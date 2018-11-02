The 2018 5A and 6A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.

5A

#16 Sunnyslope at #1 Centennial

Centennial is putting together a historic defensive year, and it's going to be tough for anyone to do anything about it, especially in the first round.

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Centennial Cody's Pick: Centennial

#9 Marana at #8 Cienega

It's a shame this game is a first round draw, it's hard to imagine Arizona high school football without Terrell Hayward or Trent Bourguet. The winner has an even bigger task ahead of them, but at least they'll get one more week of glory.

Ralph's Pick: Marana Chilly's Pick: Marana Cody's Pick: Cienega

#12 Ironwood Ridge at #5 Higley

The steady improvement of Ironwood Ridge from the start of the season ended with them claiming a region title, and drawing a matchup with a Higley team that is still trying to figure out how to make it's talented roster perform up to par. If the Knights can stop the run, they'll be in prime position to move on.

Ralph's Pick: Higley Chilly's Pick: Higley Cody's Pick: Higley

#13 Horizon at #4 Casteel

Horizon has to be one of the more dangerous 13 seeds in AIA playoff history. The way they move the ball on offense keeps them in games, and unless Casteel can run the ball at least half as well as they throw, the Huskies will have a chance to steal this game.

Ralph's Pick: Casteel Chilly's Pick: Horizon Cody's Pick: Casteel

#14 Gilbert at #3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Prep has been an elite second half team when they need to be, but as the competition level increases, the Saints can't just depend on their ability to turn on the jets whenever they feel like it. Gilbert is tough, but they're definitely overmatched here.

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Cody's Pick: Notre Dame

#11 Flowing Wells at #6 Millennium

Flowing Wells was close to making me a believer before dropping their regular season finale. Can they handle the Tigers pass rush? Anthonie Cooper has been playing at an extremely high level, and if they can't block him, Flowing Wells will be waking up early from their dream season.

Ralph's Pick: Millennium Chilly's Pick: Millennium Cody's Pick: Millennium

#10 Campo Verde at #7 Sunrise Mountain

Campo Verde's defense has bee keeping them in games, but the offense hadn't been able to help them close. Te Coyotes are going to need to drop at least 28 if they want to beat the Keegan Freid and the Mustangs.

Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain Cody's Pick: Sunrise Mountain

#15 Maricopa at #2 Williams Field

Williams Field often plays to the level of their competition. The playoffs aren't the time for that. Maricopa's Jacob Cowing is a serious home run threat, so i will be interesting to see how Noa Pola-Gates and Jadon Pearson deal with that.

Ralph's Pick: Williams Field Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Williams Field

6A

#16 Boulder Creek at #1 Chandler

Hendrix Johnson and Gunner Maldonado are very similar players, and seeing them on the field at the same time is goin to be a lot of fun. Chandler is chasing a third straight championship, and this is a game they're going to want to get control of early.

Ralph's Pick: Chandler Chilly's Pick: Chandler Cody's Pick: Chandler

#9 Brophy at #8 Mountain Pointe

This is arguably 6A's most overacheiving team versus their most underacheiving team. Jon Kitna has Brophy back in the playoffs and hoping for the upset, while Rich Wellbrock is hoping his offense can finally put together a complete game and move on to try and upset the Chandler Wolves.

Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe Chilly's Pick: Mountain Pointe Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

#12 Cesar Chavez at #5 Highland

Highland being 9-1 certainly didn't surprise the Hawk players on the field. Well, maybe it did, because they expected to go 10-0. Cesar CHavez is a talented bunch, and Andrew Blitzke is trying to extend his impressive high school career at least one more week.

Ralph's Pick: Highland Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Highland

#13 Westview at #4 Liberty

Westview opened last year's playoffs with a big win- can they do it again? Liberty is consistent QB play away from being a championship team, and was two points away from an undefeated season.

Ralph's Pick: Westview Chilly's Pick: Liberty Cody's Pick: Liberty

#14 Chaparral at #3 Desert Vista

No Jack Miller doesn't mean no talent for Chaparral. The defensive line and skill positions for the Firebirds are as talented as anyone in the state. Will it be enough to challenge the Thunder, who are having their best season since their 2011 championship run?

Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista Cody's Pick: Desert Vista

#11 Basha at #6 Perry

I hate back-to-back playoff rematches almost as much as I hate 3-win playoff teams, but it's not hard to get excited for a re-do of week 11's best game. Chubb Purdy is an absolute yard-devouring machine on offense, and unless Basha plays disciplined football, this rematch could be seriously one-sided.

Ralph's Pick: Basha Chilly's Pick: Perry Cody's Pick: Perry

#10 Red Mountain at #7 Queen Creek

Red Mountain is a fantastic defensive team, and so is Queen Creek. First to 20? Dylan Borja against Ty McElroy? Should be fun.

Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek Cody's Pick: Queen Creek

#15 Desert Ridge at #2 Pinnacle

The Jaguars backed into the playoffs after losing 5 games in a row. Pinnacle is playing without their starting quarterback, but has a very talented JD Johnson manning the ship as they chase a state title. A Desert Ridge upset would be the most surprising possibility in all of 6A, but I wouldn't put it past a Jeremy Hathcock coached team to make a competitive game out of a contest that shouldn't be close.