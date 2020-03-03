5A 2019-2020 Individual Awards
The HS season is done and we dive into who shined in the 2019-2020 season.
These awards are a combination of the season the player had compared with the success of the team. Almost Heisman-like. These are not player rankings!
Here are the 5A Individual Awards:
Player of the Year:
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Defensive Players of the Year:
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)
Coach of the Year:
Jordan Augustine (Ironwood)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)
Underclassmen of the Year:
Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)
Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)
First Team:
Zay Freeney (South Mountain)
Dominic Gonzalez (Ironwood)
Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)
Justus Jackson (Millennium)
Second Team:
Carson Basham (Sunnyslope)
Jason "JT" Elder (Cienega)
Jovany Featherston (Buena)
Deven Franks (Casteel)
Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)
Tanner Mayer (Sunrise Mountain)
Third Team:
Bailon Black (Ironwood)
Moses Demalek (Paradise Valley)
Robby Devries (Millennium)
Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)
Griffin Lamb (Gilbert)
Brycen Long (GIlbert)
Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)
Fourth Team:
JD Feagles (Horizon)
Sunday John (Willow Canyon)
Grady Lewis (Sunnyslope)
Paul Maldonado (Gilbert)
Justice Marmara (Millennium)
Montez Taylor (Williams Field)
Khalid Whitaker (Flowing Wells)
JJ White (Ironwood)
Underclassman 1st Team:
Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)
Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)
Ahamed Mohamed (Apollo)
Damarion Pouncil (South Mountain)
Croix Sweeney (Horizon)
Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)
Underclassman 2nd Team:
Isaac Garcia (Cholla)
Trenten Lavender (Centennial)
Jake Lifgren (Centennial)
Pike Tancil (Willow Canyon)
Pascal Volz (McClintock)
Emery Young (Centennial)