Teams began releasing their schedules on social media last week and while not every schedule is guaranteed to remain the same, there’s enough to establish a list of some of the top games taking place involving East Valley teams. This will be an ongoing series for each conference. (View 6A HERE) With that said, here’s a breakdown of some of the top East Valley games in the 6A Conference.

Week 1

Desert Edge at Campo Verde

Campo Verde coming off a year in which the program made it to its first-ever state title game while Desert Edge makes the jump from 4A to 5A after appearing in the 4A title game. Both have outstanding returning quarterbacks in Adryan Lara and Oregon-commit Ty Thompson as well as talent around them. Not to mention, two great coaching staffs in Scott Hare and the Carter twins. I see a high-scoring affair. Saguaro at McClintock One has to respect what Corbin Smith has done at McClintock in his three seasons as head coach. He led the Chargers to a 6-4 record his first year, 4-6 his second and 7-4 in 2019, making the playoffs for the first time since 2009. His team will immediately face a tall task in Saguaro in the first week of the season, but it will ultimately allow them to gauge where they are right from the jump. Honorable mention: Gilbert at Desert Mountain

Week 2

Gilbert at Mesquite A great rivalry that has gone back-and-forth in recent years and also saw the battle of Ty Thompson and Will Plummer. Now Gavin Goulette will take over at quarterback for the Tigers but will have to sit the first five games after transferring from Hamilton. Gilbert still has talent and it seems like every year coach Derek Zellner has made that team improve. This is one of those classic matchups between a pair of Gilbert schools. Notre Dame vs Fenwick (Ill.) in Ireland Notre Dame will make the trip to Ireland for the second time to compete in the Dublin High School Football Showcase. The Saints first trip oversees in 2012 was a success, as they took down Father Judge (Penn.) 20-6. Aside from the chance to play oversees, the trip for the Saints is also a cultural experience, as they will visit historic landmarks in Ireland before taking in the matchup between the University of Notre Dame and Navy. Honorable mention: Saguaro at ALA-Queen Creek

Week 3

Saguaro vs JSerra Catholic (Honor Bowl in San Diego)

Barring any changes, Saguaro will make its return to the Honor Bowl in San Diego. Last year, the Sabercats fell to Cathedral Catholic in a close matchup that featured two nationally ranked teams at the time. This will be the second consecutive week JSerra will have faced two of the top football programs in Arizona as the week prior the team travelled to face Chandler here in the Valley. Desert Edge at Horizon Expectations are high in Goodyear as Desert Edge returns a slew of talent, including quarterback Adryan Lara, defensive back Steven Ortiz and a behemoth of an offensive line led by Gavin Broscious. It’ll be interesting to see how Horizon responds this year after a season that saw them in the inaugural Open Division semifinals and a 9-2 overall record. This will be a good matchup for both teams early on in the season. Honorable mention: McClintock at Marcos de Niza

Week 4

Tempe at McClintock

I’m a sucker for games involving district rivals. The close proximity of McClintock and Tempe should provide an amped up atmosphere as most players likely know one another and want bragging rights. McClintock has a chance to shock a lot of teams this season. Desert Mountain at Peoria The second year of the Conrad Hamilton era at Desert Mountain is sure to see improvement. The Wolves struggled last year to finish games despite keeping a majority a close contest. Offensive line coach “Zoe” expects a boost in talent that will make Desert Mountain even more competitive against teams such as Peoria, who have a history of success at the 4A level. Honorable mention: Brophy at Notre Dame

Week 5

Gilbert at Mesa

This, in my opinion, is a matchup between two up-and-coming programs. Derek Zellner has led the Tigers to the playoffs for two seasons in a row after a long hiatus. Chad DeGrenier, meanwhile, who will be in his second season leading the Jackrabbits, led his program to its best record since 2015 going 6-4. Quarterback Gabby Mendoza had a strong junior campaign and figures to improve even more as Mesa seeks a playoff appearance. Cienega at Campo Verde Cienega has long been one of the premier programs in southern Arizona alongside the likes of Salpointe Catholic. Campo Verde wasn’t afraid to schedule some of what should be the top competition in 5A this season for freedom games. Honorable mention: Notre Dame at Chandler

