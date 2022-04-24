 ArizonaVarsity - 2022 5A Scores/Schedules
2022 5A Scores/Schedules

Those calling the action for a North Canyon home game make sure everything is ready to go before kickoff. The Rattlers will open at home in North Phoenix against Skyline.
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

AGUA FRIA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9- 9

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-16

at Verrado


(0-0)

9-23

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9-30

WEST POINT


(0-0)

10- 7

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

10-28

GOLDWATER

(0-0)

11- 4

APOLLO


(0-0)

11-10

at Canyon View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
ALA-QUEEN CREEK (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Verrado


(0-0)

9- 9

at Cactus


(0-0)

9-16

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-23

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

9-30

ALA-GILBERT NORTH (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye


10-14

MESQUITE


(0-0)

10-21

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

10-28

at Higley


(0-0)

11- 4

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

11-10

HORIZON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
APOLLO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

GLENDALE (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-16

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9-23

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

9-30

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

10- 7

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

10-28

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

11-4

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

11-10

IRONWOOD

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
BUENA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Sahuarita (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

MARANA


(0-0)

9-16

at Nogales


(0-0)

9-23

CHOLLA


(0-0)

9-30

Bye



10- 7

SAHUARO (4A)


(0-0)

10-14

at Cienega


(0-0)

10-21

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-28

at Tucson


(0-0)

11- 4

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

11-10

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CACTUS (0-0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Desert Mountain

(0-0)

9- 9

ALA-QUEEN CREEK

(0-0)

9-16

MESQUITE

(0-0)

9-23

at Snowflake (4A)

(0-0)

9-30

at Basha

(0-0)

10- 7

PEORIA (4A)

(0-0)

10-14

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10-21

Bye

10-28

MILLENNIUM

(0-0)

11- 4

at Verrado

(0-0)

11-10

at Desert Edge

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CACTUS SHADOWS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9- 9

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9-16

at Horizon


(0-0)

9-23

SHADOW RIDGE


(0-0)

9-30

DEER VALLEY (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

at Skyline


(0-0)

10-21

GILBERT


(0-0)

10-28

at Sunnyslope

(0-0)

11- 4

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

11-10

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMELBACK (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Flagstaff (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-16

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9-23

at Arcadia (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

MESA


(0-0)

10- 7

FAIRFAX

(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10-28

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

11- 4

at South Mountain


(0-0)

11-10

at Central


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMPO VERDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

vs. Arbor View (NV) @ LA


(0-0)

9- 9

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

9-16

APOLLO


(0-0)

9-23

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

9-30

GILBERT


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

10-21

at ALA-Queen Creek


(0-0)

10-28

at Horizon


(0-0)

11- 4

HIGLEY


(0-0)

11-10

at Mesquite


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CANYON VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Millennium


(0-0)

9- 9

VERRADO


(0-0)

9-16

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-23

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

9-30

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Apollo


(0-0)

10-28

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

11- 4

at Goldwater


(0-0)

11-10

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CASA GRANDE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Maricopa

(0-0)

9- 9

FAIRFAX

(0-0)

9-16

at Central

(0-0)

9-23

at Casteel

(0-0)

9-30

HIGLEY

(0-0)

10- 7

Bye

10-14

at Campo Verde

(0-0)

10-21

HORIZON

(0-0)

10-28

at Mesquite

(0-0)

11- 4

ALA-QUEEN CREEK

(0-0)

11-10

VERRADO

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CENTRAL (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9- 9

at North Canyon

(0-0)

9-16

CASA GRANDE

(0-0)

9-23

at North


(0-0)

9-30

ALHAMBRA (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10-28

at Maricopa


(0-0)

11- 4

at McClintock


(0-0)

11-10

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CHOLLA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Pueblo (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

at Sahuarita (4A)


(0-0)

9-16

DOUGLAS (4A)


(0-0)

9-23

at Buena


(0-0)

9-30

Bye



10- 7

VISTA GRANDE (4A)

(0-0)

10-14

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

10-21

RINCON/UNIVERSITY

(0-0)

10-28

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

11- 4

MARANA


(0-0)

11-10

at Nogales


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CIENEGA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Catalina Foothills (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

Bye



9-16

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-23

SALPOINTE

(0-0)

9-30

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

10- 7

MARANA


(0-0)

10-14

BUENA


(0-0)

10-21

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10-28

at Desert View


(0-0)

11- 4

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

11-10

TUCSON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
COPPER CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at South Mountain

(0-0)

9- 9

at Rincon/University

(0-0)

9-16

YOUNGKER (4A)

(0-0)

9-23

TREVOR BROWNE

(0-0)

9-30

APOLLO

(0-0)

10- 7

at La Joya

(0-0)

10-14

Bye

10-21

at West Point

(0-0)

10-28

NORTH CANYON

(0-0)

11- 4

PARADISE VALLEY

(0-0)

11-10

at Kellis

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT EDGE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

9- 9

at Goldwater


(0-0)

