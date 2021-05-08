ArizonaVarsity - 5A playoffs: baseball/softball preview

No. 1 Millennium (14-2) vs No. 16 Centennial (11-9)

Millennium enters the postseason without a loss since March 30 when they fell 12-2 to No. 4 Canyon View. The Tigers have won 11 straight games including a 9-8 victory over Centennial in their final game of the regular season on April 29. In addition to No. 16 Centennial, during the winning streak the Tigers beat two other playoff teams: No. 3 Horizon and No. 5 Higley. The Tigers averaged ten runs a game during the regular season including an explosion of 19 runs in a home victory against rival Verrado on April 26.

Centennial snuck into the playoffs even though they lost their final three games of the regular season. Strength of schedule played a big role in the Coyotes playoff berth as they played 11 games against playoff opponents, they went 2-9 in those matchups. Both wins were shutouts against No. 13 Apollo in region play. Sophomore Cristian Mogen has been the go-to pitcher for the Coyotes with three wins and a 1.88 ERA in 41 innings.





No. 2 Horizon (15-5) vs No. 15 Casa Grande (10-6)

Horizon is the defending 5A state champion and from the beginning of the season has played like it. They challenged themselves by playing three 6A teams to start their season and went 2-1 in those games including an impressive 5-0 victory over 6A No. 3 Mountain Ridge. They even scheduled 6A No. 1 Hamilton and put up a fight before the Huskies pulled away 9-6 in the final innings. As for 5A play, they split their region series against No. 3 Desert Mountain and lost to No. 1 Millennium. Yet they enter on a three game winning streak that includes a win against No. 5 Sunrise Mountain and it feels as if they’re starting to hit their stride just as the tournament starts. A player to watch for the Huskies is Dominic Chacon as his 11 stolen bases and .350 batting average makes him a tough player to stop.

Casa Grande enters the tournament on a two game losing skid, but don’t let those losses distract you from the talent on the Cougars lineup. The Cougars like most teams south of Maricopa county played a predominantly southern Arizona schedule minus the occasional game against a valley team. For the Cougars that valley-based opponent was Campo Verde, the Cougars won that game 7-5. As a team, the Cougars have five hitters batting .350 or better and with 11 or more RBI’s. They are a team that if they can get a rally going can create fits for whomever is pitching against them.





No. 3 Desert Mountain (16-4) vs No. 14 Ironwood Ridge (10-7)

Desert Mountain challenged themselves all season long playing nine games against playoff teams ranging from 4A No. 8 Notre Dame Prep to 6A No. 7 Chaparral and multiple other teams between. The Wolves knocked off No. 3 Horizon 5-4 on April 1, which was their highest ranked conference win this season. The Wolves played two games in the final week of the regular season shutting out 4A No. 7 Saguaro 13-0 and losing to No. 5 Sunrise Mountain 8-7 on May 5. The star of the Wolves lineup is Arizona State commit and One of the top MLB draft prospects, Wes Kath. Kath has averaged a .468 batting average and ten home runs on the season.

Ironwood Ridge played an entirely southern Arizona schedule besides a game at Williams Field on March 26 that they lost 3-2. The Nighthawks started off 9-2 and were ranked in the top 10 until they hit a bump in the road. The final few weeks of the season was not smooth sailing, as the Nighthawks dropped five of their final six games and are now on the ropes heading into the matchup with the Wolves on May 8. If they’re to get past Desert Mountain it’s going to take an effort by sophomore Andrew Cain, the team leader in RBI’s and batting average to advance.





No. 4 Canyon View (16-4) vs No. 13 Cienega (9-8)

Canyon View in their first full varsity season boasted one of the best teams in the state without a single senior. For the Jaguars they were tested early, playing 6A No. 12 Sunnyslope in the second game of the season. Although they lost, they scored ten runs and showed the 5A conference that they weren’t going to be a pushover. Fast forward to the end of the season and the Jaguars are entering the postseason on a six game winning streak and are poised to make a deep run towards a title. Junior Noah Madas has had the Midas touch all season long at the plate hitting for a .476 average. Sophomore Connor Mattison has shut down batters with seven wins and a 1.28 ERA.

