ArizonaVarsity - 2021 Senior Signing Spotlights

2021 Senior Signing Spotlights
Manning and the rest of the seniors ready to suit up for college teams
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/8/21
Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 24 athlete's stories who have signed with 24 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2022 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove: Drake
Daniel Becerra (WR) - Tucson: Chadron State
Cade Berger (WR) - Perry: Air Force
Cooper Brown (DE) - Highland: Black Hills State
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek: South Dakota State
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge: Morehead State
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro: San Diego State
Luis Felix (LB) - Trevor Browne: Mayville State
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek: Arizona State
Josiah Flores (LB/FB) - Cienega: Fort Lewis
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado: Sioux Falls
Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Milllennium: Ottawa
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope: Northern Arizona
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton: Nevada
Wyatt Manning (DE) - Florence: Simpson
Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa: Minot State
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame: North Dakota
Mason Phillips (LB) - Casteel: Mary
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde: Lake Forest
Kevin Sawitzke (TE) - Mountain Pointe: Iowa State
CJ Scrivner (RB) - Safford: CSU Pueblo
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler: San Diego
Brannon Weatherby (C) - Yuma Catholic: Southwest Baptist