9-16

at Highland


(0-0)

9-23

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

9-30

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10- 7

at Saguaro


(0-0)

10-14

VERRADO


(0-0)

10-21

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-28

Bye



11-4

at Millennium


(0-0)

11-10

CACTUS


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

CACTUS


(0-0)

9- 9

at Camelback


(0-0)

9-16

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

9-23

at Chaparral


(0-0)

9-30

ARCADIA (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

SKYLINE


(0-0)

10-28

at Gilbert


(0-0)

11- 4

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

11-10

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT VIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9- 9

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-16

at Canyon del Oro (4A)

(0-0)

9-23

Bye



9-30

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10- 7

at Nogales


(0-0)

10-14

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10-21

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-28

CIENEGA


(0-0)

11- 4

at Buena


(0-0)

11-10

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FAIRFAX (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at La Joya


(0-0)

9- 9

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

9-16

DOBSON


(0-0)

9-23

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

9-30

KELLIS


(0-0)

10- 7

at Camelback


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Central

(0-0)

10-28

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

11- 4

MARICOPA

(0-0)

11-10

at McClintock


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FLOWING WELLS (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

AMPHITHEATER (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

9-16

Bye



9-23

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-30

at Desert View


(0-0)

10- 7

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10-14

CHOLLA


(0-0)

10-21

at Nogales


(0-0)

10-28

MARANA


(0-0)

11- 4

at Rincon/University


(0-0)

11-10

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GILBERT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9- 9

ARIZONA COLLEGE PREP (4A)


(0-0)

9-16

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9-23

at Mesquite


(0-0)

9-30

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10- 7

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

10-28

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

11- 4

SKYLINE


(0-0)

11-10

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GOLDWATER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

DEER VALLEY (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

9-16

at Seton Catholic (4A)


(0-0)

9-23

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9-30

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10- 7

at Apollo


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10-28

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

11- 4

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

11-10

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HIGLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

POSTON BUTTE (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9-16

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-23

Bye



9-30

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

10- 7

at Horizon


(0-0)

10-14

at Northridge (UT)


(0-0)

10-21

MESQUITE


(0-0)

10-28

ALA-QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

11- 4

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

11-10

WILLIAMS FIELD


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HORIZON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

9- 9

Bye



9-16

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

9-23

at Hamilton


(0-0)

9-30

at Pinnacle


(0-0)

10- 7

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-14

at Millennium


(0-0)

10-21

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

10-28

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

11- 4

MESQUITE


(0-0)

11-10

at ALA-Queen Creek

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

GILBERT


(0-0)

9- 9

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9-16

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-23

at Kellis


(0-0)

9-30

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10- 7

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10-28

at Canyon View


(0-0)

11- 4

WILLOW CANYON

(0-0)

11-10

at Apollo


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD RIDGE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

MICA MOUNTAIN (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9-16

Bye



9-23

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-30

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

10- 7

at Flowing Wells

(0-0)

10-14

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10-21

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10-28

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

11- 4

at Tucson


(0-0)

11-10

BUENA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KELLIS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9- 9

Bye



9-16

at Peoria (4A)


(0-0)

9- 23

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9-30

at Fairfax


(0-0)

10- 7

INDEPENDENCE (4A)


(0-0)

10-14

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10-21

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10-28

LA JOYA


(0-0)

11- 4

at West Point


(0-0)

11-10

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
LA JOYA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

9- 9

at South Mountain


(0-0)

9-16

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-23

at Estrella Foothills (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10- 7

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

10-28

at Kellis


(0-0)

11- 4

at North Canyon


(0-0)

11-10

WEST POINT

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARANA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

9- 9

at Buena


(0-0)

9-16

Bye



9-23

CANYON DEL ORO (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

10- 7

at Cienega

(0-0)

10-14

NOGALES


(0-0)

10-21

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

10-28

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

11- 4

at Cholla


(0-0)

11-10

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARICOPA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

9- 9

at Mesquite


(0-0)

9-16

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-23

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

9-30

at Combs (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

at McClintock


(0-0)

10-21

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

10-28

CENTRAL


(0-0)

11- 4

at Fairfax


(0-0)

11-10

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MCCLINTOCK (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Mesquite


(0-0)

9- 9

WEST POINT


(0-0)

9-16

at Gilbert


(0-0)

9-23

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9-30

at Benjamin Franklin (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye


10-14

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10-21

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-28

at Camelback


(0-0)

11- 4

CENTRAL


(0-0)

11-10

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MESQUITE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9- 9

MARICOPA


(0-0)

9-16

at Cactus


(0-0)

9-23

GILBERT


(0-0)

9-30

at Perry


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

at ALA-Queen Creek


(0-0)

10-21

at Higley


(0-0)

10-28

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

11- 4

at Horizon


(0-0)

11-10

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MILLENNIUM (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9- 9

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-16

at Cienega


(0-0)

9-23

CENTENNIAL


(0-0)

