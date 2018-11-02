The 2018 2A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

2A

North Pointe Prep at Thatcher Category North Pointe Prep Thatcher Rank 16 1 W/L 8-2 10-0 Avg Points For 54 44 Avg Points Against 15 8 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-1 8-0 Strength of Schedule 14 3

North Pointe Prep is in the midst of the best season in their history, but unfortunately for them, this might be the best Thatcher team in a long line of championship caliber Thatcher teams. The change in culture at North Pointe deserves recognition, and here's hoping they leave it all out on the field tonight. Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: Thatcher Cody's Pick: Thatcher

Benson at Alchesay Category Benson Alchesay Rank 9 8 W/L 6-4 9-1 Avg Points For 32 42 Avg Points Against 20 10 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-4 2-1 Strength of Schedule 6 15

Alchesay's Tyreck Cosay had an incredible career that has been derailed by injuries as a junior and senior, otherwise he might own every small school record in existence. If he's unavailable, this is going to be a tough game for Alchesay, as Benson has had one of the tougher schedules in 2A and has gotten stronger as the season progressed.

Ralph's Pick: Benson Chilly's Pick: Benson Cody's Pick: Benson

Scottsdale Christian at Phoenix Christian Category Scottsdale Christian Phoenix Christian Rank 12 5 W/L 7-3 8-2 Avg Points For 41 46 Avg Points Against 21 11 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-3 2-2 Strength of Schedule 11 9

Shayne Pahnke (Scottsdale Christian) and Malik Taylor (Phoenix Christian) combined for 105 touchdowns in their high school careers, and now they'll square off one last time to see who moves on to the second round.

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Parker at Morenci Category Parker Morenci Rank 13 4 W/L 6-3 8-2 Avg Points For 32 33 Avg Points Against 24 11 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-2 4-2 Strength of Schedule 10 4

Morenci has one of the best defenses in small school football, so if Parker wants to advance, they're going to have to get a road win 366 miles from home. Promising sophomore Emanuel Alaniz and the Parker rushing game need to have their best game of the year or Morenci will have collect a dominant win.

Ralph's Pick: Morenci Chilly's Pick: Morenci Cody's Pick: Morenci

Pima at Round Valley Category Pima Round Valley Rank 14 3 W/L 3-6 8-2 Avg Points For 22 28 Avg Points Against 27 13 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-6 6-1 Strength of Schedule 1 2

No rest for the weary, as a Pima team that has played an incredibly tough schedule this year enters the playoffs having to face the same two-seed that beat them 44-6 last week.

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley Chilly's Pick: Round Valley Cody's Pick: Round Valley

Chandler Prep at Arizona Lutheran Category Chandler Prep Arizona Lutheran Rank 11 6 W/L 8-2 8-2 Avg Points For 27 39 Avg Points Against 16 16 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-1 4-1 Strength of Schedule 13 7

Arizona Lutheran has had some big wins, and a couple of questionable performances as well. Which Coyote squad will show up to take on the 8-2 Chandler Prep Titans? The Titans are young, but they've got some talent. Arizona Lutheran RB Brandon Garcia is a star, and if he shows up, along with do-everything teammate Jamie Heyn, they should get the win.

Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran Chilly's Pick: Arizona Lutheran Cody's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Willcox at St. Johns Category Willcox St. Johns Rank 10 7 W/L 7-3 7-3 Avg Points For 26 35 Avg Points Against 19 20 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-3 3-3 Strength of Schedule 8 5

Five solid defensive performances in a row for Willcox, can they make it a sixth while putting some points on the board as well? St. Johns big-play wide receivers Graham Nielsen and Kyren Ulibarri could prove to be the difference here.

Ralph's Pick: St. Johns Chilly's Pick: St. Johns Cody's Pick: Willcox

Red Mesa at Trivium Pep Category Red Mesa Trivium Prep Rank 15 2 W/L 9-1 10-0 Avg Points For 49 41 Avg Points Against 8 14 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-1 3-0 Strength of Schedule 16 12

Trivium Prep has taken 2A by storm, and they'll get a quality 9-win Red Mesa opponent to kick off their playoff run. Trivium QB Mason Moore tossed 22 touchdown passes this year, and Red Mesa hasn't seen this kind of passing attack.