Week 6

Campo Verde at Gilbert Another matchup between district rivals, this one has been lopsided in recent years in favor of Campo Verde. Gilbert, however, played the Coyotes close last year. Campo Verde at this point will be dialed in to any new schemes with Ryan Freeman taking over as coach for Max Ragsdale. On the other side, this will be Gavin Goulette’s first game for the Tigers and it could lead to a high-scoring affair. McClintock at Cactus Shadows Cactus Shadows has struggled as of late, missing the playoffs the last two seasons. The Falcons, however, return 1,000-yard passer Jaden White and second-leading rusher Chris Elletson. This is yet another test for Corbin Smith’s McClintock team as they hit the road and travel to far north Phoenix. Honorable mention: Horizon at Apollo

Week 7

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Saguaro

Another game that is up in the air but would be an incredible matchup, Sierra Canyon is widely known for its athletics – especially basketball – but its football program has also endured a slew of success as of late. This, in my opinion, is a great near-mid-season test for the Sabercats as they gear up for a run at the Open Division playoffs. Notre Dame at Campo Verde 5A Conference semifinals 2.0. Campo Verde shocked several contenders last season on its way to the 5A Conference championship. The Saints loaded their schedule with top 5A and 6A competition. Both teams will have been battle-tested at this point of the season and will likely be vying for a higher playoff seed. Honorable Mention: Gilbert at Horizon

Week 8

Saguaro at Horizon Saguaro and Horizon last met for the quarterfinal round of the Open Division playoffs. Saguaro handled business with ease, but Horizon has always been a gritty team. Can they bounce back and get redemption against another reloaded Saguaro team that up to this point has been battle tested? McClintock at Sunnyslope It’ll be interesting to see how Sunnyslope rebuilds after losing the Haen brothers to graduation. Referencing what has been said above, McClintock will be tested on the road on a number of occasions this season. Honorable mention: Maricopa at Notre Dame

Week 9

Saguaro at Campo Verde

If Campo Verde once again wants to prove it’s a legitimate contender to be a 5A or Open Division playoff team, it’ll have to keep up with Saguaro’s high-powered offense. The Coyotes are known for playing with grit and clawing their way to keeping games close. But facing a Saguaro team this late in the season will present another tough challenge. Gilbert at Notre Dame Two high-powered offenses go head-to-head in a Week 9 battle that’ll be key for playoff seedings. Notre Dame will have already gone through its toughest part of the schedule while Gavin Goulette will likely be in the groove of things as quarterback for Derek Zellner’s air raid offense. Honorable mention: McClintock at Paradise Valley

Week 10

Notre Dame at Saguaro

Two of the most successful teams in recent years based on championship appearances, this will be the first-ever meeting between Saguaro and Notre Dame despite being in close proximity to one another in Scottsdale. Both teams will have endured arguably the toughest schedules in the state up to this point and could be contending for a spot in the Open Division playoffs. In terms of the 5A Conference, all eyes will be on Scottsdale in Week 10. Campo Verde at Horizon A matchup between two teams coming off breakout seasons that, at this point, will likely have major playoff implications on the line. Both teams endure strong schedules and will likely be vying for a top seed in the 5A Conference rather than the Open, but this could very well be a preview for a late-round postseason matchup. Honorable mention: South Mountain at McClintock

Week 11

Notre Dame at Horizon Notre Dame’s gauntlet of a schedule, which includes matchups with Chandler, Brophy, Campo Verde and Saguaro, concludes in Week 11 with another tough matchup against Horizon. At this point, both teams will know where they are in terms of playoff seeding. Though this could determine whether one gets a home playoff game or not. Gilbert at Saguaro This game could make or break Gilbert’s chances of returning to the playoffs for the third straight year. If Saguaro runs the table, as they are widely expected to, a loss could help the Tigers. Though with several teams having moved conferences, there’s no telling how things will play our this year. Honorable mention: Desert Mountain at Paradise Valley