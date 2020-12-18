 ArizonaVarsity - 2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Running Backs
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 17:51:52 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Running Backs

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

We'll be releasing a position-by-position list of the 2020 Arizona prospects that signed in the early signing period throughout the week.

First up: Running Backs

Running Backs

Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro): Arizona

Dax Lindholm (Centennial): Army

Nicolas Nesbitt (Chandler): Central Florida

Christian Johnson (Greenway): Lake Forest

Logan Gingg (Verrado): San Diego

Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek): Penn

Brock Mast (Liberty): Rocky Mountain College

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}