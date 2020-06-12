Teams began releasing their schedules on social media last week and while not every schedule is guaranteed to remain the same, there’s enough to establish a list of some of the top games taking place involving East Valley teams. This will be an ongoing series for each conference. (View 6A HERE and 5A HERE)

With that said, here’s a breakdown of some of the top East Valley games in the 4A Conference.

Week 1

Marcos de Niza at Apache Junction The Anthony Figueroa era at Marcos de Niza will kick off on Friday night against an Apache Junction team that has won seven games the last two seasons and is seemingly on the rise. Mesquite vs Cactus (at NAU) Last year’s matchup between Mesquite and Cactus came down to an inch as the Cobras were stopped just short of the end zone. That score would have sent Cactus to the 4A final. But instead, it was Mesquite that moved on and eventually beat Desert Edge for the title. This game will be played up north at Northern Arizona’s dome. Honorable Mention: Poston Butte at ALA-QC

Week 2

Peoria at Seton Catholic Peoria is a perennial contender in the 4A Conference and will make the trip to Chandler to take on a Seton Catholic squad in the second year of the Pete Wahlheim era. Seton returns several starters and will look to improve from last year’s 5-5 record. Poston Butte at St. Mary’s How will Zion Burns fare against what will likely be a stingy new defensive scheme at St. Mary’s under former Desert Edge coach Jose Lucero? Burns was quietly one of the top backs in the state last year for Poston Butte and is on pace to have an even bigger senior season. Honorable Mention: ALA-QC at Saguaro (highlighted in 5A schedule)

Week 3

McClintock at Marcos de Niza Anthony Figueroa will lead Marcos de Niza against the school he once called home as defensive coordinator. Figueroa played a vital role in McClintock’s improvement over the last few seasons. But now on the opposite sideline, can he lead the Padres past the Chargers for the first time since 2015? Ben Franklin at Seton Catholic Another tough matchup for Seton Catholic as Ben Franklin makes the short drive to Chandler for the first time ever. The Chargers figure to be one of the top teams in the 4A Conference despite moving up this season from 3A. Honorable Mention: Combs at Carl Hayden

Week 4

Northwest Christian at Ben Franklin This matchup was big in the 3A Conference and it surely hasn’t lost its luster now that both teams have moved up to 4A. Ben Franklin won last year’s regular season meeting between the two schools, getting redemption after Northwest beat them twice in 2018. This is a preview for what could be a late-round playoff game. St. Mary’s at ALA-QC Jose Lucero has become accustomed to tough competition during his tenure at Desert Edge, but is he ready to lead a St. Mary’s team that has struggled in year’s past against one of the more dominant small-school programs? Honorable Mention: Tempe at McClintock

Week 5

Mesquite at Sunrise Mountain Two high-powered offenses go head-to-head in this one, as an always talented Sunrise Mountain team faces off against the defending 4A champs in a mid-season treat. Mesquite figures to once again be in the mix to repeat as champions, while Sunrise Mountain figures to do the same at the 5A level. ALA-Gilbert at ALA-QC The battle of the ALA charters. ALA-Queen Creek has been the more dominant of the three ALA’s since bursting onto the scene in 2014 and winning the 3A title in 2016. But ALA-Gilbert has been on the rise and made a run to the quarterfinals last season. Both teams have a slew of talent, and both coaches double as the athletic directors for both schools and have had their own success in the past. Honorable Mention: Cactus at Poston Butte

Week 6

ALA-QC at Mesquite Could this potentially be a 4A championship preview? Only time will tell but on paper these two teams figure to be favorites to reach that point come playoffs. Both teams are littered with talent at nearly every position, but this one will likely come down to how well ALA’s defense can limit Ty Thompson. Marcos de Niza at Tempe As I have said before, I’m a fan of inter-district matchups. Often times, the players know each other which creates an exciting atmosphere. Honorable Mention: Combs at Show Low

Week 7

Arcadia at Combs (Thursday, Oct. 1) – JV Sports Show broadcast This game will be played Wednesday and broadcasted live by the JV Sports Show hosted by James Poovey and Vince D’Aliesio with Brittany Bowyer on the sidelines. All eyes will be on Arcadia and Combs. Apache Junction at Poston Butte This is the third of four straight road games for Apache Junction, something that isn’t often seen with schedules. That can often be tough on a team having to travel for weeks at a time, not to mention having the task of slowing down Zion Burns. Honorable Mention: Mesquite at Seton Catholic



Week 8

Poston Butte at Tempe Tempe is a program that has struggled as of late but made it to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015 while also winning seven games. Poston Butte, on the other hand, hasn’t made the postseason since 2014. This matchup this late in the season could determine playoff seedings in 4A. Apache Junction at Arcadia For the fourth straight week, Apache Junction is on the road. This time, it’s against an Arcadia team led by a new head coach after consecutive 5-5 seasons. Arcadia returns a few starters on both sides of the ball and former coach Kerry Taylor laid the foundation for success the Titans will likely follow next season. Honorable Mention: Thunderbird at ALA-QC

Week 9

Yuma Catholic at Mesquite Yuma Catholic will make the long trip up to Gilbert to face off against Mesquite in what will be a matchup between a perennial power and one that is up-and-coming. The Shamrocks are always in the mix for a 3A title and haven’t shied away from tough competition in the past. But do they have enough on defense to slow down arguably the best quarterback in the 2021 class? Combs at Apache Junction Finally, Apache Junction returns home to host a Combs team that returns 1,000-yard rusher Joey Jensen and three of its top wideouts. A question still remains at quarterback, but the Coyotes will have talent on offense to make things interesting all season. Honorable Mention: ALA-QC at Seton Catholic

Week 10

Mesquite at Ben Franklin Another week, another tough matchup for the defending 4A champs. In fact, this could very well be a preview for a late-round matchup in the postseason. Mesquite’s defense fared well against some of the top offenses in the state, but it’ll be interesting to see how they manage to slow down Ben Franklin’s double wing-T. Combs at Poston Butte Poston Butte has gotten the better of Combs the last two seasons in this far southeast Valley rivalry. This game could very well play a role in 4A playoff seeding. Honorable Mention: Tempe at Apache Junction

Ben Franklin at ALA-QC

There isn’t much that needs to be said about this matchup. ALA beat Ben Franklin twice last season, the first in front of a standing room only crowd in the regular season and again in the 3A title game. Both teams figure to be high seeds in 4A next year. Seton Catholic at St. Mary’s I’m going to go ahead and call this matchup the “Catholic Bowl.” St. Mary’s last beat Seton Catholic in 2015, with the Sentinels getting the better of the Knights the last two seasons. Honorable Mention: Mesquite at Marcos de Niza