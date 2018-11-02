The 2018 4A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

Apache Junction at Salpointe Catholic Category Apache Junction Salpointe Catholic Rank 16 1 W/L 7-3 10-0 Avg Points For 38 43 Avg Points Against 26 14 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-1 4-0

Apache Junction has proven this year that while they give up points, they're never quite out of the fight. They'll need that never-say-die attitude against a Salpointe team that runs the ball better than anyone else in the division.

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Chilly's Pick: Salpointe Cody's Pick: Salpointe

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain Category Mingus Bradshaw Mountain Rank 9 8 W/L 8-2 8-2 Avg Points For 36 35 Avg Points Against 22 16 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-1 8-0

Mingus hasn't lost when RB Alex Nelson is on the field for the entire game. This a rematch from earlier in the season, where Bradshaw Mountain got down early, and couldn't pass their way back into the game. If they start out hot, it'll be a much different story.

Ralph's Pick: Mingus Chilly's Pick: Mingus Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

Glendale at Sahuaro Category Glendale Sahuaro Rank 12 5 W/L 9-1 8-2 Avg Points For 47 34 Avg Points Against 19 13 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-1 2-1

Glendale may have been the 5 seed themselves if not for a late season loss to Apache Junction. Sahuaro has a solid group of seniors, and an underrated running game that will need to play mistake-free football to avoid giving Glendale's running game extra chances.

Ralph's Pick: Glendale Chilly's Pick: Glendale Cody's Pick: Sahuaro

Seton Catholic at Peoria Category Seton Catholic Peoria Rank 13 4 W/L 7-3 9-1 Avg Points For 33 40 Avg Points Against 31 16 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-1 1-1

A banged up, over-acheiving Seton Catholic team with a lot of heart is trying to rebound from the beating Saguaro gave them two weeks ago. Peoria boasts one of 4A's best defenses, and a multi-faceted and explosive running game that is very hard to contain.

Ralph's Pick: Peoria Chilly's Pick: Peoria Cody's Pick: Peoria

Walden Grove at Desert Edge Category Walden Grove Desert Edge Rank 14 3 W/L 8-2 7-3 Avg Points For 38 32 Avg Points Against 11 17 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-2 3-3

Walden Grove's offensive line is up for a serious challenge, but they bring a toughness on defense that could bring Desert Edge trouble, and if they can stop Jihad Marks (which no one has done yet this year), they have a chance at making the upset.

Ralph's Pick: Desert Edge Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

Prescott at Greenway Category Prescott Greenway Rank 11 6 W/L 7-3 9-1 Avg Points For 32 33 Avg Points Against 19 17 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-3 1-1

Prescott's schedule gives them a little bit of an advantage in this matchup, and there's plenty of talent o both sides of the ball, but Greenway's Tyler Duncan is probably the most under-appreciated quarterback in these playoffs, but 17 of his 23 TD passes came in the first half of the season. If Duncan can get back to early season form, they'll move on to the second round.

Ralph's Pick: Prescott Chilly's Pick: Greenway Cody's Pick: Greenway

Canyon del Oro at Cactus Category Canyon del Oro Cactus Rank 10 7 W/L 7-3 7-3 Avg Points For 36 33 Avg Points Against 26 21 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-3 0-3

Zaach Cullop and Anthony Flores are really coming into their own, and they'll need to continue to have standout performances if they want to hold off Stevie Rocker and the CDO rushing attack. This game could have 70 total points scored, and should be one of the more action-packed games of the day.

Ralph's Pick: Cactus Chilly's Pick: Cactus Cody's Pick: Cactus

Estrella Foothills at Saguaro Category Estrella Foothills Saguaro Rank 15 2 W/L 6-4 9-1 Avg Points For 35 46 Avg Points Against 25 15 W/L vs Playoff Teams 0-4 3-0

Estrella Foothills earned their way into the big dance, and now they have to dance with the devil. Saguaro decided late in the season that just winning wasn't good enough, they wanted to shut teams out. We'll see how Estrella handles the Sabrecats' roar.