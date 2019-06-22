2020 Brophy OL Andrew Milek Commits to USC
Friday evening, Brophy 2020 OL Andrew Milek announced his commitment to University of Southern California via Twitter.
I am proud and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Southern California!!! FAITH FAMILY FOOTBALL #FightOn ✌🏻@CoachDrev @USCCoachHelton @CoachHarrellUSC @CoachV_USC pic.twitter.com/xOwDE9uUIa— Andrew Milek (@AndrewJMilek) June 22, 2019
Milek visited USC after being offered on June 4th, and just under three weeks later, gave his pledge to the Trojans, ending a recruiting push that saw 10 offers come through since the start of spring.
Jason Jewell, Brophy's first year head coach, tweeted back in February, before he ever had the job as Milek's head coach, that he believed Milek to be a Power 5-level offensive lineman.
When asked about Milek's commitment to USC, Jewell said "Before I was hired at Brophy, I felt Andrew was a Power 5 player. I saw him play last year against Liberty and he had me sold. Since arriving on campus, he has cemented that thought. Andrew is an incredible young man, and has a bright future. He has the ability to play multiple spots on the line, and he's bigger than most people think at 6-5, 290. In spring, he did 18 repetitions of 225-pounds on the bench press. He's got good feet, good balance, and some nasty in him. I'm really excited for him and his family."
Prior to his commitment, Milek spoke with Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com, saying that his recruitment had been "a wild ride," and that when he did finally give his commitment, his recruitment would be over.
Andrew Milek is the first Brophy Bronco to commit to USC since Connor Murphy in the 2016 class, and is the second prospect from Arizona to pledge to the Trojans' 2020 class, joining Saguaro kicker Parker Lewis.
See some of Milek's junior highlights below: