Red Mountain running back Josiah Villanueva looks for running room while Costen Cooley provides a block during a home game last August. (Photo by Andy Silvas)
Red Mountain running back Josiah Villanueva looks for running room while Costen Cooley provides a block during a home game last August. (Photo by Andy Silvas)
BASHA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-21

at Skyline


(0-0)

8-28

at Faith Lutheran (NV)


(0-0)

9- 4

FRANKLIN (TX)


(0-0)

9-11

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

9-18

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

9-25

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

10- 2

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

10-23

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

10-30

PERRY


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

BOULDER CREEK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

HIGHLAND


(0-0)

8-28

at Liberty


(0-0)

9- 4

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-11

at Casteel


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

at Brophy


(0-0)

10- 2

MOUNTAIN RIDGE

(0-0)

10- 9

at O'Connor


(0-0)

10-16

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

10-23

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

10-30

at La Joya


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

BROPHY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

8-28

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

9- 4

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

9-11

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

10- 2

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10- 9

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10-16

at Centennial


(0-0)

10-23

LIBERTY

(0-0)

10-30

WILLIAMS FIELD

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CASTEEL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

PERRY


(0-0)

8-28

at Vista Murrieta (CA)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-11

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

9-18

HIGLEY


(0-0)

9-25

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

10- 2

at Williams Field


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10-23

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

10-30

at Red Mountain

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CENTENNIAL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

CHANDLER


(0-0)

8-28

at Millennium


(0-0)

9- 4

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

9-11

Bye



9-18

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

9-25

at Williams Field


(0-0)

10- 2

PINNACLE


(0-0)

10- 9

at Hamilton


(0-0)

10-16

BROPHY

(0-0)

10-23

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

10-30

at Liberty


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CESAR CHAVEZ (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at La Joya


(0-0)

8-28

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

9- 4

HAMILTON


(0-0)

9-11

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

9-18

at Desert Ridge

(0-0)

9-25

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

10- 2

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Basha


(0-0)

10-23

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10-30

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CHANDLER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Centennial


(0-0)

8-28

JSERRA CATHOLIC (CA)


(0-0)

9- 4

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

9-11

at Liberty

(0-0)

9-18

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

9-25

PERRY


(0-0)

10- 2

at Higley


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10-23

at Highland


(0-0)

10-30

HAMILTON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CHAPARRAL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

8-28

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

at Saguaro


(0-0)

9-18

at O'Connor


(0-0)

9-25

at Hamilton

(0-0)

10- 2

BROPHY


(0-0)

10- 9

at Liberty


(0-0)

10-16

CASTEEL


(0-0)

10-23

at Centennial


(0-0)

10-30

PINNACLE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CIBOLA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Imperial (CA)


(0-0)

8-28

at Yuma (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9-11

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9-18

at Brawley (CA)


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

at Tolleson


(0-0)

10- 9

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

10-16

KOFA


(0-0)

10-23

at North

(0-0)

10-30

GILA RIDGE (4A)

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
COPPER CANYON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

ALHAMBRA


(0-0)

8-28

at Kellis


(0-0)

9- 4

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

9-11

at Maryvale


(0-0)

9-18

at Westwood


(0-0)

9-25

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

10- 2

NORTH


(0-0)

10- 9

at Cibola

(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

at Westview


(0-0)

10-30

TOLLESON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

CORONA DEL SOL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

8-28

at McClintock


(0-0)

9- 4

at Brophy


(0-0)

9-11

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

9-18

at Basha


(0-0)

9-25

SKYLINE


(0-0)

10- 2

at Mesa


(0-0)

10- 9

WILLIAMS FIELD

(0-0)

10-16

DOBSON


(0-0)

10-23

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10-30

at Tucson


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

DESERT RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

HAMILTON


(0-0)

8-28

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

9- 4

at Dobson

(0-0)

9-11

HIGHLAND


(0-0)

9-18

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

9-25

at Higley


(0-0)

10- 2

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

10-23

at Casteel


(0-0)

