The 2018 3A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

Winslow at Northwest Christian Category Winslow Northwest Christian Rank 16 1 W/L 6-4 9-1 Avg Points For 26 48 Avg Points Against 15 10 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-4 4-1 Strength of Schedule 15 6

This is one of the most talented Northwest Christian teams we've seen as far as offensive balance and defensive experience. Winslow has a tough early-round draw here.

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin at Wickenburg Category Benjamin Franklin Wickenburg Rank 9 8 W/L 6-4 8-2 Avg Points For 33 42 Avg Points Against 17 20 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-2 2-2 Strength of Schedule 5 12

A healthy Benjamin Franklin should be able to handle this tough road game, but Wickenburg is heading into the playoffs with a ton of momentum with four blowout wins, including one game where they dropped 84 points.

Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin Cody's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Coolidge at Valley Christian Category Coolidge Valley Christian Rank 12 5 W/L 7-3 7-3 Avg Points For 30 32 Avg Points Against 18 21 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-1 4-3 Strength of Schedule 16 2

Valley Christian's addition of Matt McCreight has given them a boost through what has been a very difficult schedule that included two upsets over top-ranked teams. What if they weren't upsets? We'll find out if the Trojans are title contenders as they host 12th seed Coolidge.

Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian Cody's Pick: Valley Christian

Pusch Ridge at Page Category Pusch Ridge Page Rank 13 4 W/L 5-5 9-1 Avg Points For 27 49 Avg Points Against 18 12 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-5 2-1 Strength of Schedule 9 14

Pusch Ridge enters the playoffs extremely battle tested, and Page comes in having only allowed 28 points in the final six weeks of the season. Playing at home could be a huge advantage for Arizona's northernmost school, but the Lions have the playoff experience that could put them over the top.

Ralph's Pick: Page Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge Cody's Pick: Page

Fountain Hills at Snowflake Category Fountain Hills Snowflake Rank 14 3 W/L 5-5 8-1 Avg Points For 18 26 Avg Points Against 24 10 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-4 6-1 Strength of Schedule 11 6

Snowflake's defense has been too much for most of their opponents this year, but to get the job done in the playoffs, they're going to need to put some points on board. Fountain Hills is no stranger to tough competition, but playing at Snowflake is as tough as it gets.

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake Chilly's Pick: Snowflake Cody's Pick: Snowflake

Blue Ridge at Sabino Category Blue Ridge Sabino Rank 11 6 W/L 6-4 8-2 Avg Points For 27 25 Avg Points Against 14 14 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-4 4-1 Strength of Schedule 7 9

This is a rematch of a 14-7 mid-season Sabino win at Blue Ridge, so you can bet the Yellow Jackets will be looking for some payback on the road.

Ralph's Pick: Sabino Chilly's Pick: Sabino Cody's Pick: Blue Ridge

Safford at Odyssey Institute Category Safford Odyssey Institute Rank 10 7 W/L 6-4 8-2 Avg Points For 36 33 Avg Points Against 22 20 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-3 1-1 Strength of Schedule 4 13

Odyssey Institute plays with an abundance of heart, but the strength of schedule may not have prepared them for an active, aggressive Safford team. Whoever controls the time of possession in this matchup will end up getting the win.

Ralph's Pick: Safford Chilly's Pick: Safford Cody's Pick: Safford

Show Low at Yuma Catholic Category Show Low Yuma Catholic Rank 15 2 W/L 4-6 8-2 Avg Points For 20 48 Avg Points Against 29 22 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-6 2-1 Strength of Schedule 1 2

Gabe Reese is the top quarterback in 3A, and the perfect right of passage for him will be to try and take down the team that truly ushered in the era of the passing game into the division in Show Low.