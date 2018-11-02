Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 16:16:49 -0500') }} football Edit

3A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The 2018 3A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

Yzihtm45y0kswecvjkes
Winslow at Northwest Christian
Category Winslow Northwest Christian

Rank

16

1

W/L

6-4

9-1

Avg Points For

26

48

Avg Points Against

15

10

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-4

4-1

Strength of Schedule

15

6

This is one of the most talented Northwest Christian teams we've seen as far as offensive balance and defensive experience. Winslow has a tough early-round draw here.

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian

Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian

Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

Benjamin Franklin at Wickenburg
Category Benjamin Franklin Wickenburg

Rank

9

8

W/L

6-4

8-2

Avg Points For

33

42

Avg Points Against

17

20

W/L vs Playoff Teams

2-2

2-2

Strength of Schedule

5

12

A healthy Benjamin Franklin should be able to handle this tough road game, but Wickenburg is heading into the playoffs with a ton of momentum with four blowout wins, including one game where they dropped 84 points.

Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Cody's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Coolidge at Valley Christian
Category Coolidge Valley Christian

Rank

12

5

W/L

7-3

7-3

Avg Points For

30

32

Avg Points Against

18

21

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-1

4-3

Strength of Schedule

16

2

Valley Christian's addition of Matt McCreight has given them a boost through what has been a very difficult schedule that included two upsets over top-ranked teams. What if they weren't upsets? We'll find out if the Trojans are title contenders as they host 12th seed Coolidge.

Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian

Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian

Cody's Pick: Valley Christian

Pusch Ridge at Page
Category Pusch Ridge Page

Rank

13

4

W/L

5-5

9-1

Avg Points For

27

49

Avg Points Against

18

12

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-5

2-1

Strength of Schedule

9

14

Pusch Ridge enters the playoffs extremely battle tested, and Page comes in having only allowed 28 points in the final six weeks of the season. Playing at home could be a huge advantage for Arizona's northernmost school, but the Lions have the playoff experience that could put them over the top.

Ralph's Pick: Page

Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge

Cody's Pick: Page

Fountain Hills at Snowflake
Category Fountain Hills Snowflake

Rank

14

3

W/L

5-5

8-1

Avg Points For

18

26

Avg Points Against

24

10

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-4

6-1

Strength of Schedule

11

6

Snowflake's defense has been too much for most of their opponents this year, but to get the job done in the playoffs, they're going to need to put some points on board. Fountain Hills is no stranger to tough competition, but playing at Snowflake is as tough as it gets.

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake

Chilly's Pick: Snowflake

Cody's Pick: Snowflake

Blue Ridge at Sabino
Category Blue Ridge Sabino

Rank

11

6

W/L

6-4

8-2

Avg Points For

27

25

Avg Points Against

14

14

W/L vs Playoff Teams

2-4

4-1

Strength of Schedule

7

9

This is a rematch of a 14-7 mid-season Sabino win at Blue Ridge, so you can bet the Yellow Jackets will be looking for some payback on the road.

Ralph's Pick: Sabino

Chilly's Pick: Sabino

Cody's Pick: Blue Ridge

Safford at Odyssey Institute
Category Safford Odyssey Institute

Rank

10

7

W/L

6-4

8-2

Avg Points For

36

33

Avg Points Against

22

20

W/L vs Playoff Teams

3-3

1-1

Strength of Schedule

4

13

Odyssey Institute plays with an abundance of heart, but the strength of schedule may not have prepared them for an active, aggressive Safford team. Whoever controls the time of possession in this matchup will end up getting the win.

Ralph's Pick: Safford

Chilly's Pick: Safford

Cody's Pick: Safford

Show Low at Yuma Catholic
Category Show Low Yuma Catholic

Rank

15

2

W/L

4-6

8-2

Avg Points For

20

48

Avg Points Against

29

22

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-6

2-1

Strength of Schedule

1

2

Gabe Reese is the top quarterback in 3A, and the perfect right of passage for him will be to try and take down the team that truly ushered in the era of the passing game into the division in Show Low.

Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic

Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}