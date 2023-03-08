2023 Senior Signing Spotlights
Madrid and the rest of the seniors ready to suit up for their college teams
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/8/23
Over the past month, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 30 days, we've taken a look at 19 athletes' stories who have signed with 18 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2024 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a final recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge: Drake
Kyle Bartnik (TE) - Perry: Northern Arizona
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha: Central Michigan
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field: Southern Utah
Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope: Charlotte
Jayden Diaz (DB) - Arizona College Prep: Carroll College
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde: Oklahoma State
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler: Arizona Christian
Logan Getejanc (OG) - Shadow Ridge: Fort Lewis
Saieed Hasan (SS) - Peoria: Nebraska-Kearney
Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway: Hastings
Jordan Legg (K) - Dobson: Rocky Mountain
Sean Madrid (LB) - Salpointe: St. Norbert
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark: Augustana University
Tyler Mustain (LB) - Pusch Ridge: Arizona
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista: Northern Arizona
Michael Quezada (RB) - Tolleson: Nebraska Wesleyan
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial: Northwestern