9-30

at O'Connor


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

HORIZON


(0-0)

10-21

at Verrado


(0-0)

10-28

at Cactus


(0-0)

11- 4

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

11-10

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

MARANA


(0-0)

9- 9

at Higley

(0-0)

9-16

Bye



9-23

RED MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-30

at Nogales


(0-0)

10- 7

WALDEN GROVE (4A)


(0-0)

10-14

at Tucson


(0-0)

10-21

at Buena


(0-0)

10-28

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

11- 4

CIENEGA


(0-0)

11-10

at Desert View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOGALES (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Rio Rico (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

Bye



9-16

BUENA


(0-0)

9-23

at Sahuaro (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10- 7

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10-14

at Marana


(0-0)

10-21

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10-28

at Rincon


(0-0)

11- 4

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

11-10

CHOLLA

(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NORTH CANYON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9- 9

CENTRAL


(0-0)

9-16

at Westview


(0-0)

9-23

LEE WILLIAMS (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10- 7

at West Point


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-28

at Copper Canyon


(0-0)

11- 54

LA JOYA


(0-0)

11-10

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOTRE DAME (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Horizon


(0-0)

9- 9

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9-16

CHANDLER


(0-0)

9-23

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9-30

at Brophy


(0-0)

10- 7

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10- 14

Bye



10-21

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10-28

at Skyline


(0-0)

11- 4

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

11-10

GILBERT


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PARADISE VALLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Central


(0-0)

9- 9

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9-16

at Camelback


(0-0)

9-23

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9-30

WASHINGTON (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-21

at La Joya


(0-0)

10-28

WEST POINT


(0-0)

11- 4

at Copper Canyon

(0-0)

11-10

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Empire (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

9-16

at Alhambra (4A)


(0-0)

9-23

SAHUARITA (4A)

(0-0)

9-30

Bye



10- 7

AMPHITHEATER (4A)


(0-0)

10-14

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10-21

at Cholla


(0-0)

10-28

NOGALES


(0-0)

11- 4

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

11-10

at Marana


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SKYLINE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at North Canyon


(0-0)

9- 9

TUCSON


(0-0)

9-16

at Maricopa


(0-0)

9-23

at West Point


(0-0)

9-30

DOBSON


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10-21

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10-28

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

11- 4

at Gilbert


(0-0)

11-10

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SOUTH MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

9- 9

LA JOYA


(0-0)

9-16

at ALA-Queen Creek


(0-0)

9-23

at Tucson


(0-0)

9-30

NORTH


(0-0)

10- 7

CENTRAL


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at McClintock


(0-0)

10-28

at Fairfax


(0-0)

11- 4

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

11-10

at Maricopa


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSIDE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Desert View


(0-0)

9- 9

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9-16

Bye

9-23

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9-30

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10- 7

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-14

RINCON/UNIVERSITY


(0-0)

10-21

at Marana


(0-0)

10-28

CHOLLA


(0-0)

11- 4

NOGALES


(0-0)

11-10

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSLOPE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

GREENWAY (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

APOLLO


(0-0)

9-16

HIGLEY


(0-0)

9-23

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9-30

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10- 7

at Gilbert

(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

10-28

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

11- 4

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

11-10

at Skyline


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Liberty


(0-0)

9- 9

MILLIKAN (CA)


(0-0)

9-16

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9-23

MARICOPA


(0-0)

9-30

BOULDER CREEK


(0-0)

10- 7

Bye



10-14

at Cactus


(0-0)

10-21

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10-28

VERRADO


(0-0)

11- 4

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

11-10

at Millennium


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TUCSON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

DOBSON


(0-0)

9- 9

at Skyline


(0-0)

9-16

Bye



9-23

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-30

at Catalina Foothills (4A)


(0-0)

10- 7

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10-14

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

10-21

at Desert View


(0-0)

10-28

BUENA


(0-0)

11- 4

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

11-10

at Cienega


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
VERRADO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

9- 2

ALA-QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

9- 9

at Canyon View


(0-0)

9-16

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

9-23

at Desert Vista


(0-0)

9-30

Bye



10- 7

YUMA CATHOLIC (4A)


(0-0)

10-14

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

10-21

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10-28

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

11- 4

CACTUS


(0-0)

11-10

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WEST POINT (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Thunderbird (4A)


(0-0)

9- 9

at McClintock


(0-0)

9-16

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

9-23

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-30

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10- 7

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10-14

Bye

10-21

COPPER CANYON


(0-0)

10-28

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

11- 4

KELLIS


(0-0)

11-10

at La Joya


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WILLOW CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

9- 2

at Kellis


(0-0)

9- 9

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

9-16

LA JOYA


(0-0)

9-23

at Sierra Linda (4A)


(0-0)

9-30

at Valley Vista


(0-0)

10- 7

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10-14

Bye



10-21

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

10-28

APOLLO

(0-0)

11- 4

at Ironwood


(0-0)

11-10

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
