ArizonaVarsity - 2021 5A Schedules

2021 5A Schedules

The left side of Willow Canyon's line with Bradley Pace (56) and Travis Lewis (76) prepare for the snap as Maricopa lineman Joshua Olivares is set on the defensive side. All three players were juniors last year. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

AGUA FRIA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

TOLLESON


(0-0)

9-10

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

9-17

at Kofa


(0-0)

9-24

at La Joya


(0-0)

10- 1

at Verrado


(0-0)

10- 8

at West Point


(0-0)

10-15

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-22

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10-29

Bye


11- 5

at Independence

(0-0)

11-12

at Canyon View

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
ALHAMBRA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

9-10

DOBSON

(0-0)

9-17

at North

(0-0)

9-24

at Mingus (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

CARL HAYDEN (4A)

(0-0)

10- 8

at Central

(0-0)

10-15

APOLLO

(0-0)

10-22

Bye

10-29

at North Canyon

(0-0)

11- 5

CAMELBACK

(0-0)

11-12

at Maryvale

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
APOLLO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9-10

INDEPENDENCE


(0-0)

9-17

at Glendale (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10- 1

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10- 8

at Horizon


(0-0)

10-15

at Alhambra


(0-0)

10-22

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10-29

MARYVALE

(0-0)

11- 5

at Central

(0-0)

11-12

CAMELBACK

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
BUENA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Goldwater


(0-0)

9-10

CIENEGA


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10- 1

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

10- 8

CASA GRANDE (4A)


(0-0)

10-15

at Cholla


(0-0)

10-22

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10-29

at Salpointe

(0-0)

11- 5

at Desert View

(0-0)

11-12

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CACTUS SHADOWS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

MESA


(0-0)

9-10

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9-17

at Coconino (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10- 1

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10- 8

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

10-15

at Sunnyslope

(0-0)

10-22

at Goldwater

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

DESERT MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

11-12

SOUTH MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMELBACK (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

TREVOR BROWNE

(0-0)

9-10

at Prescott (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

9-24

at Carl Hayden (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

MARICOPA

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye


10-15

NORTH CANYON

(0-0)

10-22

at Maryvale

(0-0)

10-29

CENTRAL

(0-0)

11- 5

at Alhambra

(0-0)

11-12

at Apollo

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMPO VERDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-10

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

9-17

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

9-24

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

10- 1

at Cienega


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at Notre Dame

(0-0)

10-22

GILBERT

(0-0)

10-29

at Saguaro

(0-0)

11- 5

HORIZON

(0-0)

11-12

MARICOPA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CANYON VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

LAKE HAVASU (4A)


(0-0)

9-10

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

9-17

at Vista Grande (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10- 1

at West Point


(0-0)

10- 8

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10-15

at Kofa


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

INDEPENDENCE

(0-0)

11- 5

KELLIS

(0-0)

11-12

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CENTRAL (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at North

(0-0)

9-10

WEST POINT

(0-0)

9-17

VERRADO

(0-0)

9-24

at Sierra Linda (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

at Trevor Browne

(0-0)

10- 8

ALHAMBRA

(0-0)

10-15

at Maryvale

(0-0)

10-22

Bye

10-29

at Camelback

(0-0)

11- 5

APOLLO

(0-0)

11-12

NORTH CANYON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CHOLLA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Rincon

(0-0)

9-10

at Vista Grande (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

NOGALES

(0-0)

9-24

at Empire (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

SUNNYSIDE

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye

10-15

BUENA

(0-0)

10-22

SALPOINTE

(0-0)

10-29

at Marana Mountain View

(0-0)

11- 5

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

11-12

DESERT VIEW

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CIENEGA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Sunrise Mountain

(0-0)

9-10

at Buena

(0-0)

9-17

SALPOINTE

(0-0)

9-24

Bye

10- 1

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

10- 8

at Marana Mountain View

(0-0)

10-15

IRONWOOD RIDGE

(0-0)

10-22

NOGALES

(0-0)

10-29

at Sunnyside

(0-0)

