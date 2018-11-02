5A/6A First Round Playoff Preview and Predictions
The 2018 5A and 6A State Playoffs kick off tonight. Here are a list of the games, and our staff predictions.
5A
#16 Sunnyslope at #1 Centennial
Centennial is putting together a historic defensive year, and it's going to be tough for anyone to do anything about it, especially in the first round.
Ralph's Pick: Centennial
Chilly's Pick: Centennial
Cody's Pick: Centennial
#9 Marana at #8 Cienega
It's a shame this game is a first round draw, it's hard to imagine Arizona high school football without Terrell Hayward or Trent Bourguet. The winner has an even bigger task ahead of them, but at least they'll get one more week of glory.
Ralph's Pick: Marana
Chilly's Pick: Marana
Cody's Pick: Cienega
#12 Ironwood Ridge at #5 Higley
The steady improvement of Ironwood Ridge from the start of the season ended with them claiming a region title, and drawing a matchup with a Higley team that is still trying to figure out how to make it's talented roster perform up to par. If the Knights can stop the run, they'll be in prime position to move on.
Ralph's Pick: Higley
Chilly's Pick: Higley
Cody's Pick: Higley
#13 Horizon at #4 Casteel
Horizon has to be one of the more dangerous 13 seeds in AIA playoff history. The way they move the ball on offense keeps them in games, and unless Casteel can run the ball at least half as well as they throw, the Huskies will have a chance to steal this game.
Ralph's Pick: Casteel
Chilly's Pick: Horizon
Cody's Pick: Casteel
#14 Gilbert at #3 Notre Dame
Notre Dame Prep has been an elite second half team when they need to be, but as the competition level increases, the Saints can't just depend on their ability to turn on the jets whenever they feel like it. Gilbert is tough, but they're definitely overmatched here.
Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame
Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame
Cody's Pick: Notre Dame
#11 Flowing Wells at #6 Millennium
Flowing Wells was close to making me a believer before dropping their regular season finale. Can they handle the Tigers pass rush? Anthonie Cooper has been playing at an extremely high level, and if they can't block him, Flowing Wells will be waking up early from their dream season.
Ralph's Pick: Millennium
Chilly's Pick: Millennium
Cody's Pick: Millennium
#10 Campo Verde at #7 Sunrise Mountain
Campo Verde's defense has bee keeping them in games, but the offense hadn't been able to help them close. Te Coyotes are going to need to drop at least 28 if they want to beat the Keegan Freid and the Mustangs.
Ralph's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
Cody's Pick: Sunrise Mountain
#15 Maricopa at #2 Williams Field
Williams Field often plays to the level of their competition. The playoffs aren't the time for that. Maricopa's Jacob Cowing is a serious home run threat, so i will be interesting to see how Noa Pola-Gates and Jadon Pearson deal with that.
Ralph's Pick: Williams Field
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field
Cody's Pick: Williams Field
6A
#16 Boulder Creek at #1 Chandler
Hendrix Johnson and Gunner Maldonado are very similar players, and seeing them on the field at the same time is goin to be a lot of fun. Chandler is chasing a third straight championship, and this is a game they're going to want to get control of early.
Ralph's Pick: Chandler
Chilly's Pick: Chandler
Cody's Pick: Chandler
#9 Brophy at #8 Mountain Pointe
This is arguably 6A's most overacheiving team versus their most underacheiving team. Jon Kitna has Brophy back in the playoffs and hoping for the upset, while Rich Wellbrock is hoping his offense can finally put together a complete game and move on to try and upset the Chandler Wolves.
Ralph's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Chilly's Pick: Mountain Pointe
Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe
#12 Cesar Chavez at #5 Highland
Highland being 9-1 certainly didn't surprise the Hawk players on the field. Well, maybe it did, because they expected to go 10-0. Cesar CHavez is a talented bunch, and Andrew Blitzke is trying to extend his impressive high school career at least one more week.
Ralph's Pick: Highland
Chilly's Pick: Highland
Cody's Pick: Highland
#13 Westview at #4 Liberty
Westview opened last year's playoffs with a big win- can they do it again? Liberty is consistent QB play away from being a championship team, and was two points away from an undefeated season.
Ralph's Pick: Westview
Chilly's Pick: Liberty
Cody's Pick: Liberty
#14 Chaparral at #3 Desert Vista
No Jack Miller doesn't mean no talent for Chaparral. The defensive line and skill positions for the Firebirds are as talented as anyone in the state. Will it be enough to challenge the Thunder, who are having their best season since their 2011 championship run?
Ralph's Pick: Desert Vista
Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista
Cody's Pick: Desert Vista
#11 Basha at #6 Perry
I hate back-to-back playoff rematches almost as much as I hate 3-win playoff teams, but it's not hard to get excited for a re-do of week 11's best game. Chubb Purdy is an absolute yard-devouring machine on offense, and unless Basha plays disciplined football, this rematch could be seriously one-sided.
Ralph's Pick: Basha
Chilly's Pick: Perry
Cody's Pick: Perry
#10 Red Mountain at #7 Queen Creek
Red Mountain is a fantastic defensive team, and so is Queen Creek. First to 20? Dylan Borja against Ty McElroy? Should be fun.
Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain
Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek
Cody's Pick: Queen Creek
#15 Desert Ridge at #2 Pinnacle
The Jaguars backed into the playoffs after losing 5 games in a row. Pinnacle is playing without their starting quarterback, but has a very talented JD Johnson manning the ship as they chase a state title. A Desert Ridge upset would be the most surprising possibility in all of 6A, but I wouldn't put it past a Jeremy Hathcock coached team to make a competitive game out of a contest that shouldn't be close.
Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle
Cody's Pick: Pinnacle