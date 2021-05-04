ArizonaVarsity - 2021 5A Schedules

2021 5A Schedules
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Kofa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
|
11- 5
|
at Independence
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Canyon View
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
DOBSON
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Mingus (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
CARL HAYDEN (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
APOLLO
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
10-29
|
at North Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
CAMELBACK
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Maryvale
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9-10
|
INDEPENDENCE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Glendale (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Alhambra
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
MARYVALE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
CAMELBACK
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
CASA GRANDE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Cholla
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Salpointe
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Desert View
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Coconino (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Sunnyslope
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Goldwater
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Prescott (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Carl Hayden (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
MARICOPA
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
10-15
|
NORTH CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Maryvale
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CENTRAL
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Alhambra
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Apollo
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at Notre Dame
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
GILBERT
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Saguaro
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
HORIZON
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MARICOPA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
LAKE HAVASU (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Vista Grande (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Kofa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
INDEPENDENCE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
KELLIS
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
AGUA FRIA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
WEST POINT
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
VERRADO
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Sierra Linda (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Trevor Browne
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
ALHAMBRA
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Maryvale
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
10-29
|
at Camelback
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
APOLLO
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
NORTH CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Rincon
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Vista Grande (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
NOGALES
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Empire (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
10-15
|
BUENA
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
SALPOINTE
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
DESERT VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Buena
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
SALPOINTE
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
Bye
|
10- 1
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
NOGALES
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Sunnyside
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Marana
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
RINCON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Cactus (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MILLENNIUM
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Verrado
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Arcadia (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Peoria (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Sunnyside
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
VERRADO
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
9-24
|
SAHUARO (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Marana
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
NOGALES
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
SALPOINTE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
BUENA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Cholla
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at South Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
GILBERT
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
DESERT EDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10-8
|
ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Verrado
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
10-29
|
MILLENNIUM
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Ironwood
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Amphitheater (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Willow Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
9-24
|
MARANA
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Nogales
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Rincon
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Buena
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
DESERT VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
CHOLLA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SALPOINTE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
MESQUITE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Campo Verde
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
NOTRE DAME
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Maricopa
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SAGUARO
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Deer Valley (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
SETON CATHOLIC (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Sunnyslope
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 1
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Saguaro
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
MARICOPA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Campo Verde
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Notre Dame
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9-10
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
MOON VALLEY (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Washington (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
GLENDALE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
KOFA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Canyon View
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
AGUA FRIA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at West Point
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
PEORIA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
VERRADO
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
FAIRFAX
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Millennium
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
IRONWOOD
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Desert Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Salpointe
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Canyon del Oro (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
10-15
|
at Cienega
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
RINCON
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
NOGALES
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Marana
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
SIERRA LINDA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at St. Mary's (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 24
|
ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-1
|
KOFA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Independence
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
WEST POINT
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Canyon View
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
GILA RIDGE (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Southwest (CA)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
AGUA FRIA
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Willow Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Kellis
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Independence
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
CANYON VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
WEST POINT
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CIBOLA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
Bye
|
11-12
|
at Yuma (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Tempe (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Tucson
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
DESERT VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
10-15
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Rincon
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Nogales
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
CIENEGA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CASA GRANDE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 1
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Saguaro
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Horizon
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
GILBERT
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Campo Verde
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CARL HAYDEN (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Trevor Browne
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
RINCON
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Copper Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Sierra Linda (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
10-15
|
CENTRAL
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CAMELBACK
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Apollo
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at North Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
ALHAMBRA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
SAGUARO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
MARCOS DE NIZA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Tempe (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-22
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at South Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Goldwater
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Fairfax
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Desert Edge
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
IRONWOOD
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Marana
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
Bye
|
9-17
|
SAHUARO (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Millennium
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
NOTRE DAME
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
CIENEGA
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
DESERT VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CHOLLA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Salpointe
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Buena
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9-10
|
at Rio Rico (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Cholla
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
GILBERT
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Desert View
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
RINCON
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Cienega
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
MARANA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Shadow Mountain (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
LEE WILLIAMS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
ALHAMBRA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MARYVALE
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 15
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Gilbert
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
SAGUARO
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
HORIZON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at McClintock
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
Bye
|
11-12
|
at Desert Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CHOLLA
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
Bye
|
9-17
|
at Maryvale
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
PALO VERDE (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
TUCSON
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Nogales
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
MARANA
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Sunnyside
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Cienega
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
SALPOINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
SIERRA CANYON (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
HORIZON
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Notre Dame
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Gilbert
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CANYON DEL ORO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-17
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Saguaro
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Cholla
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
BUENA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
FAIRFAX
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
9-24
|
at Tucson
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Notre Dame
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Paradise Valley
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Goldwater
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
DESERT VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at South Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
BUENA
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Cholla
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
10-15
|
at Marana
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CIENEGA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
RINCON
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Nogales
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Casa Grande (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
GREENWAY (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Desert Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
GOLDWATER
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
Bye
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
CACTUS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Mesquite (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Desert Edge
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Verrado
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Fairfax
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Ironwood
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
DESERT EDGE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
BUCKEYE (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
SIERRA LINDA (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Combs (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
CANYON VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
AGUA FRIA
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
Bye
|
10-22
|
at Kofa
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Kellis
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Willow Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
INDEPENDENCE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
KOFA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
INDEPENDENCE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Agua Fria
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
|
11- 5
|
WEST POINT
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Kellis
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)