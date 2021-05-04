 ArizonaVarsity - 2021 6A Schedules
football

2021 6A Schedules

Higley junior linebacker Evani Levrets makes a tackle in a Hawks' home game from last season. Higley ended the 2020 season by winning the Inaugural Chilly Bowl over Mountain Ridge. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

BASHA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

9-10

at Perry


(0-0)

9-17

BROPHY


(0-0)

9-24

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 1

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

10- 8

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10-15

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

10-22

at Highland


(0-0)

10-29

at Cesar Chavez

(0-0)

11- 5

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

11-12

Bye

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
BOULDER CREEK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Highland


(0-0)

9-10

LIBERTY


(0-0)

9-17

at Millennium


(0-0)

9-24

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10- 1

Bye



10- 8

BROPHY


(0-0)

10-15

at Mountain Ridge


(0-0)

10-22

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

10-29

at Shadow Ridge

(0-0)

11- 5

at Valley Vista

(0-0)

11-12

LA JOYA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
BROPHY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

ST. MARY'S (4A)


(0-0)

9-10

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

9-17

at Basha


(0-0)

9-24

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10- 1

Bye



10- 8

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10-15

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

10-22

PINNACLE

(0-0)

10-29

CENTENNIAL

(0-0)

11- 5

at Liberty

(0-0)

11-12

at Williams Field

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CASTEEL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-10

HAMILTON


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

10- 1

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10- 8

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

10-15

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

10-22

at Perry


(0-0)

10-29

at Chandler

(0-0)

11- 5

at Desert Ridge

(0-0)

11-12

HIGHLAND

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CENTENNIAL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Chandler


(0-0)

9-10

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-17

at Mountain Ridge


(0-0)

9-24

HAMILTON


(0-0)

10- 1

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 8

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

10-15

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

at Brophy

(0-0)

11- 5

at Chaparral

(0-0)

11-12

LIBERTY

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CESAR CHAVEZ (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

LA JOYA

(0-0)

9-10

MCCLINTOCK

(0-0)

9-17

Bye

9-24

at Valley Vista

(0-0)

10- 1

DESERT RIDGE

(0-0)

10- 8

at Mountain Pointe

(0-0)

10-15

at Maricopa

(0-0)

10-22

at Tucson

(0-0)

10-29

BASHA

(0-0)

11- 5

DESERT VISTA

(0-0)

11-12

at Mesa Mountain View

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CHANDLER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

9-10

CHERRY CREEK (CO)


(0-0)

9-17

at O'Connor


(0-0)

9-24

LIBERTY


(0-0)

10- 1

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10- 8

at Perry


(0-0)

10-15

Bye



10-22

at Queen Creek

(0-0)

10-29

CASTEEL

(0-0)

11- 5

HIGHLAND

(0-0)

11-12

at Hamilton

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0--0)
CHAPARRAL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

9-10

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

9-17

at Higley


(0-0)

9-24

SAGUARO


(0-0)

10- 1

O'CONNOR


(0-0)

10- 8

HAMILTON

(0-0)

10-15

at Brophy

(0-0)

10-22

LIBERTY

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

CENTENNIAL

(0-0)

11-12

at Pinnacle

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CIBOLA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

IMPERIAL (CA)

(0-0)

9-10

YUMA (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

at Trevor Browne

(0-0)

9-24

at Westview

(0-0)

10- 1

BRAWLEY (CA)

(0-0)

10- 8

Bye

10-15

TOLLESON

(0-0)

10-22

at Copper Canyon

(0-0)

10-29

at Kofa

(0-0)

11- 5

NORTH

(0-0)

11-12

at Gila Ridge (4A)

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
COPPER CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Alhambra

(0-0)

9-10

KELLIS

(0-0)

9-17

at Camelback

(0-0)

9-24

MARYVALE

(0-0)

10- 1

WESTWOOD

(0-0)

10- 8

at Trevor Browne

(0-0)

10-15

at North

(0-0)

10-22

CIBOLA

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

WESTVIEW

(0-0)

11-12

at Tolleson

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CORONA DEL SOL (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

9-10

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

9-17

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-24

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10- 1

Bye



10- 8

at Skyline


(0-0)

10-15

MESA


(0-0)

10-22

at Williams Field


(0-0)

10-29

at Dobson

(0-0)

11- 5

at Westwood

(0-0)

11-12

TUCSON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Hamilton


(0-0)

9-10

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

9-17

DOBSON


(0-0)

9-24

at Highland


(0-0)

10- 1

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

10- 8

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-15

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

at Williams Field

(0-0)

11- 5

CASTEEL

(0-0)

11-12

at Queen Creek

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT VISTA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Perry


(0-0)

9-10

Bye



9-17

at Mesa


(0-0)

