0-0)

10-30

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CENTRAL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

NORTH


(0-0)

8-28

at West Point

(0-0)

9- 4

at Verrado


(0-0)

9-11

SIERRA LINDA (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9-25

at Alhambra


(0-0)

10- 2

MARYVALE


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

10-23

at Apollo


(0-0)

10-30

at North Canyon


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CHOLLA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

8-28

VISTA GRANDE (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Nogales


(0-0)

9-11

EMPIRE (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

at Buena


(0-0)

10- 9

at Salpointe

(0-0)

10-16

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-23

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

10-30

at Desert View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CIENEGA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

8-28

BUENA


(0-0)

9- 4

at Salpointe


(0-0)

9-11

Bye



9-18

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9-25

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

10- 2

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10- 9

at Nogales


(0-0)

10-16

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

10-23

MARANA


(0-0)

10-30

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

DESERT EDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

8-28

at Westview


(0-0)

9- 4

HORIZON


(0-0)

9-11

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9-18

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

9-25

at Cactus (4A)


(0-0)

10- 2

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-23

at Millennium


(0-0)

10-30

VERRADO

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Gilbert


(0-0)

8-28

at Chaparral


(0-0)

9- 4

ARCADIA (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

PEORIA (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9-25

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10- 2

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Sunnyslope

(0-0)

10-23

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10-30

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

DESERT VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

8-28

at Verrado


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

at Sahuaro (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

MARANA


(0-0)

9-25

at Nogales


(0-0)

10- 2

at Salpointe


(0-0)

10- 9

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-16

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10-23

at Buena


(0-0)

10-30

CHOLLA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FAIRFAX (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

8-28

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

9- 4

at Gilbert


(0-0)

9-11

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

9-18

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-25

at Estrella Foothills (4A)


(0-0)

10- 2

VERRADO


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Millennium


(0-0)

10-23

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10-30

at Sunrise Mountain

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FLOWING WELLS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

AMPHITHEATER (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

at Marana


(0-0)

9-18

NOGALES


(0-0)

9-25

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

10- 2

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10- 9

BUENA

(0-0)

10-16

at Desert View


(0-0)

10-23

CHOLLA


(0-0)

10-30

at Salpointe


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

GILBERT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

8-28

at Mesquite (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

9-11

NOGALES


(0-0)

9-18

at Mesa


(0-0)

9-25

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

10- 2

at Horizon


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

10-23

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10-30

at Saguaro


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

GOLDWATER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Buena


(0-0)

8-28

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

DEER VALLEY (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Apollo


(0-0)

9-25

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 2

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

10- 9

at Cactus Shadows

(0-0)

10-16

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10-23

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10-30

at McClintock


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

HORIZON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

PINNACLE


(0-0)

8-28

at Canyon Springs (NV)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-11

Bye



9-18

at Millennium


(0-0)

9-25

at Apollo


(0-0)

10- 2

GILBERT


(0-0)

10- 9

SAGUARO


(0-0)

10-16

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10-23

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

10-30

NOTRE DAME

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
INDEPENDENCE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

Bye



8-28

APOLLO


(0-0)

9- 4

at Moon Valley (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

WASHINGTON (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Glendale (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

at Kofa


(0-0)

10- 2

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10- 9

at Kellis

(0-0)

10-16

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

10-23

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10-30

WEST POINT


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

IRONWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

8-28

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

9- 4

at Peoria (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9-18

at Seton Catholic (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

Bye


10- 2

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

10- 9

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-16

at Verrado


(0-0)

10-23

at Fairfax


(0-0)

10-30

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

IRONWOOD RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Ironwood


(0-0)

8-28

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

9- 4

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9-11

SALPOINTE


(0-0)

9-18

CANYON DEL ORO (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10- 9

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10-16

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

10-23

at Nogales


(0-0)

10-30

MARANA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KELLIS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Sierra Linda (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

9- 4

ST. MARY'S (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

at Estrella Foothills (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Kofa


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

10- 9

INDEPENDENCE


(0-0)

10-16

at West Point


(0-0)

10-23

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

10-30

at Willow Canyon

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KOFA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Gila Ridge (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

CENTRAL (CA)

(0-0)

9- 4

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-11

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9-18

KELLIS


(0-0)

9-25

INDEPENDENCE


(0-0)

10- 2

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10- 9

at West Point


(0-0)

10-16

at Cibola


(0-0)

10-23

Bye



10-30

YUMA (4A)


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MARANA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-20

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

8-28

TEMPE (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Tucson


(0-0)

9-11

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9-18

at Desert View


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10- 9

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

10-16

NOGALES


(0-0)

10-23

at Cienega


(0-0)

10-30

at Ironwood Ridge

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARICOPA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

TUCSON


(0-0)

8-28

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

9- 4

at Casa Grande (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

Bye



9-18

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

9-25

SAGUARO

(0-0)

10- 2

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

10- 9

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

10-16

HORIZON


(0-0)

10-23

at Gilbert


(0-0)

10-30

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MARYVALE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Carl Hayden (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9- 4

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

9-11

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

9-18

SIERRA LINDA (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

at Camelback


(0-0)

