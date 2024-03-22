SPOTLIGHT RECAP: 3/22/24

Over the past month or so, we've looked at various football players heading to big colleges as well as smaller ones giving each of them a chance to say what they liked about high school and why they selected the college they'll be continuing to play and gain an education at.

First off, a big thanks to those who took part and took the time to answer my interview questions. With the mix of school, work, and a busy social life, I appreciate your participation.

Over the last 37 days, we've taken a look at 22 athletes' stories who have signed with 21 different colleges. Obviously, we can't do one for every player that signed or we'd never get to start on the Recruiting Page for the 2025 class (which is coming soon).

If you need a refresher on who signed where, the whole list is right here.

Meanwhile, here's a recap on the profiles featured right here on Arizona Varsity since a few days after National Signing Day:

Dylan Ambrosio (DL) - Desert Edge: Ottawa

Gabriel Barrera (C) - Vista Grande: Manchester



Seth Barron (DE) - Red Mountain: Western New Mexico

Jack Bradley (WR) - Mica Mountain: Concordia-Wisconsin

Peyton Buschlen (TE) - Boulder Creek: Fort Lewis

Samuel Delgado (RB) - Catalina Foothills: Michigan Tech

Kennedy Ellsworth (C) - Mica Mountain: Western New Mexico



Jaden Fisher (DT) - Higley: Dakota State

Braylon Gardner (WR) - Liberty: Northwood

Darius Haskin (WR) - Buckeye: Rocky Mountain

Samuel Hunsaker (K) - ALA-Queen Creek: Northern Arizona

Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel: Ave Maria

Jordan Kunz (LB) - Saguaro: Central (Iowa)

Kaden Lunsford (DB) - Sunrise Mountain: Southwest Minnesota State

Javon Maxey (DE): Williams Field: Mary



Josh Morales (WR) - Paradise Honors: South Dakota School of Mines

Isaiah Packer (DT) - Desert Vista: Northwestern (Iowa)

Noah Petrauschke (QB) - Lee Williams: Mount Union

Karambir Singh (OT) - Arizona College Prep: Valparaiso

Colton Tidwell (TE) - Snowflake: Concordia-Minnesota

Bo Wiedoff (OT) - North: Minot State

Prayer Young-Blackgoat (LB) - Coconino: Arizona State