11- 5

at Marana

(0-0)

11-12

RINCON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT EDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

9-10

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9-17

HORIZON


(0-0)

9-24

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10- 1

at Fairfax


(0-0)

10- 8

at Cactus (4A)


(0-0)

10-15

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

11- 5

MILLENNIUM

(0-0)

11-12

at Verrado

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

GILBERT


(0-0)

9-10

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-17

at Arcadia (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Peoria (4A)


(0-0)

10- 1

at McClintock


(0-0)

10- 8

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-15

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

SUNNYSLOPE

(0-0)

11- 5

at Cactus Shadows

(0-0)

11-12

PARADISE VALLEY

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT VIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Sunnyside

(0-0)

9-10

VERRADO

(0-0)

9-17

Bye

9-24

SAHUARO (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

at Marana

(0-0)

10- 8

NOGALES

(0-0)

10-15

SALPOINTE

(0-0)

10-22

at Marana Mountain View

(0-0)

10-29

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

11- 5

BUENA

(0-0)

11-12

at Cholla

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FAIRFAX (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at South Mountain

(0-0)

9-10

at Mountain Ridge

(0-0)

9-17

GILBERT

(0-0)

9-24

at Cactus Shadows

(0-0)

10- 1

DESERT EDGE

(0-0)

10-8

ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS (4A)

(0-0)

10-15

at Verrado

(0-0)

10-22

Bye

10-29

MILLENNIUM

(0-0)

11- 5

at Ironwood

(0-0)

11-12

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FLOWING WELLS (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Amphitheater (4A)

(0-0)

9-10

at Willow Canyon

(0-0)

9-17

Bye

9-24

MARANA

(0-0)

10- 1

at Nogales

(0-0)

10- 8

at Rincon

(0-0)

10-15

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

10-22

at Buena

(0-0)

10-29

DESERT VIEW

(0-0)

11- 5

CHOLLA

(0-0)

11-12

SALPOINTE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GILBERT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

9-10

MESQUITE (4A)


(0-0)

9-17

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9-24

at Nogales


(0-0)

10- 1

MESA


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

HORIZON


(0-0)

10-22

at Campo Verde

(0-0)

10-29

NOTRE DAME

(0-0)

11- 5

at Maricopa

(0-0)

11-12

SAGUARO

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GOLDWATER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

BUENA


(0-0)

9-10

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Deer Valley (4A)


(0-0)

10- 1

SETON CATHOLIC (4A)

(0-0)

10- 8

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10-15

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10-22

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10-29

SOUTH MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

11- 5

at Sunnyslope

(0-0)

11-12

MCCLINTOCK

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HORIZON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

PINNACLE


(0-0)

9-10

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-17

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-24

Bye



10- 1

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10- 8

APOLLO


(0-0)

10-15

at Gilbert


(0-0)

10-22

at Saguaro


(0-0)

10-29

MARICOPA

(0-0)

11- 5

at Campo Verde

(0-0)

11-12

at Notre Dame

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
INDEPENDENCE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9-10

at Apollo


(0-0)

9-17

MOON VALLEY (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Washington (4A)


(0-0)

10- 1

GLENDALE (4A)


(0-0)

10- 8

KOFA


(0-0)

10-15

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

10-22

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-29

at Canyon View

(0-0)

11- 5

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

11-12

at West Point

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

9-10

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-17

PEORIA (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10- 1

APOLLO


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10-22

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-29

VERRADO

(0-0)

11- 5

FAIRFAX

(0-0)

11-12

at Millennium

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD RIDGE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

IRONWOOD

(0-0)

9-10

at Desert Ridge

(0-0)

9-17

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

9-24

at Salpointe

(0-0)

10- 1

at Canyon del Oro (4A)

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye

10-15

at Cienega

(0-0)

10-22

SUNNYSIDE

(0-0)

10-29

RINCON

(0-0)

11- 5

NOGALES

(0-0)

11-12

at Marana

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KELLIS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

SIERRA LINDA (4A)


(0-0)

9-10

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

9-17

at St. Mary's (4A)


(0-0)

9- 24

ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS (4A)


(0-0)

10-1

KOFA


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10-22

at Independence


(0-0)

10-29

WEST POINT

(0-0)

11- 5

at Canyon View

(0-0)

11-12

WILLOW CANYON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KOFA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

GILA RIDGE (4A)

(0-0)

9-10

at Southwest (CA)

(0-0)

9-17

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

9-24

at Willow Canyon

(0-0)

10- 1

at Kellis

(0-0)

10- 8

at Independence

(0-0)

10-15

CANYON VIEW

(0-0)

10-22

WEST POINT

(0-0)

10-29

CIBOLA

(0-0)

11- 5

Bye

11-12

at Yuma (4A)

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARANA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

9-10

at Tempe (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

at Tucson

(0-0)

9-24

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

10- 1

DESERT VIEW

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye

10-15

SUNNYSIDE

(0-0)

10-22

at Rincon

(0-0)

10-29

at Nogales

(0-0)

11- 5

CIENEGA

(0-0)

11-12

IRONWOOD RIDGE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARICOPA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Tucson


(0-0)

9-10

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-17

CASA GRANDE (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

Bye



10- 1

at Camelback


(0-0)

10- 8

at Saguaro


(0-0)

10-15

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

10-22

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10-29

at Horizon

(0-0)

11- 5

GILBERT

(0-0)

11-12

at Campo Verde

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARYVALE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

CARL HAYDEN (4A)

(0-0)

9-10

at Trevor Browne

(0-0)

9-17

RINCON

(0-0)

9-24

at Copper Canyon

(0-0)

10- 1

at Sierra Linda (4A)

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye


10-15

CENTRAL

(0-0)

10-22

CAMELBACK

(0-0)

10-29

at Apollo

(0-0)

11- 5

at North Canyon

(0-0)

11-12

ALHAMBRA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MCCLINTOCK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

SAGUARO


(0-0)

9-10

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

9-17

MARCOS DE NIZA (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Tempe (4A)


(0-0)

10- 1

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 8

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

10-15

Bye



10-22

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10-29

PARADISE VALLEY

(0-0)

11- 5

at South Mountain

(0-0)

11-12

at Goldwater

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MILLENNIUM (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9-10

at Centennial


(0-0)

9-17

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

9-24

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10- 1

at Horizon


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-22

VERRADO


(0-0)

10-29

at Fairfax

(0-0)

11- 5

at Desert Edge

(0-0)

11-12

IRONWOOD

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Marana

(0-0)

9-10

Bye

9-17

SAHUARO (4A)

(0-0)

9-24

at Millennium

(0-0)

10- 1

NOTRE DAME

(0-0)

10- 8

CIENEGA

(0-0)

10-15

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

10-22

DESERT VIEW

(0-0)

10-29

CHOLLA

(0-0)

11- 5

at Salpointe

(0-0)

11-12

at Buena

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOGALES (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9-10

at Rio Rico (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

at Cholla

(0-0)

9-24

GILBERT

(0-0)

10- 1

FLOWING WELLS

(0-0)

10- 8

at Desert View

(0-0)

10-15

RINCON

(0-0)

10-22

at Cienega

(0-0)

10-29

MARANA

(0-0)

11- 5

at Ironwood Ridge

(0-0)

11-12

SUNNYSIDE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NORTH CANYON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9-10

at Shadow Mountain (4A)


(0-0)

9-17

LEE WILLIAMS (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Dobson


(0-0)

10- 1

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at Camelback


(0-0)

10-22

at Apollo


(0-0)

10-29

ALHAMBRA

(0-0)

11- 5

MARYVALE

(0-0)

11-12

at Central

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOTRE DAME (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

VERRADO


(0-0)

9-10

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Brophy


(0-0)

10- 1

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10- 8

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 15

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

10-22

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10-29

at Gilbert

(0-0)

11- 5

SAGUARO

(0-0)

11-12

HORIZON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PARADISE VALLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at North Canyon


(0-0)

