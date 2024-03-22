2024 Senior Signing Spotlights
Young-Blackgoat and the rest of the seniors ready to suit up for college
SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/22/24
Over the past month or so, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.
First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.
Over the last 37 days, we've taken a look at 22 athletes' stories who have signed with 21 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2025 class (which is coming soon).
If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.
Meanwhile, here's a recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:
Dylan Ambrosio (DL) - Desert Edge: Ottawa
Gabriel Barrera (C) - Vista Grande: Manchester
Seth Barron (DE) - Red Mountain: Western New Mexico
Jack Bradley (WR) - Mica Mountain: Concordia-Wisconsin
Peyton Buschlen (TE) - Boulder Creek: Fort Lewis
Samuel Delgado (RB) - Catalina Foothills: Michigan Tech
Kennedy Ellsworth (C) - Mica Mountain: Western New Mexico
Jaden Fisher (DT) - Higley: Dakota State
Braylon Gardner (WR) - Liberty: Northwood
Darius Haskin (WR) - Buckeye: Rocky Mountain
Samuel Hunsaker (K) - ALA-Queen Creek: Northern Arizona
Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel: Ave Maria
Jordan Kunz (LB) - Saguaro: Central (Iowa)
Kaden Lunsford (DB) - Sunrise Mountain: Southwest Minnesota State
Javon Maxey (DE): Williams Field: Mary
Josh Morales (WR) - Paradise Honors: South Dakota School of Mines
Isaiah Packer (DT) - Desert Vista: Northwestern (Iowa)
Noah Petrauschke (QB) - Lee Williams: Mount Union
Karambir Singh (OT) - Arizona College Prep: Valparaiso
Colton Tidwell (TE) - Snowflake: Concordia-Minnesota
Bo Wiedoff (OT) - North: Minot State
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)
Support our sponsor: