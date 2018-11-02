3A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions
The 2018 3A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.
|Category
|Winslow
|Northwest Christian
|
Rank
|
16
|
1
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
26
|
48
|
Avg Points Against
|
15
|
10
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-4
|
4-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
15
|
6
This is one of the most talented Northwest Christian teams we've seen as far as offensive balance and defensive experience. Winslow has a tough early-round draw here.
Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian
Chilly's Pick: Northwest Christian
Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian
|Category
|Benjamin Franklin
|Wickenburg
|
Rank
|
9
|
8
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
33
|
42
|
Avg Points Against
|
17
|
20
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
2-2
|
2-2
|
Strength of Schedule
|
5
|
12
A healthy Benjamin Franklin should be able to handle this tough road game, but Wickenburg is heading into the playoffs with a ton of momentum with four blowout wins, including one game where they dropped 84 points.
Ralph's Pick: Benjamin Franklin
Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin
Cody's Pick: Benjamin Franklin
|Category
|Coolidge
|Valley Christian
|
Rank
|
12
|
5
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
7-3
|
Avg Points For
|
30
|
32
|
Avg Points Against
|
18
|
21
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-1
|
4-3
|
Strength of Schedule
|
16
|
2
Valley Christian's addition of Matt McCreight has given them a boost through what has been a very difficult schedule that included two upsets over top-ranked teams. What if they weren't upsets? We'll find out if the Trojans are title contenders as they host 12th seed Coolidge.
Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian
Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian
Cody's Pick: Valley Christian
|Category
|Pusch Ridge
|Page
|
Rank
|
13
|
4
|
W/L
|
5-5
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
27
|
49
|
Avg Points Against
|
18
|
12
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-5
|
2-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
9
|
14
Pusch Ridge enters the playoffs extremely battle tested, and Page comes in having only allowed 28 points in the final six weeks of the season. Playing at home could be a huge advantage for Arizona's northernmost school, but the Lions have the playoff experience that could put them over the top.
Ralph's Pick: Page
Chilly's Pick: Pusch Ridge
Cody's Pick: Page
|Category
|Fountain Hills
|Snowflake
|
Rank
|
14
|
3
|
W/L
|
5-5
|
8-1
|
Avg Points For
|
18
|
26
|
Avg Points Against
|
24
|
10
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-4
|
6-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
11
|
6
Snowflake's defense has been too much for most of their opponents this year, but to get the job done in the playoffs, they're going to need to put some points on board. Fountain Hills is no stranger to tough competition, but playing at Snowflake is as tough as it gets.
Ralph's Pick: Snowflake
Chilly's Pick: Snowflake
Cody's Pick: Snowflake
|Category
|Blue Ridge
|Sabino
|
Rank
|
11
|
6
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
27
|
25
|
Avg Points Against
|
14
|
14
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
2-4
|
4-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
7
|
9
This is a rematch of a 14-7 mid-season Sabino win at Blue Ridge, so you can bet the Yellow Jackets will be looking for some payback on the road.
Ralph's Pick: Sabino
Chilly's Pick: Sabino
Cody's Pick: Blue Ridge
|Category
|Safford
|Odyssey Institute
|
Rank
|
10
|
7
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
36
|
33
|
Avg Points Against
|
22
|
20
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
3-3
|
1-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
4
|
13
Odyssey Institute plays with an abundance of heart, but the strength of schedule may not have prepared them for an active, aggressive Safford team. Whoever controls the time of possession in this matchup will end up getting the win.
Ralph's Pick: Safford
Chilly's Pick: Safford
Cody's Pick: Safford
|Category
|Show Low
|Yuma Catholic
|
Rank
|
15
|
2
|
W/L
|
4-6
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
20
|
48
|
Avg Points Against
|
29
|
22
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-6
|
2-1
|
Strength of Schedule
|
1
|
2
Gabe Reese is the top quarterback in 3A, and the perfect right of passage for him will be to try and take down the team that truly ushered in the era of the passing game into the division in Show Low.
Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic
Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic