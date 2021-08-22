2021 6A/5A Region Standings
Here are the current region standings for the 6A and 5A Divisions, courtesy of Chris Eaton.
6A
|Region
|Overall
|
Basha
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Cesar Chavez
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Desert Vista
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Mountain Pointe
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Cibola
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Copper Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
North
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Tolleson
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Trevor Browne
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Westview
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Brophy
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Centennial
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Chaparral
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Liberty
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Pinnacle
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Corona del Sol
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Dobson
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Mesa
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Skyline
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Tucson
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Westwood
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Desert Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Higley
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Queen Creek
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Red Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Williams Field
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Casteel
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Chandler
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Hamilton
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Highland
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Perry
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Boulder Creek
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
La Joya
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Mountain Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
O'Connor
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Shadow Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Valley Vista
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
5A
|Region
|Overall
|
Desert Edge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Fairfax
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Ironwood
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Millennium
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Verrado
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Alhambra
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Apollo
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Camelback
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Central
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Maryvale
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
North Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Cactus Shadows
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Desert Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Goldwater
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
McClintock
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Paradise Valley
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
South Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Sunnyslope
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Agua Fria
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Canyon View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Independence
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Kellis
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Kofa
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
West Point
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Willow Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Campo Verde
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Gilbert
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Horizon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Maricopa
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Notre Dame
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Saguaro
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Cienega
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Marana
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Nogales
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Rincon/University
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Sunnyside
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Buena
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Cholla
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Desert View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Flowing Wells
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Marana Mountain View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Salpointe
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
Toughest Schedules
Let's take a look at which schools are playing the most difficult schedules in 2021. With relation to opponent's wins and losses, here they are (to come after games are played):
|School
|Opp. W
|Opp. L
|Pct.
|
1.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
2.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
3.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
4.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
5.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
6.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
7.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
8.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
9.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
10.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
11.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
12.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
13.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
14.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000
|
15.
|
|
0
|
0
|
.000