9-24

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

10- 1

HIGHLAND


(0-0)

10- 8

BASHA


(0-0)

10-15

at Hamilton


(0-0)

10-22

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-29

at Mesa Mountain View

(0-0)

11- 5

at Cesar Chavez

(0-0)

11-12

MOUNTAIN POINTE

(0-0)


Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DOBSON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

9-10

at Alhambra


(0-0)

9-17

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

9-24

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10- 1

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10-22

at Mesa


(0-0)

10-29

CORONA DEL SOL

(0-0)

11- 5

TUCSON

(0-0)

11-12

SKYLINE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HAMILTON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

9-10

at Casteel


(0-0)

9-17

BISHOP GORMAN (NV)


(0-0)

9-24

at Centennial


(0-0)

10- 1

at Perry


(0-0)

10- 8

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10-15

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

HIGHLAND

(0-0)

11- 5

at Higley

(0-0)

11-12

CHANDLER

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HIGHLAND (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

9-10

PINNACLE


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

DESERT RIDGE


(0-0)

10- 1

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10- 8

at O'Connor


(0-0)

10-15

PERRY


(0-0)

10-22

BASHA


(0-0)

10-29

at Hamilton

(0-0)

11- 5

at Chandler

(0-0)

11-12

at Casteel

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HIGLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Williams Field


(0-0)

9-10

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

9-17

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-24

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10- 1

at Casteel


(0-0)

10- 8

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

10-15

Bye



10-22

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

10-29

PERRY

(0-0)

11- 5

HAMILTON

(0-0)

11-12

RED MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
LA JOYA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Cesar Chavez

(0-0)

9-10

WILLIAMS FIELD

(0-0)

9-17

at Westview

(0-0)

9-24

AGUA FRIA

(0-0)

10- 1

TOLLESON

(0-0)

10- 8

MOUNTAIN RIDGE

(0-0)

10-15

at Valley Vista

(0-0)

10-22

at Shadow Ridge

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

O'CONNOR

(0-0)

11-12

at Boulder Creek

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
LIBERTY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

9-10

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

9-17

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

9-24

at Chandler


(0-0)

10- 1

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

10-22

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10-29

PINNACLE

(0-0)

11- 5

BROPHY

(0-0)

11-12

at Centennial

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MESA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9-10

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-17

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

9-24

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10- 1

at Gilbert


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

10-22

DOBSON


(0-0)

10-29

TUCSON

(0-0)

11- 5

at Skyline

(0-0)

11-12

at Westwood

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN POINTE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9-10

BROPHY


(0-0)

9-17

PERRY


(0-0)

9-24

CASTEEL


(0-0)

10- 1

at Buena


(0-0)

10- 8

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

10-15

at Basha


(0-0)

10-22

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

10-29

Bye


11- 5

QUEEN CREEK

(0-0)

11-12

at Desert Vista

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Liberty


(0-0)

9-10

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

9-17

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

9-24

at North


(0-0)

10- 1

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10- 8

at La Joya


(0-0)

10-15

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

10-22

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

10-29

Bye


11- 5

SHADOW RIDGE

(0-0)

11-12

at O'Connor

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Westwood


(0-0)

9-10

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

9-17

at Skyline


(0-0)

9-24

at Mesa


(0-0)

10- 1

DOBSON


(0-0)

10- 8

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

10-15

Bye



10-22

MOUNTAIN POINTE


(0-0)

10-29

DESERT VISTA

(0-0)

11- 5

at Basha

(0-0)

11-12

CESAR CHAVEZ

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NORTH (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

CENTRAL

(0-0)

9-10

at Carl Hayden (4A)

(0-0)

9-17

ALHAMBRA

(0-0)

9-24

MOUNTAIN RIDGE

(0-0)

10- 1

at Shadow Mountain (4A)

(0-0)

10- 8

at Tolleson

(0-0)

10-15

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

10-22

Bye

10-29

TREVOR BROWNE

(0-0)

11- 5

at Cibola

(0-0)

11-12

at Westview

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
O'CONNOR (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Basha


(0-0)

9-10

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-17

CHANDLER


(0-0)

9-24

Bye



10- 1

at Chaparral


(0-0)

10- 8

HIGHLAND


(0-0)

10-15

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

10-22

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

10-29

VALLEY VISTA

(0-0)

11- 5

at La Joya

(0-0)

11-12

MOUNTAIN RIDGE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PERRY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

9-10

BASHA


(0-0)

9-17

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

9-24

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

10- 1

HAMILTON

(0-0)

10- 8

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10-15

at Highland


(0-0)

10-22

CASTEEL


(0-0)

10-29

at Higley

(0-0)

11- 5

at Pinnacle

(0-0)

