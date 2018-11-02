4A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions
The 2018 4A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.
|Category
|Apache Junction
|Salpointe Catholic
|
Rank
|
16
|
1
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
10-0
|
Avg Points For
|
38
|
43
|
Avg Points Against
|
26
|
14
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-1
|
4-0
Apache Junction has proven this year that while they give up points, they're never quite out of the fight. They'll need that never-say-die attitude against a Salpointe team that runs the ball better than anyone else in the division.
Ralph's Pick: Salpointe
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe
Cody's Pick: Salpointe
|Category
|Mingus
|Bradshaw Mountain
|
Rank
|
9
|
8
|
W/L
|
8-2
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
36
|
35
|
Avg Points Against
|
22
|
16
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
3-1
|
8-0
Mingus hasn't lost when RB Alex Nelson is on the field for the entire game. This a rematch from earlier in the season, where Bradshaw Mountain got down early, and couldn't pass their way back into the game. If they start out hot, it'll be a much different story.
Ralph's Pick: Mingus
Chilly's Pick: Mingus
Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain
|Category
|Glendale
|Sahuaro
|
Rank
|
12
|
5
|
W/L
|
9-1
|
8-2
|
Avg Points For
|
47
|
34
|
Avg Points Against
|
19
|
13
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-1
|
2-1
Glendale may have been the 5 seed themselves if not for a late season loss to Apache Junction. Sahuaro has a solid group of seniors, and an underrated running game that will need to play mistake-free football to avoid giving Glendale's running game extra chances.
Ralph's Pick: Glendale
Chilly's Pick: Glendale
Cody's Pick: Sahuaro
|Category
|Seton Catholic
|Peoria
|
Rank
|
13
|
4
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
33
|
40
|
Avg Points Against
|
31
|
16
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-1
|
1-1
A banged up, over-acheiving Seton Catholic team with a lot of heart is trying to rebound from the beating Saguaro gave them two weeks ago. Peoria boasts one of 4A's best defenses, and a multi-faceted and explosive running game that is very hard to contain.
Ralph's Pick: Peoria
Chilly's Pick: Peoria
Cody's Pick: Peoria
|Category
|Walden Grove
|Desert Edge
|
Rank
|
14
|
3
|
W/L
|
8-2
|
7-3
|
Avg Points For
|
38
|
32
|
Avg Points Against
|
11
|
17
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-2
|
3-3
Walden Grove's offensive line is up for a serious challenge, but they bring a toughness on defense that could bring Desert Edge trouble, and if they can stop Jihad Marks (which no one has done yet this year), they have a chance at making the upset.
Ralph's Pick: Desert Edge
Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge
Cody's Pick: Desert Edge
|Category
|Prescott
|Greenway
|
Rank
|
11
|
6
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
32
|
33
|
Avg Points Against
|
19
|
17
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
1-3
|
1-1
Prescott's schedule gives them a little bit of an advantage in this matchup, and there's plenty of talent o both sides of the ball, but Greenway's Tyler Duncan is probably the most under-appreciated quarterback in these playoffs, but 17 of his 23 TD passes came in the first half of the season. If Duncan can get back to early season form, they'll move on to the second round.
Ralph's Pick: Prescott
Chilly's Pick: Greenway
Cody's Pick: Greenway
|Category
|Canyon del Oro
|Cactus
|
Rank
|
10
|
7
|
W/L
|
7-3
|
7-3
|
Avg Points For
|
36
|
33
|
Avg Points Against
|
26
|
21
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
3-3
|
0-3
Zaach Cullop and Anthony Flores are really coming into their own, and they'll need to continue to have standout performances if they want to hold off Stevie Rocker and the CDO rushing attack. This game could have 70 total points scored, and should be one of the more action-packed games of the day.
Ralph's Pick: Cactus
Chilly's Pick: Cactus
Cody's Pick: Cactus
|Category
|Estrella Foothills
|Saguaro
|
Rank
|
15
|
2
|
W/L
|
6-4
|
9-1
|
Avg Points For
|
35
|
46
|
Avg Points Against
|
25
|
15
|
W/L vs Playoff Teams
|
0-4
|
3-0
Estrella Foothills earned their way into the big dance, and now they have to dance with the devil. Saguaro decided late in the season that just winning wasn't good enough, they wanted to shut teams out. We'll see how Estrella handles the Sabrecats' roar.
Ralph's Pick: Saguaro
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro
Cody's Pick: Saguaro