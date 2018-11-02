Ticker
football

4A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The 2018 4A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

Apache Junction at Salpointe Catholic
Category Apache Junction Salpointe Catholic

Rank

16

1

W/L

7-3

10-0

Avg Points For

38

43

Avg Points Against

26

14

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-1

4-0

Apache Junction has proven this year that while they give up points, they're never quite out of the fight. They'll need that never-say-die attitude against a Salpointe team that runs the ball better than anyone else in the division.

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe

Chilly's Pick: Salpointe

Cody's Pick: Salpointe

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain
Category Mingus Bradshaw Mountain

Rank

9

8

W/L

8-2

8-2

Avg Points For

36

35

Avg Points Against

22

16

W/L vs Playoff Teams

3-1

8-0

Mingus hasn't lost when RB Alex Nelson is on the field for the entire game. This a rematch from earlier in the season, where Bradshaw Mountain got down early, and couldn't pass their way back into the game. If they start out hot, it'll be a much different story.

Ralph's Pick: Mingus

Chilly's Pick: Mingus

Cody's Pick: Bradshaw Mountain

Glendale at Sahuaro
Category Glendale Sahuaro

Rank

12

5

W/L

9-1

8-2

Avg Points For

47

34

Avg Points Against

19

13

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-1

2-1

Glendale may have been the 5 seed themselves if not for a late season loss to Apache Junction. Sahuaro has a solid group of seniors, and an underrated running game that will need to play mistake-free football to avoid giving Glendale's running game extra chances.

Ralph's Pick: Glendale

Chilly's Pick: Glendale

Cody's Pick: Sahuaro

Seton Catholic at Peoria
Category Seton Catholic Peoria

Rank

13

4

W/L

7-3

9-1

Avg Points For

33

40

Avg Points Against

31

16

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-1

1-1

A banged up, over-acheiving Seton Catholic team with a lot of heart is trying to rebound from the beating Saguaro gave them two weeks ago. Peoria boasts one of 4A's best defenses, and a multi-faceted and explosive running game that is very hard to contain.

Ralph's Pick: Peoria

Chilly's Pick: Peoria

Cody's Pick: Peoria

Walden Grove at Desert Edge
Category Walden Grove Desert Edge

Rank

14

3

W/L

8-2

7-3

Avg Points For

38

32

Avg Points Against

11

17

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-2

3-3

Walden Grove's offensive line is up for a serious challenge, but they bring a toughness on defense that could bring Desert Edge trouble, and if they can stop Jihad Marks (which no one has done yet this year), they have a chance at making the upset.

Ralph's Pick: Desert Edge

Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge

Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

Prescott at Greenway
Category Prescott Greenway

Rank

11

6

W/L

7-3

9-1

Avg Points For

32

33

Avg Points Against

19

17

W/L vs Playoff Teams

1-3

1-1

Prescott's schedule gives them a little bit of an advantage in this matchup, and there's plenty of talent o both sides of the ball, but Greenway's Tyler Duncan is probably the most under-appreciated quarterback in these playoffs, but 17 of his 23 TD passes came in the first half of the season. If Duncan can get back to early season form, they'll move on to the second round.

Ralph's Pick: Prescott

Chilly's Pick: Greenway

Cody's Pick: Greenway

Canyon del Oro at Cactus
Category Canyon del Oro Cactus

Rank

10

7

W/L

7-3

7-3

Avg Points For

36

33

Avg Points Against

26

21

W/L vs Playoff Teams

3-3

0-3

Zaach Cullop and Anthony Flores are really coming into their own, and they'll need to continue to have standout performances if they want to hold off Stevie Rocker and the CDO rushing attack. This game could have 70 total points scored, and should be one of the more action-packed games of the day.

Ralph's Pick: Cactus

Chilly's Pick: Cactus

Cody's Pick: Cactus

Estrella Foothills at Saguaro
Category Estrella Foothills Saguaro

Rank

15

2

W/L

6-4

9-1

Avg Points For

35

46

Avg Points Against

25

15

W/L vs Playoff Teams

0-4

3-0

Estrella Foothills earned their way into the big dance, and now they have to dance with the devil. Saguaro decided late in the season that just winning wasn't good enough, they wanted to shut teams out. We'll see how Estrella handles the Sabrecats' roar.

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro

Chilly's Pick: Saguaro

Cody's Pick: Saguaro