Cienega started the season 0-4 and looked like it was heading towards a long and challenging season, but four straight wins and the Bobcats were back rolling. In that stretch the Bobcats proceeded to knock off No. 7 Nogales 12-6, that win held weight as the season went on and the Apaches got better. The Bobcats season ended six days earlier than most teams, so the final week of the season saw their ranking fluctuate including a drop to No. 15 on May 5 but at the end the Bobcats moved up to No. 13. The Bobcats won’t be an easy opponent for Canyon View, they have five batters with ten or more RBIs and three with four or more doubles. If they can force the Jaguars into pitching trouble they can possibly pull an upset.





No. 5 Sunrise Mountain (15-5) vs No. 12 Marana (13-7)

Sunrise Mountain is a tough team to gauge as the tournament starts. On one hand they were ranked No. 1 for multiple weeks this season and have beaten No. 2 Desert Mountain. On the other hand is a team who’s lost three of four heading into the tournament that includes a loss to No. 18 Willow Canyon. If they start rolling, they might be the most dangerous team in the tournament as they’ve put 12 or more runs up in seven games including an explosion for 23 against Ironwood April 6. Senior infielder Spencer Horwath is the machine of the Mustang offense, his .436 batting average and 23 RBIs have played a key role in their success and he will be a big reason if they go far.

Marana enters the tournament on a four game winning streak after being outside of the 16 team bubble just a few weeks prior to the brackets being released. The Tigers blew out 4A opponent Pueblo Magnet 18-0 on May 4, which gave them a bump from the No. 16 they had the day before. Just a week prior the Tigers traveled to Cherry Field to play at 6A No. 12 Tucson and knocked off the Badgers 11-6 which held enough weight to propel them off the proverbial Bible they had been on. Besides a 5-4 win against No. 15 Casa Grande and a 2-1 win against No.14 Ironwood Ridge the Tigers hold no other wins against playoff teams which may play a role in how they perform against the Mustangs. Senior Elijah Reeves is a dual threat for the Tigers with a team high .396 batting average and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts.





No. 6 Nogales (14-6) vs No. 11 Apollo (13-7)

Nogales is the defending 5A runner ups and returns multiple players from the 2019 team. On paper and experience wise it’s not surprising that Nogales has a favorable path back to the title game. But in order to get there they have to keep rolling as they are right now. The Apaches enter with five straight wins including victories over 6A No. 12 Tucson and No. 15 Casa Grande. After a rough middle stretch of the season that saw them go 4-5, they’ve begun to hit their stride. Demetrio Crisantes has a .507 batting average on 64 plate appearances this season and should be 5A Southern region player of the year with his stellar efforts.

Apollo flies into the postseason fresh off a 10-9 rivalry win against Independence on May 5. The Hawks have soared this season holding wins against No. 5 Sunrise Mountain and No. 15 Casa Grande. They have gotten better as the year has gone on, earlier in the season they were swept in region play by No. 16 Centennial and dropped another two games to 6A No. 13 Sunnyslope. The Hawks have two players who control the game when they’re playing; senior Brayden Coburn and sophomore Anthony Riveras. When they are on the mound they pitch the Hawks playoff hopes. Coburn is a strikeout artist and Riveras gets the ball in play and lets his defense go to work. These two can pitch the Hawks far into the tournament if they get the offensive support that is needed.





No. 7 Higley (14-3) vs No. 10 Catalina Foothills (12-6)

Higley looks at the postseason and its chances to go far as a new day. The dawn has risen for the Knights after a regular season that saw little competition on its way to the postseason. The Knights split the season series with No. 8 Casteel and faced only one other playoff opponent, No. 1 Millennium which they lost to 10-4 on April 16. The Knights have their own version of the Bash Brothers in senior Cody Mowers and junior Jake Willerup. The duo has combined for seven triples, 15 doubles and 45 RBIs while batting over .400.

Catalina Foothills continues a trend of southern Arizona schools in the 5A postseason. The Falcons come soaring into the playoffs fresh off an extra innings win against 6A No. 12 Tucson on May 5, it was their ninth and final regular season game against a playoff bound opponent. In games against playoff teams they are 4-5. Their biggest win in terms of their playoff hopes came against No. 9 Sunnyside on April 26, the final to that contest was 7-4. In that win, the Falcons relied on junior pitcher Alex Figueroa to knock off the Blue Devils and will call on him to do the same against Higley. Figueroa has been the No. 1 starter in the Falcons rotation and has five wins on the season and a 2.37 ERA to go with it.





