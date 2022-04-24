2022 5A Scores/Schedules
Discuss the teams in the Team AZV Forum.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
GOLDWATER
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
10-14
|
MESQUITE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
GLENDALE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-4
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
IRONWOOD
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Sahuarita (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
CHOLLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 7
|
SAHUARO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Desert Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
MESQUITE
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Snowflake (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Basha
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
PEORIA (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
Bye
|
10-28
|
MILLENNIUM
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Verrado
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Desert Edge
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
SHADOW RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
DEER VALLEY (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Sunnyslope
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Flagstaff (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Arcadia (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
FAIRFAX
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
vs. Arbor View (NV) @ LA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at ALA-Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Mesquite
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Maricopa
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
FAIRFAX
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Casteel
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
HIGLEY
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
10-14
|
at Campo Verde
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
HORIZON
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Mesquite
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
VERRADO
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at North Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
CASA GRANDE
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
ALHAMBRA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Pueblo (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Sahuarita (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
DOUGLAS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 7
|
VISTA GRANDE (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
RINCON/UNIVERSITY
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Catalina Foothills (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-16
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
SALPOINTE
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at South Mountain
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Rincon/University
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
YOUNGKER (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
APOLLO
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at La Joya
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
10-21
|
at West Point
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
NORTH CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Kellis
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Saguaro
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
Bye
|
|
|
11-4
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Chaparral
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
ARCADIA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Canyon del Oro (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-30
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Central
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
MARICOPA
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
AMPHITHEATER (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-23
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
CHOLLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Rincon/University
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
ARIZONA COLLEGE PREP (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Mesquite
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
DEER VALLEY (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Seton Catholic (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
POSTON BUTTE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-30
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Northridge (UT)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
MESQUITE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
WILLIAMS FIELD
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-16
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Hamilton
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Pinnacle
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
MESQUITE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at ALA-Queen Creek
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
MICA MOUNTAIN (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-23
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Flowing Wells
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-16
|
at Peoria (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 23
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
INDEPENDENCE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Estrella Foothills (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
WEST POINT
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-23
|
CANYON DEL ORO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Cienega
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Flowing Wells
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Cholla
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
RINCON/UNIVERSITY
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Mesquite
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Combs (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Mesquite
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Benjamin Franklin (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
10-14
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Perry
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
at ALA-Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
CENTENNIAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Higley
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-23
|
RED MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
WALDEN GROVE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Rio Rico (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-16
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Sahuaro (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Rincon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
CHOLLA
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
LEE WILLIAMS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Copper Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 54
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
CHANDLER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
WASHINGTON (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Copper Canyon
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Empire (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Alhambra (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
SAHUARITA (4A)
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 7
|
AMPHITHEATER (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Cholla
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at ALA-Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
9-23
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
RINCON/UNIVERSITY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CHOLLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Flowing Wells
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
GREENWAY (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Gilbert
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Liberty
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
MILLIKAN (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
BOULDER CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-14
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-23
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Catalina Foothills (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Desert Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 7
|
YUMA CATHOLIC (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-21
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Thunderbird (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
10-21
|
COPPER CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
at La Joya
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
9- 2
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 9
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-16
|
LA JOYA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-23
|
at Sierra Linda (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-30
|
at Valley Vista
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 7
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-14
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-21
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-28
|
APOLLO
|
(0-0)
|
11- 4
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
11-10
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)