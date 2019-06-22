Milek visited USC after being offered on June 4th, and just under three weeks later, gave his pledge to the Trojans, ending a recruiting push that saw 10 offers come through since the start of spring.

Jason Jewell, Brophy's first year head coach, tweeted back in February, before he ever had the job as Milek's head coach, that he believed Milek to be a Power 5-level offensive lineman.

When asked about Milek's commitment to USC, Jewell said "Before I was hired at Brophy, I felt Andrew was a Power 5 player. I saw him play last year against Liberty and he had me sold. Since arriving on campus, he has cemented that thought. Andrew is an incredible young man, and has a bright future. He has the ability to play multiple spots on the line, and he's bigger than most people think at 6-5, 290. In spring, he did 18 repetitions of 225-pounds on the bench press. He's got good feet, good balance, and some nasty in him. I'm really excited for him and his family."