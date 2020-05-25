2020 6A Scores & Schedules
Discuss the teams in the TeamAZV Forum.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Faith Lutheran (NV)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
FRANKLIN (TX)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
HIGHLAND
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-25
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-25
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
LIBERTY
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Vista Murrieta (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Red Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-18
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Hamilton
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
BROPHY
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Desert Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
JSERRA CATHOLIC (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Liberty
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-11
|
at Saguaro
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Hamilton
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Imperial (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Yuma (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Brawley (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 2
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
KOFA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
GILA RIDGE (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
ALHAMBRA
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Maryvale
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Cibola
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-23
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Dobson
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
HIGHLAND
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
Bye
|
|
|
8-28
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Granite Hills (CA)
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
ALHAMBRA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
at Corona del Sol
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
Bye
|
|
|
9- 4
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
vs. Centennial (NV) @ LV
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Helix (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
CENTENNIAL
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Chandler
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Lone Peak (UT)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
PINNACLE
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Burbank (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Hamilton
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
HIGHLAND
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-23
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 2
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
CHAPARRAL
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-12
|
vs. Arbor View (NV) @ LV
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
Bye
|
|
10-23
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
CARL HAYDEN (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Alhambra
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
SHADOW MOUNTAIN (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
CIBOLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-18
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Highland
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Hamilton
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Chandler
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
HIGHLAND
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-4
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
DESERT PINES (NV)
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-25
|
SALPOINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Chaparral
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Chandler
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-11
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
SKYLINE
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
BUENA
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 2
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-25
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Red Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
CIBOLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-23
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Copper Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
at Maryvale
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Cibola
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
APACHE JUNCTION (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
RINCON/UNIVERSITY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Salpointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Skyline
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-16
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
vs. Shadow Ridge (NV) @ Flag
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-25
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
at Cibola
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-23
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-11
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
Bye
|
|
10-16
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-21
|
at Higley
|
(0-0)
|
8-28
|
LA JOYA
|
(0-0)
|
9- 4
|
Bye
|
|
9-11
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
(0-0)
|
9-18
|
at Queen Creek
|
(0-0)
|
9-25
|
CENTENNIAL
|
(0-0)
|
10- 2
|
CASTEEL
|
(0-0)
|
10- 9
|
at Corona del Sol
|
(0-0)
|
10-16
|
at Desert Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
10-23
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10-30
|
at Brophy
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)