10- 2

at Central


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

APOLLO


(0-0)

10-23

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10-30

at Alhambra


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MCCLINTOCK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

SAGUARO


(0-0)

8-28

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

9- 4

at Marcos de Niza (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

TEMPE (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

9-25

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10- 2

Bye



10- 9

at Sunnyslope

(0-0)

10-16

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10-23

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-30

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MILLENNIUM (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at O'Connor


(0-0)

8-28

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

9- 4

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

9-11

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

9-18

HORIZON


(0-0)

9-25

at Verrado


(0-0)

10- 2

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10-23

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10-30

at Ironwood

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-20

MARANA


(0-0)

8-28

at Sunrise Mountain

(0-0)

9- 4

at Sahuaro (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

at Cienega


(0-0)

10- 2

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10- 9

at Desert View


(0-0)

10-16

at Cholla


(0-0)

10-23

SALPOINTE


(0-0)

10-30

BUENA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

NOGALES (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

Bye



8-28

RIO RICO (4A)

(0-0)

9- 4

CHOLLA


(0-0)

9-11

at Gilbert


(0-0)

9-18

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

9-25

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10- 2

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

10- 9

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10-16

at Marana


(0-0)

10-23

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10-30

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

NORTH CANYON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

8-28

SHADOW MOUNTAIN (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Lee Williams (4A)


(0-0)

9-11

DOBSON


(0-0)

9-18

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

10- 9

APOLLO


(0-0)

10-16

at Alhambra


(0-0)

10-23

at Maryvale


(0-0)

10-30

CENTRAL

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

NOTRE DAME (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

VERRADO


(0-0)

8-28

vs. Fenwick (IL) @ IRL


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

BROPHY


(0-0)

9-18

at Chandler


(0-0)

9-25

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10- 2

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10- 9

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10-16

GILBERT


(0-0)

10-23

at Saguaro

(0-0)

10-30

at Horizon


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

PARADISE VALLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

8-28

at Westwood


(0-0)

9- 4

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9-11

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9-18

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9-25

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10- 2

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10- 9

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10-16

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

10-23

Bye



10-30

DESERT MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Cholla


(0-0)

8-28

at Tucson

(0-0)

9- 4

MARYVALE


(0-0)

9-11

at Palo Verde (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

10- 2

NOGALES


(0-0)

10- 9

at Marana


(0-0)

10-16

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10-23

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

10-30

CIENEGA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SAGUARO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at McClintock


(0-0)

8-28

ALA-QUEEN CREEK (4A)


(0-0)

9- 5

vs. JSerra Catholic @ SD


(0-0)

9-11

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10- 2

SIERRA CANYON (CA)


(0-0)

10- 9

at Horizon

(0-0)

10-16

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10-23

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10-30

GILBERT


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SALPOINTE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Canyon del Oro (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

Bye



9- 4

CIENEGA


(0-0)

9-11

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

9-18

TUCSON


(0-0)

9-25

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10- 2

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10- 9

CHOLLA

(0-0)

10-16

at Buena


(0-0)

10-23

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10-30

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SOUTH MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Fairfax


(0-0)

8-28

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

TUCSON

(0-0)

9-18

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-25

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10- 2

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10- 9

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

10-16

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-23

at McClintock


(0-0)

10-30

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SUNNYSIDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Desert View


(0-0)

8-28

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9- 4

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

9-11

at Buena


(0-0)

9-18

CHOLLA


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

MARANA


(0-0)

10- 9

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10-16

at Cienega


(0-0)

10-23

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

10-30

NOGALES

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSLOPE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

BROPHY


(0-0)

8-28

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9- 4

at Greenway(4A)


(0-0)

9-11

APOLLO

(0-0)

9-18

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-25

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10- 2

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

10- 9

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

10-16

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-23

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10-30

Bye



Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Cienega


(0-0)

8-28

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

9- 4

at Liberty


(0-0)

9-11

at Cactus (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

MESQUITE (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

at Millennium


(0-0)

10- 9

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10-16

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10-23

VERRADO


(0-0)

10-30

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

VERRADO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

8-28

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

9- 4

CENTRAL


(0-0)

9-11

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

9-18

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-25

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10- 2

at Fairfax


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10-23

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-30

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

WEST POINT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Buckeye (4A)


(0-0)

8-28

CENTRAL


(0-0)

9- 4

at Sierra Linda (4A)

(0-0)

9-11

COMBS (4A)


(0-0)

9-18

at Canyon View


(0-0)

9-25

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10- 2

Bye



10- 9

KOFA


(0-0)

10-16

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-23

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10-30

at Independence


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

WILLOW CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-22

vs. Rio Rancho (NM) @ Flag

(0-0)

8-28

FLOWING WELLS

(0-0)

9- 4

at Valley Vista

(0-0)

9-11

at Kofa

(0-0)

9-18

NORTH CANYON

(0-0)

9-25

CANYON VIEW

(0-0)

10- 2

at Independence

(0-0)

10- 9

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

10-16

Bye


10-23

at West Point

(0-0)

10-30

KELLIS

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
