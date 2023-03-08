SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/8/23

Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 19 athletes' stories who have signed with 18 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2024 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge: Drake

Kyle Bartnik (TE) - Perry: Northern Arizona

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha: Central Michigan

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field: Southern Utah

Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope: Charlotte

Jayden Diaz (DB) - Arizona College Prep: Carroll College

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde: Oklahoma State

Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler: Arizona Christian

Logan Getejanc (OG) - Shadow Ridge: Fort Lewis

Saieed Hasan (SS) - Peoria: Nebraska-Kearney

Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway: Hastings

Jordan Legg (K) - Dobson: Rocky Mountain

Sean Madrid (LB) - Salpointe: St. Norbert

Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark: Augustana University

Tyler Mustain (LB) - Pusch Ridge: Arizona

Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista: Northern Arizona

Michael Quezada (RB) - Tolleson: Nebraska Wesleyan

Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial: Northwestern

William Urbina (C) - Sabino: Western New Mexico