11-12

Bye

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PINNACLE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Horizon


(0-0)

9-10

at Highland


(0-0)

9-17

TOLLESON


(0-0)

9-24

Bye



10- 1

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10- 8

at Salpointe


(0-0)

10-15

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

10-22

at Brophy


(0-0)

10-29

at Liberty

(0-0)

11- 5

PERRY

(0-0)

11-12

CHAPARRAL

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
QUEEN CREEK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-10

at Higley


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

PERRY


(0-0)

10- 1

at Williams Field


(0-0)

10- 8

CASTEEL


(0-0)

10-15

at Liberty


(0-0)

10-22

CHANDLER


(0-0)

10-29

at Red Mountain

(0-0)

11- 5

at Mountain Pointe

(0-0)

11-12

DESERT RIDGE

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
RED MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

DOBSON


(0-0)

9-10

at Mesa


(0-0)

9-17

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9-24

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10- 1

at Liberty


(0-0)

10- 8

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-15

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

10-22

at Skyline


(0-0)

10-29

QUEEN CREEK

(0-0)

11- 5

WILLIAMS FIELD

(0-0)

11-12

at Higley

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SHADOW RIDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9-10

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9-17

at Westwood


(0-0)

9-24

at Basha


(0-0)

10- 1

at Centennial


(0-0)

10- 8

Bye



10-15

at O'Connor


(0-0)

10-22

LA JOYA


(0-0)

10-29

BOULDER CREEK

(0-0)

11- 5

at Mountain Ridge

(0-0)

11-12

VALLEY VISTA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SKYLINE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Casteel


(0-0)

9-10

at Maricopa


(0-0)

9-17

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9-24

at Tolleson


(0-0)

10- 1

Bye



10- 8

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

10-15

at Tucson


(0-0)

10-22

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-29

WESTWOOD

(0-0)

11- 5

MESA

(0-0)

11-12

at Dobson

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TOLLESON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Agua Fria

(0-0)

9-10

O'CONNOR

(0-0)

9-17

PINNACLE

(0-0)

9-24

SKYLINE

(0-0)

10- 1

at La Joya

(0-0)

10- 8

NORTH

(0-0)

10-15

at Cibola

(0-0)

10-22

WESTVIEW

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

at Trevor Browne

(0-0)

11-12

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TREVOR BROWNE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Camelback

(0-0)

9-10

MARYVALE

(0-0)

9-17

CIBOLA

(0-0)

9-24

at Verrado

(0-0)

10- 1

CENTRAL

(0-0)

10- 8

COPPER CANYON

(0-0)

10-15

at Westview

(0-0)

10-22

Bye

10-29

at North

(0-0)

11- 5

TOLLESON

(0-0)

11-12

at Apache Junction

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TUCSON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

MARICOPA

(0-0)

9-10

Bye


9-17

MARANA

(0-0)

9-24

SOUTH MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10- 1

at Rincon

(0-0)

10- 8

at Westwood

(0-0)

10-15

SKYLINE

(0-0)

10-22

CESAR CHAVEZ

(0-0)

10-29

at Mesa

(0-0)

11- 5

at Dobson

(0-0)

11-12

at Corona del Sol

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
VALLEY VISTA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9-10

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

9-17

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-24

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

10- 1

BASHA


(0-0)

10- 8

at Westview


(0-0)

10-15

LA JOYA


(0-0)

10-22

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

10-29

at O'Connor

(0-0)

11- 5

BOULDER CREEK

(0-0)

11-12

at Shadow Ridge

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WESTVIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

at Shadow Ridge

(0-0)

9-10

at Desert Edge

(0-0)

9-17

LA JOYA

(0-0)

9-24

CIBOLA

(0-0)

10- 1

at Mountain Ridge

(0-0)

10- 8

VALLEY VISTA

(0-0)

10-15

TREVOR BROWNE

(0-0)

10-22

at Tolleson

(0-0)

10-29

Bye

11- 5

at Copper Canyon

(0-0)

11-12

NORTH

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WESTWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 3

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9-10

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

9-17

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

9-24

at Red Mountain


(0-0)

10- 1

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

10- 8

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-15

at Dobson


(0-0)

10-22

Bye



10-29

at Skyline

(0-0)

11- 5

CORONA DEL SOL

(0-0)

11-12

MESA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WILLIAMS FIELD (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 3

HIGLEY


(0-0)

9-10

at La Joya


(0-0)

9-17

Bye



9-24

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10- 1

QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

10- 8

at Centennial


(0-0)

10-15

at Casteel


(0-0)

10-22

CORONA DEL SOL


(0-0)

10-29

DESERT RIDGE

(0-0)

11- 5

at Red Mountain

(0-0)

11-12

BROPHY

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
