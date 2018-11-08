The 3A quarterfinals feature six of the top eight seeds, and feature some potential upsets. Here's a quick preview of the four games on the docket, as well as our staff picks. Last week, Ralph Amsden went 8-0 in his 3A playoff picks, while Chilly and Cody Cameron went 7-1.

Benjamin Franklin at Northwest Christian Category Benjamin Franklin Northwest Christian Rank 9 1 W/L 7-4 10-1 Avg Points For 33.3 48 Avg Points Against 15.8 9.5 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-2 5-1

Benjamin Franklin ran out of time against Northwest Christian earlier in the year. Without RB Zach Jeffries, Chandler Miles was asked to carry the team, and while he had a pick-6 and a passing touchdown, it was his worst rushing output of the season. Zach Jeffries is back now, and Benjamin Franklin has rattled off four relatively easy wins in a row. Northwest Christian will have homefield advantage this time around, and Aren Van Hofwegen is peaking as a runningback. The key for Northwest CHristian is to get an early lead and take Benjamin Franklin out of their game plan, because the uglier this game gets, the more it favors Benjamin Franklin.

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin Cody's Pick: Benjamin Franklin

Valley Christian at Page Category Valley Christian Page Rank 5 4 W/L 8-3 10-1 Avg Points For 32.3 49.3 Avg Points Against 19.6 11.4 W/L vs Playoff Teams 5-3 3-1

Page already has a home win over Valley Christian this year, however, Valley Christian has been a completely different team since the addition fo WR Matt McCreight to the active roster. McCreight has averaged about a touchdown and a half per game in the last eight games, and Valley Christian's loss at Page earl in the season was by seven points. Page has only allowed two touchdowns in their last six games, and the combination of David Gracia and Kele Meredith on the ground may be enough to earn a trip to the semifinals.

Ralph's Pick: Valley Christian Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian Cody's Pick: Page

Sabino at Snowflake Category Sabino Snowflake Rank 6 3 W/L 9-2 9-1 Avg Points For 25.8 29.4 Avg Points Against 13.3 10.4 W/L vs Playoff Teams 5-1 7-1

The efficiency of sophomore AJ Skaggs in the passing game allowed Sabino to shred Blue Ridge's defense, and now he hopes to be able to duplicate those results against the cream of the White Mountain crop. Snowflake was vulnerable to the pass earlier in the year against the same Blue Ridge team that Sabino just blew out, but since that narrow victory, Snowflake is outscoring opponents at an average rate of 33-3.

Ralph's Pick: Snowflake Chilly's Pick: Sabino Cody's Pick: Snowflake

Safford at Yuma Catholic Category Safford Yuma Catholic Rank 10 2 W/L 7-4 9-2 Avg Points For 35.5 48.2 Avg Points Against 20 22.2 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-3 3-1

Yuma Catholic had over 600 yards of offense against Show Low last week, and it's hard to envision any 3A team having the defensive capability to stop the combination of QB Gage Reese and RB Ean Chavez. You can, however, score on this Shamrocks team, and if Safford is going to score an upset, they'll need a repeat performance from Sophomore RB CJ Scrivner, who had three touchdowns in an opening round shutout of Odyssey Institute.