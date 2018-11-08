The 4A quarterfinals feature the heavy-hitters in Saguaro, Salpointe Catholic and Desert Edge as heavy favorites, but upstart Seton Catholic gets to take on a talented Sahuaro team for a spot in the final four as well. Will anyone play spoiler against the big 3? Here's a quick preview of the four games on the docket, as well as our staff picks. Last week, Chilly and Cody Cameron went 6-2 in their 4A playoff picks, while Ralph Amsden went 5-3.

Ralph Amsden

Mingus at Salpointe Catholic Category Mingus Salpointe Catholic Rank 9 1 W/L 9-2 11-0 Avg Points For 32.6 49.3 Avg Points Against 21.5 13.4 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-1 5-0

Kendrew Streck. Remember the name. The Mingus TE/LB had a game for the ages in the first round against Bradshaw, and it's going to take a game like that for Mingus to compete with the best defense in 4A. Salpointe is so far ahead of the curve defensively, that Mingus might have to points on the board defensively or on special teams to keep this game close.

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Chilly's Pick: Salpointe Cody's Pick: Salpointe

Seton Catholic at Sahuaro Category Seton Catholic Sahuaro Rank 13 5 W/L 8-3 9-2 Avg Points For 35.3 35.1 Avg Points Against 32.7 15.8 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-1 3-1

Sahuaro and Seton Catholic own the to most exciting games of the opening round, and now they'll face off against each other to see who goes to the semifinals. Whoever has the ball last might be the team that comes away victorious here. If Sahuaro wants to advanc, they need to force Seton Catholic QB Vince Wallace to make mistakes. Sahuaro is a well coached team, and a turnover free game along with homefield advantage should be enough to help them move on, but the whole ArizonaVarsity staff seems to be picking the team that knocked off 4th-seeded Peoria last week.

Ralph's Pick: Seton Catholic Chilly's Pick: Seton Catholic Cody's Pick: Seton Catholic

Greenway at Desert Edge Category Greenway Desert Edge Rank 6 3 W/L 10-1 8-3 Avg Points For 33.5 33.4 Avg Points Against 18 15.6 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-1 4-3

There hasn't been an answer for Desert Edge WR Jihad Marks yet this season. Will Greenway be the first team to figure out how to stop the talented Scorpions playmaker? One thing that will definitely help Greenway's cause is Tyler Duncan's development into a dual-threat QB. The more Desert Edge's defense has to plan for, and the more that you can keep Nassir Sims off your signal caller, the better chance you have for an upset.

Ralph's Pick: Desert Edge Chilly's Pick: Greenway Cody's Pick: Desert Edge

Cactus at Saguaro Category Cactus Saguaro Rank 7 2 W/L 8-3 10-1 Avg Points For 33.5 46.3 Avg Points Against 21.3 13.9 W/L vs Playoff Teams 1-3 4-0

Cactus finally displayed an effective rushing attack against a playoff caliber defense last week, and hopefully for the Cobras that means that they'll be able to build on that success this week against a talented Saguaro defense. With Zaach Cullop taking the snaps for Cactus, the Sabrecats have one mission- clog the running lanes. Marqui Johnson has given Saguaro's offense a boost as of late, with three straight games of over 100 yards of total offense, and a handful of touchdowns. Saguaro has put up 167 unanswered points, and it's going to be hard for Cactus, or anyone, to slow this team down.