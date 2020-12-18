ArizonaVarsity - 2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Running Backs

2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Running Backs
First up: Running Backs
Running Backs
Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro): Arizona
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Stevie Rocker Jr.#BlockA21 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/mqeL7CqSz1— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 17, 2020
"I believe my class can make a change with whatever other coach comes in and turn Arizona into a winning team again."— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) December 17, 2020
Tucson RB Stevie Rocker Jr. has now officially been announced as a signee as he looks ahead to his future with the hometown Wildcats.https://t.co/QnjIiFQ5mO
Canyon del Oro RB Stevie Rocker talks with @ralphamsden after the LA Rivals Camp pic.twitter.com/okna88E4Wg— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) March 1, 2020
Dax Lindholm (Centennial): Army
Official🖤⚔️ @ArmyWP_Football @ArmyFB_Recruit @CoachTuitele pic.twitter.com/vBxxSzxl5q— Daxon Lindholm1️⃣ (@daxxx_lindholm) December 17, 2020
Centennial answers back‼️Great seal block from LT @MilesCaiden, RB @daxxx_lindholm sweeps along left side making multiple defenders miss and dives into the end zone for a @Cehsfootball TD. Nice perimeter block from @JrRashon , Game tied at 28 in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @CoachComes pic.twitter.com/KMQHE11gYu— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 14, 2020
Ironwood botches a punt snap and Centennial cashss in with a Dax Lindholm 15-yard sweep for a TD. @Juaquin_62 PAT good.— Matt Loeschman (@MattLoeschman) October 19, 2019
16 @IronwoodFball 0
1 / 3 @Cehsfootball 21
5:00 - 2nd Quarter#azpreps365 #azhs #WestValleyPreps @AzNewsmedia pic.twitter.com/izSt5nQ0o4
Nicolas Nesbitt (Chandler): Central Florida
C O M M I T T E D 🔵 ⚪️ #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/g1MlfXS3z3— Nicolas Nesbitt (@NicolasNesbitt) December 13, 2020
Nicholas nesbitt one more time and @FTBL_Fanatic leads higley 42-7 with 3:42 left in 2Q @AZHSFB @CUSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/Qy8efz0e5G— Brett (@brettinaz) October 24, 2020
Really impressed with Chandler Class of ‘21 RB @NicolasNesbitt during today’s UA All-America camp. Great speed, fast cuts, big build, and caught everything. Had a solid Junior campaign this last Fall, another great weapon for that @FTBL_Boosters offense @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/JCN2qqjbMJ— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020
Christian Johnson (Greenway): Lake Forest
Congratulations to Christian Johnson for signing his Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at Lake Forest College! Christian was a three year starter at Running Back/Receiver and leaves #3 career rushing yards. Christian pictured with family and Head Coach Ed Cook. pic.twitter.com/Dv2MlRcsFg— Greenway Football (@Greenway_FB) December 17, 2020
Logan Gingg (Verrado): San Diego
Signed ! 🏖#BallinAtTheBeach @USDFootball pic.twitter.com/6Dsm5LOsBw— Logan Gingg (@LoganGingg) December 17, 2020
5A Desert West 1st Team All-Region @Verrado_Vipers @EricSports360AZ @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/Q07cZDm3o7— Logan Gingg (@LoganGingg) November 18, 2019
Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek): Penn
Boulder Creek RB Jacob Cisneros signs with the University of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/Ee11kSSGMV— Andrew Morgan (@AJMorganWrites) December 16, 2020
Ran rampant 💨— Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) December 16, 2020
Jacob Cisneros (@Jacob20Cisneros) secures the Archie Amerson Running Back of the Year Award after a phenomenal season on the ground! @az_nff @BCJagsFootball @NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/lIvLA08tsN
🚨 TOUCHDOWN!!!— BCJags (@BCJagsFootball) December 5, 2020
You can't stop him
You can only hope to contain him @Jacob20Cisneros takes the kickoff the distance! INCREDIBLE!
BC JAGUARS 28
Highland 21
End Q3 👀 pic.twitter.com/KDhhp91hzn
Brock Mast (Liberty): Rocky Mountain College
Signing day!! Congratulations Brock Mast on signing to continue your football career at Rocky Mountain College pic.twitter.com/ioY1qD5VkZ— Liberty Lions Football (@LibertyFBLions) December 16, 2020
COMMITTED #BearRaid@Coach_Stutz @Rocky_Football @LibertyFBLions @CoachPerrone pic.twitter.com/dEncg6hiMX— BM10 (@BrockMast10) December 16, 2020
Brock Mast finds Jordon Guevara for the 27 yard touchdown to put Liberty on the board.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) December 6, 2020
13-7 Chandler | 11:53 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/Dsq6oAC4GO
Brock Mast throws the OT TD to Grant Brunelle— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) December 6, 2020
35-34
Do they go for 2...? pic.twitter.com/4mJcpUsf2C
