2022 Legends Showcase 7v7 Presented By: Shock Doctor

We are almost at the conclusion of 7s season, and the Legends Showcase 7v7 competition finally made its way to Arizona! Saw some of AZs top teams show up to compete and high level QB play all over the place with a hand full of out of state P5 commits Malachi Nelson (USC), Brayden Dorman (UofA), and Austin Novosad (Baylor) and some of the top '24s in the country. Here is my better late than never recap of the Legends Showcase in Scottsdale! There are also highlights on my TikTok @JustChillyTV.

QB Room: Malachi Nelson So Cal Stars/ Los Alamitos (Cali) - The 5 Star QB was solid all weekend throwing well short, intermediate, and through windows. Also didn't get rattled in the near upset on day 2. Nelson just got the ball marched his team, and threw the winning TD. Demond Williams D1 5Star / Basha - When he is on there are few that I have seen better. Does a great job throwing to all areas of the field especially with an effortless and accurate deep ball. Also has great body language doesn't express frustration and does great communicating with coaches and teammates.

Isaac Wilson Pink Outlaws / Corner Canyon (Utah) - Talented flamethrower that showed patience in the pocket. You could see he really trusted his arm, and made all the right throws at all the right times in traffic and over the top. Cameron Hackworth GGE / Sabino - Doesn't have a problem throwing when he gets flushed, and reads the defense well. Good ball placement, and really showed out with the game on the line vs a nationally recognized team. Danny O'Neil C3 Elite / Cathedral (Indiana) Very accurate passer that threw to all three levels of the field with no problem. Showed incredible command of his team especially leading a team that was short handed with I think just 8 players.

Other QBs that impressed: Max Martin (Cactus Boys/Camelback) He has a strong arm and has improved in reading what the defense is doing. Austin Novosad (Juice/Dripping Springs) The Baylor commit was so impressive especially the velocity and accuracy which he throws with. Kaden Zordani (Dolphins/Horizon) has a great frame and a lot to work with. Has good touch and he is so comfortable, and has a great feel for what he's doin, and Mason Bray (Dolphins/Saguaro) has some juice on his passes and makes some things that look difficult look easy the two QBs split time and did well. Brayden Dorman (Full Gorilla/Vista Ridge) a pure pocket passer that can make all the throws, and I see the huge upside.

Offensive Playmakers: Terrance Hall Dolphins / Mountain Ridge - The Late Bloomer was one of the most impressive players of the tournament (and the 7s season). Caught everything thrown his way. It's scary how good he's been considering he only has been dedicated to the position for a year. He is not even close to his ceiling. He might be this years Hendrix Johnson.

Pokai Haunga Pink Outlaws / Timpview - A pure dawg. Rarely comes off the field and has an extremely high motor. He spent the whole day routin up defenders, and also does a GREAT job on the 50/50 balls.

Malachi Riley So Cal Stars / Corona Centennial - He's one of those zip code receivers where you just gotta throw it in his vicinity and he will make the play. Has amazing body control too! Tre Spivey D1 5Star / Hamilton - Showed why his recruiting is starting to take off. Does a great job of using his length to create space that might not look like is there. Ran by DBs consistently. Matt Klopfenstein Dolphins / Horizon - The Baylor TE commit has elite hands and uses his body very well. Even at 6'5 he was not just a jump ball guy he showed ability to get down field, and make plays running a variety of routes.. Others that Impressed: Jake Hill (Pink Outlaws/Snow Canyon) looks about 6'3 and has that long speed and was tough to catch after he gets 2 strides in. Garon Duncan (Juice/Dripping Springs) had good speed and did a great job of hauling in deep passes. Savon Berryhill (GGE/Sabino) exhibited great focus, strong hands, and made all the plays when challenged. Desean Jaiman (GGE/Basha) exciting playmaker that did a good job gettin through traffic, and running under passes. Davey Morales (Cactus Boys/Queen Creek) lost a lot of defenders with his solid route running. Legend Bernard (D1 5Star/Hamilton) really impressed by his ability to run by DBs for the long play, AND take the short pass and out run all defenders. Ethan O'connor (So Cal Stars/Los Alamitos) solid route runner made some great plays in traffic.

Defensive Dawgs: Miles Lockhart D1 5Star / Basha one of the most talented 2 way guys in his class as he can play RB, but I love him in the secondary. As a corner he does a great job of reading the QB, tracks the ball well in the air, and does a great job of closing in and getting his hands in to break up passes. Makai Lemon So Cal Stars / Los Alamitos - Ridiculously talented athlete that can play both sides of the ball equally well. On defense he can completely take away a receiver or play an area. On offense he can line up anywhere and make plays happen. He gets to his top gear quick! Nevada Miller So Cal Stars / Sierra Canyon - I think he was playing a LB position which may not be his long future, but he did it well and you can see his physicality. I also thought he did a good job turning his hips and chasing receivers and getting involved in plays.

Kenny Worthy Dolphins / Centennial - Has really good Instincts does a good job of running to the ball and making a play. Came up with a deep ball interception in the back of the end zone and was able to secure the ball and keep his feet in. Armani Sherrif GGE / Salpointe - Ran the routes with his receivers broke up passes, and was very good vs receivers that he gave up 3+ inches to. I thought he was solid in man coverage, and did a great job just moving on to the next play.

Others that impressed: Shahid Wilson (Cactus Boys/Millennium) was really good working in space and baiting QBs. Logan Christensen (So Cal Stars/J Serra) talented DB that did a good job reading and reacting to the QB. Chansyn Mapa (Dolphins/Higley) very vocal and did a great job covering receivers. Kambrel Walker (Full Gorilla / Corona Del Sol) was good at reading the QB and breaking on the pass. Ryan Meza (Dolphins/ALA QC) does well in coverage, and challenges every pass. Gary Tucker (Cactus Boys/Mountain Pointe) an actual linebacker that was good taking away the short stuff and covers the intermediate areas well. Keyvon Thomas (Full Gorilla/Corona Del Sol) has lots of of athletic ability and has a good frame for a corner.

After fully processing what I saw I thought Shock Doctor ran a very good tournament that focused on, and emphasized safety, and sportsmanship. I want to give love to all the Arizona teams that I saw I thought they represented themselves well and competed. The Dolphins, GGE, Cactus Boys, and D1 5Star. C3 Elite brought one team and had 7 players and made the final four, and shout out to The Pink Outlaws from Utah won the whole thing. I thought ATH Pokai Haunga was the best player I saw all weekend playing both sides of the ball ,and making plays.