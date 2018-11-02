2A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions
The 2018 2A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.
2A
|Category
|North Pointe Prep
|Thatcher
|
Rank
|
16
|
1
|
W/L
|
8-2
|
10-0
|
Avg Points For
|
54
|
44
|
Avg Points Against
|
15
|
8
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-1
|
8-0
|
Strength of Schedule
|
14
|
3
North Pointe Prep is in the midst of the best season in their history, but unfortunately for them, this might be the best Thatcher team in a long line of championship caliber Thatcher teams. The change in culture at North Pointe deserves recognition, and here's hoping they leave it all out on the field tonight.
Ralph's Pick: Thatcher
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher
Cody's Pick: Thatcher
|Category
|Benson
|Alchesay
|
Rank
|
9
|
8
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
32
|
42
|
Avg Points Against
|
20
|
10
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-4
|
2-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
6
|
15
Alchesay's Tyreck Cosay had an incredible career that has been derailed by injuries as a junior and senior, otherwise he might own every small school record in existence. If he's unavailable, this is going to be a tough game for Alchesay, as Benson has had one of the tougher schedules in 2A and has gotten stronger as the season progressed.
Ralph's Pick: Benson
Chilly's Pick: Benson
Cody's Pick: Benson
|Category
|Scottsdale Christian
|Phoenix Christian
|
Rank
|
12
|
5
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
41
|
46
|
Avg Points Against
|
21
|
11
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-3
|
2-2
|
Strength of Schedule
|
11
|
9
Shayne Pahnke (Scottsdale Christian) and Malik Taylor (Phoenix Christian) combined for 105 touchdowns in their high school careers, and now they'll square off one last time to see who moves on to the second round.
Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian
Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian
Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian
|Category
|Parker
|Morenci
|
Rank
|
13
|
4
|
W/L
|
6-3
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
32
|
33
|
Avg Points Against
|
24
|
11
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-2
|
4-2
|
Strength of Schedule
|
10
|
4
Morenci has one of the best defenses in small school football, so if Parker wants to advance, they're going to have to get a road win 366 miles from home. Promising sophomore Emanuel Alaniz and the Parker rushing game need to have their best game of the year or Morenci will have collect a dominant win.
Ralph's Pick: Morenci
Chilly's Pick: Morenci
Cody's Pick: Morenci
|Category
|Pima
|Round Valley
|
Rank
|
14
|
3
|
W/L
|
3-6
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
22
|
28
|
Avg Points Against
|
27
|
13
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-6
|
6-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
1
|
2
No rest for the weary, as a Pima team that has played an incredibly tough schedule this year enters the playoffs having to face the same two-seed that beat them 44-6 last week.
Ralph's Pick: Round Valley
Chilly's Pick: Round Valley
Cody's Pick: Round Valley
|Category
|Chandler Prep
|Arizona Lutheran
|
Rank
|
11
|
6
|
W/L
|
8-2
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
27
|
39
|
Avg Points Against
|
16
|
16
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-1
|
4-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
13
|
7
Arizona Lutheran has had some big wins, and a couple of questionable performances as well. Which Coyote squad will show up to take on the 8-2 Chandler Prep Titans? The Titans are young, but they've got some talent. Arizona Lutheran RB Brandon Garcia is a star, and if he shows up, along with do-everything teammate Jamie Heyn, they should get the win.
Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran
Chilly's Pick: Arizona Lutheran
Cody's Pick: Arizona Lutheran
|Category
|Willcox
|St. Johns
|
Rank
|
10
|
7
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
7-3
|
Avg Points For
|
26
|
35
|
Avg Points Against
|
19
|
20
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-3
|
3-3
|
Strength of Schedule
|
8
|
5
Five solid defensive performances in a row for Willcox, can they make it a sixth while putting some points on the board as well? St. Johns big-play wide receivers Graham Nielsen and Kyren Ulibarri could prove to be the difference here.
Ralph's Pick: St. Johns
Chilly's Pick: St. Johns
Cody's Pick: Willcox
|Category
|Red Mesa
|Trivium Prep
|
Rank
|
15
|
2
|
W/L
|
9-1
|
10-0
|
Avg Points For
|
49
|
41
|
Avg Points Against
|
8
|
14
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-1
|
3-0
|
Strength of Schedule
|
16
|
12
Trivium Prep has taken 2A by storm, and they'll get a quality 9-win Red Mesa opponent to kick off their playoff run. Trivium QB Mason Moore tossed 22 touchdown passes this year, and Red Mesa hasn't seen this kind of passing attack.
Ralph's Pick: Trivium Prep
Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep
Cody's Pick: Trivium Prep