ArizonaVarsity - 2021 6A Schedules

2021 6A Schedules
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
Bye
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 8
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Valley Vista
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
LA JOYA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
ST. MARY'S (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 8
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
PINNACLE
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CENTENNIAL
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Liberty
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Williams Field
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Chandler
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Desert Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
HIGHLAND
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Chandler
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
HAMILTON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
at Brophy
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Chaparral
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
LIBERTY
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
LA JOYA
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
9-24
|
at Valley Vista
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Maricopa
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Tucson
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
BASHA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
DESERT VISTA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
CHERRY CREEK (CO)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-22
|
at Queen Creek
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CASTEEL
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
HIGHLAND
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Hamilton
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0--0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
SAGUARO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
O'CONNOR
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
HAMILTON
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Brophy
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
LIBERTY
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
CENTENNIAL
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Pinnacle
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
IMPERIAL (CA)
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
YUMA (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Trevor Browne
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Westview
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
BRAWLEY (CA)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
10-15
|
TOLLESON
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Copper Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Kofa
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
NORTH
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Gila Ridge (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Alhambra
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
KELLIS
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Camelback
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
MARYVALE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
WESTWOOD
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Trevor Browne
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CIBOLA
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
WESTVIEW
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Tolleson
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 8
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Dobson
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Westwood
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
TUCSON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Hamilton
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
at Williams Field
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
CASTEEL
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Queen Creek
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-17
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
HIGHLAND
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Hamilton
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
(0-0)
|
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Alhambra
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
TUCSON
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
SKYLINE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
HIGHLAND
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Higley
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
CHANDLER
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Hamilton
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Chandler
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Casteel
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-22
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
PERRY
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
HAMILTON
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Westview
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
AGUA FRIA
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
TOLLESON
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Valley Vista
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
O'CONNOR
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Boulder Creek
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Chandler
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
PINNACLE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
BROPHY
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Centennial
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
TUCSON
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Skyline
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Westwood
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
|
11- 5
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Desert Vista
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
|
11- 5
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at O'Connor
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-22
|
MOUNTAIN POINTE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
DESERT VISTA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Basha
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CENTRAL
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Carl Hayden (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
ALHAMBRA
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Shadow Mountain (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Tolleson
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
10-29
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Cibola
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Westview
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 1
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
HIGHLAND
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at La Joya
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
HAMILTON
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Higley
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Pinnacle
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
Bye
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
TOLLESON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 1
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Salpointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Liberty
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
PERRY
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
CHAPARRAL
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Red Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Higley
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Basha
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-15
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 8
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
WESTWOOD
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
MESA
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Dobson
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Agua Fria
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
O'CONNOR
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
PINNACLE
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
SKYLINE
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at La Joya
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
NORTH
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Cibola
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
WESTVIEW
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
at Trevor Browne
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Camelback
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
MARYVALE
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
CIBOLA
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Verrado
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
CENTRAL
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
COPPER CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Westview
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
10-29
|
at North
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
TOLLESON
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Apache Junction
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MARICOPA
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
Bye
|
|
9-17
|
MARANA
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Rincon
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Westwood
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
SKYLINE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at Mesa
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Dobson
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Corona del Sol
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9-10
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
BASHA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
at O'Connor
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Desert Edge
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
LA JOYA
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
CIBOLA
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Mountain Ridge
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
at Tolleson
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
Bye
|
11- 5
|
at Copper Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
NORTH
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-24
|
at Red Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-29
|
at Skyline
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
MESA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 3
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-10
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-17
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-24
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 1
|
QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 8
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-15
|
at Casteel
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-22
|
CORONA DEL SOL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-29
|
DESERT RIDGE
|
(0-0)
|
11- 5
|
at Red Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
11-12
|
BROPHY
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)