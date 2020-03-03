The HS season is done and we dive into who shined in the 2019-2020 season.

These awards are a combination of the season the player had compared with the success of the team. Almost Heisman-like. These are not player rankings!





Here are the 5A Individual Awards:

Player of the Year:

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)





Defensive Players of the Year:

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)

Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)





Coach of the Year:

Jordan Augustine (Ironwood)





Breakout Player of the Year:

Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)





Underclassmen of the Year:

Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)

Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)





First Team:

Zay Freeney (South Mountain)

Dominic Gonzalez (Ironwood)

Terrence Green (Carl Hayden)

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)

Trent Hudgens (Ironwood)



Justus Jackson (Millennium)





Second Team:

Carson Basham (Sunnyslope)

Jason "JT" Elder (Cienega)

Jovany Featherston (Buena)

Deven Franks (Casteel)

Anthony Giliberto (Paradise Valley)

Tanner Mayer (Sunrise Mountain)





Third Team:

Bailon Black (Ironwood)

Moses Demalek (Paradise Valley)

Robby Devries (Millennium)

Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)

Griffin Lamb (Gilbert)

Brycen Long (GIlbert)

Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)





Fourth Team:

JD Feagles (Horizon)

Sunday John (Willow Canyon)

Grady Lewis (Sunnyslope)

Paul Maldonado (Gilbert)

Justice Marmara (Millennium)

Montez Taylor (Williams Field)

Khalid Whitaker (Flowing Wells)

JJ White (Ironwood)





Underclassman 1st Team:

Oakland Fort (Sunnyslope)

Lareon Ginnis (South Mountain)

Ahamed Mohamed (Apollo)

Damarion Pouncil (South Mountain)

Croix Sweeney (Horizon)

Jaylen Wesley (McClintock)





Underclassman 2nd Team:

Isaac Garcia (Cholla)

Trenten Lavender (Centennial)

Jake Lifgren (Centennial)

Pike Tancil (Willow Canyon)

Pascal Volz (McClintock)

Emery Young (Centennial)