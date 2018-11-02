Ticker
2A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
The 2018 2A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

2A

North Pointe Prep at Thatcher
Category North Pointe Prep Thatcher

Rank

16

1

W/L

8-2

10-0

Avg Points For

54

44

Avg Points Against

15

8

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-1

8-0

Strength of Schedule

14

3

North Pointe Prep is in the midst of the best season in their history, but unfortunately for them, this might be the best Thatcher team in a long line of championship caliber Thatcher teams. The change in culture at North Pointe deserves recognition, and here's hoping they leave it all out on the field tonight.

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher

Chilly's Pick: Thatcher

Cody's Pick: Thatcher

Benson at Alchesay
Category Benson Alchesay

Rank

9

8

W/L

6-4

9-1

Avg Points For

32

42

Avg Points Against

20

10

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-4

2-1

Strength of Schedule

6

15

Alchesay's Tyreck Cosay had an incredible career that has been derailed by injuries as a junior and senior, otherwise he might own every small school record in existence. If he's unavailable, this is going to be a tough game for Alchesay, as Benson has had one of the tougher schedules in 2A and has gotten stronger as the season progressed.

Ralph's Pick: Benson

Chilly's Pick: Benson

Cody's Pick: Benson

Scottsdale Christian at Phoenix Christian
Category Scottsdale Christian Phoenix Christian

Rank

12

5

W/L

7-3

8-2

Avg Points For

41

46

Avg Points Against

21

11

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-3

2-2

Strength of Schedule

11

9

Shayne Pahnke (Scottsdale Christian) and Malik Taylor (Phoenix Christian) combined for 105 touchdowns in their high school careers, and now they'll square off one last time to see who moves on to the second round.

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Parker at Morenci
Category Parker Morenci

Rank

13

4

W/L

6-3

8-2

Avg Points For

32

33

Avg Points Against

24

11

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-2

4-2

Strength of Schedule

10

4

Morenci has one of the best defenses in small school football, so if Parker wants to advance, they're going to have to get a road win 366 miles from home. Promising sophomore Emanuel Alaniz and the Parker rushing game need to have their best game of the year or Morenci will have collect a dominant win.

Ralph's Pick: Morenci

Chilly's Pick: Morenci

Cody's Pick: Morenci

Pima at Round Valley
Category Pima Round Valley

Rank

14

3

W/L

3-6

8-2

Avg Points For

22

28

Avg Points Against

27

13

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-6

6-1

Strength of Schedule

1

2

No rest for the weary, as a Pima team that has played an incredibly tough schedule this year enters the playoffs having to face the same two-seed that beat them 44-6 last week.

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley

Chilly's Pick: Round Valley

Cody's Pick: Round Valley

Chandler Prep at Arizona Lutheran
Category Chandler Prep Arizona Lutheran

Rank

11

6

W/L

8-2

8-2

Avg Points For

27

39

Avg Points Against

16

16

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-1

4-1

Strength of Schedule

13

7

Arizona Lutheran has had some big wins, and a couple of questionable performances as well. Which Coyote squad will show up to take on the 8-2 Chandler Prep Titans? The Titans are young, but they've got some talent. Arizona Lutheran RB Brandon Garcia is a star, and if he shows up, along with do-everything teammate Jamie Heyn, they should get the win.

Ralph's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Chilly's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Cody's Pick: Arizona Lutheran

Willcox at St. Johns
Category Willcox St. Johns

Rank

10

7

W/L

7-3

7-3

Avg Points For

26

35

Avg Points Against

19

20

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-3

3-3

Strength of Schedule

8

5

Five solid defensive performances in a row for Willcox, can they make it a sixth while putting some points on the board as well? St. Johns big-play wide receivers Graham Nielsen and Kyren Ulibarri could prove to be the difference here.

Ralph's Pick: St. Johns

Chilly's Pick: St. Johns

Cody's Pick: Willcox

Red Mesa at Trivium Pep
Category Red Mesa Trivium Prep

Rank

15

2

W/L

9-1

10-0

Avg Points For

49

41

Avg Points Against

8

14

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-1

3-0

Strength of Schedule

16

12

Trivium Prep has taken 2A by storm, and they'll get a quality 9-win Red Mesa opponent to kick off their playoff run. Trivium QB Mason Moore tossed 22 touchdown passes this year, and Red Mesa hasn't seen this kind of passing attack.

Ralph's Pick: Trivium Prep

Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep

Cody's Pick: Trivium Prep