9-10

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

9-17

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

9-24

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10- 1

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10- 8

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

10-15

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-22

SOUTH MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10-29

at McClintock

(0-0)

11- 5

Bye

11-12

at Desert Mountain

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

CHOLLA

(0-0)

9-10

Bye

9-17

at Maryvale

(0-0)

9-24

PALO VERDE (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

TUCSON

(0-0)

10- 8

FLOWING WELLS

(0-0)

10-15

at Nogales

(0-0)

10-22

MARANA

(0-0)

10-29

at Ironwood Ridge

(0-0)

11- 5

at Sunnyside

(0-0)

11-12

at Cienega

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SAGUARO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at McClintock


(0-0)

9-10

ALA-QUEEN CREEK (4A)


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10- 1

SALPOINTE


(0-0)

10- 8

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10-15

SIERRA CANYON (CA)


(0-0)

10-22

HORIZON

(0-0)

10-29

CAMPO VERDE

(0-0)

11- 5

at Notre Dame

(0-0)

11-12

at Gilbert

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SALPOINTE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

CANYON DEL ORO (4A)


(0-0)

9-10

Bye



9-17

at Cienega


(0-0)

9-24

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 1

at Saguaro


(0-0)

10- 8

PINNACLE


(0-0)

10-15

at Desert View


(0-0)

10-22

at Cholla


(0-0)

10-29

BUENA

(0-0)

11- 5

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

11-12

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SOUTH MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

FAIRFAX

(0-0)

9-10

SUNNYSIDE

(0-0)

9-17

Bye

9-24

at Tucson

(0-0)

10- 1

SUNNYSLOPE

(0-0)

10- 8

at Notre Dame

(0-0)

10-15

DESERT MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10-22

at Paradise Valley

(0-0)

10-29

at Goldwater

(0-0)

11- 5

MCCLINTOCK

(0-0)

11-12

at Cactus Shadows

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSIDE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

DESERT VIEW

(0-0)

9-10

at South Mountain

(0-0)

9-17

PARADISE VALLEY

(0-0)

9-24

BUENA

(0-0)

10- 1

at Cholla

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye

10-15

at Marana

(0-0)

10-22

at Ironwood Ridge

(0-0)

10-29

CIENEGA

(0-0)

11- 5

RINCON

(0-0)

11-12

at Nogales

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSLOPE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Casa Grande (4A)


(0-0)

9-10

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9-17

GREENWAY (4A)


(0-0)

9-24

at Apollo


(0-0)

10- 1

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10- 8

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

10-15

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10-22

at McClintock


(0-0)

10-29

at Desert Mountain

(0-0)

11- 5

GOLDWATER

(0-0)

11-12

Bye

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

CIENEGA


(0-0)

9-10

at Horizon


(0-0)

9-17

LIBERTY


(0-0)

9-24

CACTUS (4A)


(0-0)

10- 1

at Mesquite (4A)


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10-22

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10-29

at Desert Edge

(0-0)

11- 5

at Verrado

(0-0)

11-12

at Fairfax

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
VERRADO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9-10

at Desert View


(0-0)

9-17

at Central


(0-0)

9-24

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

10- 1

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10-22

at Millennium


(0-0)

10-29

at Ironwood

(0-0)

11- 5

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

11-12

DESERT EDGE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WEST POINT (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

BUCKEYE (4A)

(0-0)

9-10

at Central

(0-0)

9-17

SIERRA LINDA (4A)

(0-0)

9-24

at Combs (4A)

(0-0)

10- 1

CANYON VIEW

(0-0)

10- 8

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

10-15

Bye

10-22

at Kofa

(0-0)

10-29

at Kellis

(0-0)

11- 5

at Willow Canyon

(0-0)

11-12

INDEPENDENCE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WILLOW CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Millennium


(0-0)

9-10

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9-17

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

9-24

KOFA


(0-0)

10- 1

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10- 8

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10-15

INDEPENDENCE


(0-0)

10-22

at Agua Fria

(0-0)

10-29

Bye


11- 5

WEST POINT

(0-0)

11-12

at Kellis

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
