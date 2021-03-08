ArizonaVarsity - 2021 Senior Signing Spotlights

SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/8/21

Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 24 athlete's stories who have signed with 24 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2022 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:



Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove: Drake

Daniel Becerra (WR) - Tucson: Chadron State

Cade Berger (WR) - Perry: Air Force

Cooper Brown (DE) - Highland: Black Hills State



Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek: South Dakota State

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge: Morehead State

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro: San Diego State

Luis Felix (LB) - Trevor Browne: Mayville State



John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek: Arizona State

Josiah Flores (LB/FB) - Cienega: Fort Lewis

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado: Sioux Falls



Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Milllennium: Ottawa

Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope: Northern Arizona

Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton: Nevada

Wyatt Manning (DE) - Florence: Simpson

Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa: Minot State

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame: North Dakota

Mason Phillips (LB) - Casteel: Mary

Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde: Lake Forest

Kevin Sawitzke (TE) - Mountain Pointe: Iowa State

CJ Scrivner (RB) - Safford: CSU Pueblo

Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler: San Diego

Brannon Weatherby (C) - Yuma Catholic: Southwest Baptist

Jesus Zayas (OG) - Glendale: St. Olaf

