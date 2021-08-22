 ArizonaVarsity - 2021 6A/5A Region Standings
2021 6A/5A Region Standings

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Here are the current region standings for the 6A and 5A Divisions, courtesy of Chris Eaton.

The sun goes down as Sunnyslope gets set to host a football game on a Friday night. The Vikings won the 5A Northeast Valley Region with a 3-0 record, but were only able to play half of their region opponents. Slope starts at Casa Grande on Sept. 3 and has its home opener in North Phoenix on Sept. 10 against Ironwood.
6A

CENTRAL REGION
Region Overall

Basha

0 - 0

0 - 0

Cesar Chavez

0 - 0

0 - 0

Desert Vista

0 - 0

0 - 0

Mesa Mountain View

0 - 0

0 - 0

Mountain Pointe

0 - 0

0 - 0
DESERT SOUTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Cibola

0 - 0

0 - 0

Copper Canyon

0 - 0

0 - 0

North

0 - 0

0 - 0

Tolleson

0 - 0

0 - 0

Trevor Browne

0 - 0

0 - 0

Westview

0 - 0

0 - 0
DESERT VALLEY REGION
Region Overall

Brophy

0 - 0

0 - 0

Centennial

0 - 0

0 - 0

Chaparral

0 - 0

0 - 0

Liberty

0 - 0

0 - 0

Pinnacle

0 - 0

0 - 0
EAST VALLEY REGION
Region Overall

Corona del Sol

0 - 0

0 - 0

Dobson

0 - 0

0 - 0

Mesa

0 - 0

0 - 0

Skyline

0 - 0

0 - 0

Tucson

0 - 0

0 - 0

Westwood

0 - 0

0 - 0
FIESTA REGION
Region Overall

Desert Ridge

0 - 0

0 - 0

Higley

0 - 0

0 - 0

Queen Creek

0 - 0

0 - 0

Red Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 0

Williams Field

0 - 0

0 - 0
PREMIER REGION
Region Overall

Casteel

0 - 0

0 - 0

Chandler

0 - 0

0 - 0

Hamilton

0 - 0

0 - 0

Highland

0 - 0

0 - 0

Perry

0 - 0

0 - 0
SOUTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Boulder Creek

0 - 0

0 - 0

La Joya

0 - 0

0 - 0

Mountain Ridge

0 - 0

0 - 0

O'Connor

0 - 0

0 - 0

Shadow Ridge

0 - 0

0 - 0

Valley Vista

0 - 0

0 - 0

5A

DESERT WEST REGION
Region Overall

Desert Edge

0 - 0

0 - 0

Fairfax

0 - 0

0 - 0

Ironwood

0 - 0

0 - 0

Millennium

0 - 0

0 - 0

Sunrise Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 0

Verrado

0 - 0

0 - 0
METRO REGION
Region Overall

Alhambra

0 - 0

0 - 0

Apollo

0 - 0

0 - 0

Camelback

0 - 0

0 - 0

Central

0 - 0

0 - 0

Maryvale

0 - 0

0 - 0

North Canyon

0 - 0

0 - 0
NORTHEAST VALLEY REGION
Region Overall

Cactus Shadows

0 - 0

0 - 0

Desert Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 0

Goldwater

0 - 0

0 - 0

McClintock

0 - 0

0 - 0

Paradise Valley

0 - 0

0 - 0

South Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 0

Sunnyslope

0 - 0

0 - 0
NORTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Agua Fria

0 - 0

0 - 0

Canyon View

0 - 0

0 - 0

Independence

0 - 0

0 - 0

Kellis

0 - 0

0 - 0

Kofa

0 - 0

0 - 0

West Point

0 - 0

0 - 0

Willow Canyon

0 - 0

0 - 0
SAN TAN REGION
Region Overall

Campo Verde

0 - 0

0 - 0

Gilbert

0 - 0

0 - 0

Horizon

0 - 0

0 - 0

Maricopa

0 - 0

0 - 0

Notre Dame

0 - 0

0 - 0

Saguaro

0 - 0

0 - 0
SONORAN REGION
Region Overall

Cienega

0 - 0

0 - 0

Ironwood Ridge

0 - 0

0 - 0

Marana

0 - 0

0 - 0

Nogales

0 - 0

0 - 0

Rincon/University

0 - 0

0 - 0

Sunnyside

0 - 0

0 - 0
SOUTHERN REGION
Region Overall

Buena

0 - 0

0 - 0

Cholla

0 - 0

0 - 0

Desert View

0 - 0

0 - 0

Flowing Wells

0 - 0

0 - 0

Marana Mountain View

0 - 0

0 - 0

Salpointe

0 - 0

0 - 0

Toughest Schedules

Let's take a look at which schools are playing the most difficult schedules in 2021. With relation to opponent's wins and losses, here they are (to come after games are played):