10-30

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

DESERT VISTA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

Bye



8-28

PERRY


(0-0)

9- 4

HIGLEY


(0-0)

9-11

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9-18

at Highland


(0-0)

9-25

at Basha


(0-0)

10- 2

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10- 9

at Granite Hills (CA)

(0-0)

10-16

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10-23

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

10-30

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

DOBSON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

8-28

ALHAMBRA


(0-0)

9- 4

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

9-11

at North Canyon


(0-0)

9-18

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9-25

MESA


(0-0)

10- 2

at Westwood


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Corona del Sol

(0-0)

10-23

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-30

at Skyline


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

HAMILTON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

8-28

Bye



9- 4

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

9-11

vs. Centennial (NV) @ LV


(0-0)

9-18

PERRY


(0-0)

9-25

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

10- 2

at Helix (CA)


(0-0)

10- 9

CENTENNIAL

(0-0)

10-16

at Highland


(0-0)

10-23

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-30

at Chandler


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

HIGHLAND (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

8-28

at Lone Peak (UT)


(0-0)

9- 4

PINNACLE

(0-0)

9-11

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

9-18

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

9-25

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

10- 2

at Perry


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

HAMILTON


(0-0)

10-23

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10-30

at Higley


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

HIGLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

8-28

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9- 4

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

9-11

at Burbank (CA)


(0-0)

9-18

at Casteel


(0-0)

9-25

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 2

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

at Perry


(0-0)

10-23

at Hamilton

(0-0)

10-30

HIGHLAND

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
LA JOYA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

8-28

at Williams Field


(0-0)

9- 4

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9-11

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-18

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-25

at Mountain Ridge

(0-0)

10- 2

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

10- 9

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

at O'Connor


(0-0)

10-30

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

LIBERTY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Mountain Ridge


(0-0)

8-28

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

9- 4

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-11

CHANDLER


(0-0)

9-18

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

10- 9

CHAPARRAL

(0-0)

10-16

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10-23

at Brophy


(0-0)

10-30

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)


Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MESA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

8-28

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

9- 4

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

9-11

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

9-18

GILBERT


(0-0)

9-25

at Dobson


(0-0)

10- 2

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Tucson


(0-0)

10-23

SKYLINE


(0-0)

10-30

at Westwood


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MOUNTAIN POINTE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

8-28

at Brophy


(0-0)

9- 4

at Perry


(0-0)

9-12

vs. Arbor View (NV) @ LV

(0-0)

9-18

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

9-25

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

10- 2

BASHA


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-23

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

10-30

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MOUNTAIN RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

LIBERTY


(0-0)

8-28

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9- 4

at Centennial


(0-0)

9-11

NORTH


(0-0)

9-18

at Westview


(0-0)

9-25

LA JOYA


(0-0)

10- 2

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10- 9

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

10-16

Bye


10-23

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

10-30

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

8-28

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

9- 4

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-11

MESA


(0-0)

9-18

at Dobson


(0-0)

9-25

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 2

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

10-23

BASHA


(0-0)

10-30

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

NORTH (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Central


(0-0)

8-28

CARL HAYDEN (4A)


(0-0)

9- 4

at Alhambra


(0-0)

9-11

at Mountain Ridge


(0-0)

9-18

SHADOW MOUNTAIN (4A)


(0-0)

9-25

TOLLESON


(0-0)

10- 2

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

10-23

CIBOLA


(0-0)

10-30

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

O'CONNOR (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

8-28

TOLLESON


(0-0)

9- 4

at Mesa


(0-0)

9-11

Bye



9-18

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-25

at Highland

(0-0)

10- 2

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

10- 9

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

10-16

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

10-23

LA JOYA


(0-0)

10-30

at Mountain Ridge

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PERRY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Casteel


(0-0)

8-28

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

9- 4

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

9-11

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

9-18

at Hamilton


(0-0)

9-25

at Chandler


(0-0)

10- 2

HIGHLAND


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-23

PINNACLE


(0-0)

