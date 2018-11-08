The 2A quarterfinals feature seven of the top eight seeds, and feature some seriously intriguing matchups. Here's a quick preview of the four games on the docket, as well as our staff picks. Last week, Ralph Amsden and Chilly went 8-0 in their 2A playoff picks, while Cody Cameron went 7-1.

Benson at Thatcher Category Benson Thatcher Rank 9 1 W/L 7-4 11-0 Avg Points For 34.1 45.9 Avg Points Against 21.7 6.8 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-4 9-0

Benson should be very proud of last week's win at Alchesay, a game they had to travel four and a half hours to play. This week the travel time is drastically lowered, but the opponent is incalculably better. Thatcher is a buzz saw and it's going to take a miracle for anyone in 2A to slow them down.

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: Thatcher Cody's Pick: Thatcher

Phoenix Christian at Morenci Category Phoenix Christian Morenci Rank 5 4 W/L 9-2 9-2 Avg Points For 45.3 37.2 Avg Points Against 11.7 10.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-2 5-2

It's hard for me to bet against a Morenci team that boasts what is likely the third best defense in all of 2A, and has such a great homefield advantage. Phoenix Christian, however, is a couple of plays away from being 11-0, and if there's anyone who can go on the road and show Morenci something they haven't seen yet, it's the team that features a red-hot Malik Taylor, who is averaging 15 yards a carry in his last five games.

Ralph's Pick: Phoenix Christian Chilly's Pick: Phoenix Christian Cody's Pick: Phoenix Christian

Arizona Lutheran at Round Valley Category Arizona Lutheran Round Valley Rank 6 3 W/L 9-2 9-2 Avg Points For 40.3 29.4 Avg Points Against 14.9 11.7 W/L vs Playoff Teams 5-1 7-1

Round Valley's defense is rolling, giving up a total of eight total points in their last four wins, and shutting out Pima in the first round by a score of 45-0. When Kason Woolf is clicking in offense, there's not much you can do to stop the Elks, so Arizona Lutheran is going to need their offense to get it done. Jamie Heyn has the ability to carry this Coyotes team, and he's been very productive, but can he get loose two weeks in a row?

Ralph's Pick: Round Valley Chilly's Pick: Arizona Lutheran Cody's Pick: Round Valley

St. Johns at Trivium Prep Category St. Johns Trivium Prep Rank 7 2 W/L 8-3 10-0 Avg Points For 34.7 44.5 Avg Points Against 19.2 16.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-3 4-0

Trivium Prep's David Marquez had an eye-opening five touchdown game in their opening round win over Red Mesa, scoring four times in the rushing game and once on a fumble return on defense. If St. Johns wants to advance, Marquez is the player they're going to have to slow down. St. Johns' defense has been stellar as of late, an in last week's win over Willcox, they had 14 tackles for a loss. Sophomore Jacob Skousen absolutely lives in the backfield, with four tackles for a loss last week, and 10.5 on the season.