10-30

at Basha


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

PINNACLE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Horizon


(0-0)

8-28

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

9-4

at Highland


(0-0)

9-11

DESERT PINES (NV)

(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

SALPOINTE


(0-0)

10- 2

at Centennial


(0-0)

10- 9

BROPHY


(0-0)

10-16

LIBERTY


(0-0)

10-23

at Perry


(0-0)

10-30

at Chaparral

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
QUEEN CREEK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Chaparral


(0-0)

8-28

MARICOPA


(0-0)

9- 4

at Chandler


(0-0)

9-11

at Perry


(0-0)

9-18

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

9-25

at Casteel


(0-0)

10- 2

LIBERTY


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-23

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

10-30

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

RED MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

DOBSON


(0-0)

8-28

MESA


(0-0)

9- 4

Bye



9-11

at Westwood


(0-0)

9-18

LIBERTY


(0-0)

9-25

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

10- 2

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 9

SKYLINE

(0-0)

10-16

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

10-23

at Williams Field


(0-0)

10-30

CASTEEL


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SHADOW RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Westview


(0-0)

8-28

at Canyon View


(0-0)

9- 4

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

9-11

BASHA


(0-0)

9-18

BUENA

(0-0)

9-25

Bye



10- 2

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

10- 9

at La Joya


(0-0)

10-16

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10-23

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

10-30

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

SKYLINE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

BASHA


(0-0)

8-28

at Higley


(0-0)

9- 4

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

9-11

TOLLESON


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

10- 2

TUCSON


(0-0)

10- 9

at Red Mountain

(0-0)

10-16

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10-23

at Mesa


(0-0)

10-30

DOBSON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

TOLLESON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

8-28

at O'Connor


(0-0)

9- 4

CASTEEL


(0-0)

9-11

at Skyline


(0-0)

9-18

LA JOYA


(0-0)

9-25

at North


(0-0)

10- 2

CIBOLA


(0-0)

10- 9

at Westview


(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

10-30

at Copper Canyon

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TREVOR BROWNE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

8-28

at Maryvale


(0-0)

9- 4

at Cibola


(0-0)

9-11

VERRADO


(0-0)

9-18

at Central


(0-0)

9-25

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

10- 2

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

NORTH


(0-0)

10-23

at Tolleson


(0-0)

10-30

APACHE JUNCTION (4A)


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

TUCSON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Maricopa


(0-0)

8-28

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

9- 4

MARANA


(0-0)

9-11

at South Mountain


(0-0)

9-18

at Salpointe


(0-0)

9-25

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10- 2

at Skyline

(0-0)

10- 9

Bye



10-16

MESA


(0-0)

10-23

at Dobson


(0-0)

10-30

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

VALLEY VISTA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

vs. Shadow Ridge (NV) @ Flag


(0-0)

8-28

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9- 4

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9-11

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

9-18

Bye



9-25

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10- 2

at La Joya


(0-0)

10- 9

at Mountain Ridge


(0-0)

10-16

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

10-23

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10-30

SHADOW RIDGE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WESTVIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

8-28

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

9- 4

at La Joya


(0-0)

9-11

at Cibola


(0-0)

9-18

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

9-25

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

10- 2

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

10- 9

TOLLESON


(0-0)

10-16

Bye



10-23

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

10-30

at North

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents
WESTWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-21

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

8-28

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9- 4

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

9-11

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-18

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

9-25

at Tucson


(0-0)

10- 2

DOBSON


(0-0)

10- 9

Bye


10-16

at Skyline


(0-0)

10-23

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

10-30

MESA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)

WILLIAMS FIELD (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-21

at Higley

(0-0)

8-28

LA JOYA

(0-0)

9- 4

Bye


9-11

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

9-18

at Queen Creek

(0-0)

9-25

CENTENNIAL

(0-0)

10- 2

CASTEEL

(0-0)

10- 9

at Corona del Sol

(0-0)

10-16

at Desert Ridge

(0-0)

10-23

RED MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10-30

at Brophy

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