No. 8 Casteel (11-7) vs No 9. Sunnyside (12-7)

Casteel comes galloping into the postseason with one of the best win resumes in the 5A conference. The Colts hold wins over No. 1 Millennium, 6A No. 15 Chandler, No. 7 Higley, and No. 16 Centennial. They went 6-2 in the San Tan region and scheduled 6A opponents 6A No. 9 Basha and 6A No. 1 Hamilton. The Colts have played tough competition all season long and it may be key to a deep Colt run. Discipline will play a big role as well, at the plate the Colts hitters have great vision that includes 70 total walks drawn for the team. Once they get on base they know how to steal as well with 22 stolen bases as a team.

Sunnyside was the No. 14 team in the 5A conference rankings heading into the last day of play. On the final day of the regular season the Blue Devils traveled to then No. 11 Ironwood Ridge and came home with an 8-4 victory. The Blue Devils knew they would jump but didn’t expect to be as high as No. 9. Now that the season is over and the Blue Devils have momentum they could be a tough team to play round one. One of the reasons why they’re so tough is infielder Jose Martinez who on the season has a .397 batting average and nine extra base hits. He’s a terror at the plate and is the lead off man for the Blue Devils, him getting off to a great start will be important to whether or not they pull the upset.





No. 1 Willow Canyon (17-1) vs No. 16 Gila Ridge (14-4)

Willow Canyon was one walk off hit against 6A No. 4 Pinnacle away from being undefeated. The Wildcats don’t just beat teams, they dominate them. In the 18 games the Wildcats played, 11 of their wins came by ten or more runs and all but four games were decided by less than four runs. They are the unquestioned favorite with an offense that averages 14 runs a game. Their dominance is in both facets of the game, at the plate their lineup has seven hitters who hit .500 or better and on the mound all of their starters have an ERA of 1.15 or lower. This is a well balanced team, and they mentally will have to defeat themselves before another team does this season.

Gila Ridge got the short end of the stick in the rankings. The Hawks have won ten straight games, yet for an entire week even though they were winning games they were still dropping. They were beating teams easily but the opponents weren’t the strongest. They hold quality wins over No. 9. Centennial and 6A No. 16 Cibola. The Hawks will be coming with something to prove as they feel disrespected, but they know that Willow Canyon is a daunting task. In order to pull one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory the Hawks will need production from their pitching staff, senior Tinley Schmidgall will need to be on the top of her game. On the season she has five wins and a 2.78 ERA and will dictate how the game goes.





No. 2 Canyon View (17-2) vs No. 15 Marana (11-8)

Canyon View softball might be the only team in the 5A conference who can battle Willow Canyon. When the Jaguars traveled to face the Wildcats they held them to four runs and kept it close the entire game. They may have lost but the young team proved that they had what it takes to compete with the best. They kept that mindset when they beat No. 3 Sunrise Mountain 5-4 on April 7 and once again April 15 when they beat No. 4 Casteel 12-8. Canyon View boasts a lineup that will return everyone next season and even if they don’t make it far this year, they’ve already proven that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Marana enters the playoffs with something to prove as they did not beat a single playoff team this season. Those close to the program know that the Tigers can hit against anyone as they’ve scored 10 or more runs in eight games, the problem has been pitching. They’ve allowed 10 or more runs in five games, including 20 in a loss to No. 14 Ironwood Ridge on April 22. To beat a talented Canyon View pitching staff the Tigers are going to need senior Tatum Caldwell and her ability at the plate. Caldwell has been key, coming up with six home runs and 19 RBIs this season.





No. 3 Sunrise Mountain (15-3) vs No. 14 Ironwood Ridge (11-6)

Sunrise Mountain for six weeks was the No. 1 team in the 5A conference. The Mustangs started 15-1 with their only blemish coming to No. 2 Canyon View. But on May 4 they traveled to No. 1 Willow Canyon and suffered another setback falling 9-2 to the Wildcats and then 7-6 to No. 12 Desert Mountain the next day to end the regular season. The Mustangs although suffering back to back losses are still one of the most dangerous teams entering the postseason. This is in large part due to the leadership of their players, such as Captain Berlynn Stockton who has guided the Mustangs through the season while experiencing a tragedy outside of the program. Her strength is a calling card for other players on the team to follow and has been a beacon during the season.

Ironwood Ridge is the defending 5A state champions, and if you blinked while reading that statement they probably have scored another run already. The Nighthawks have one of the best hitting lineups in the entire state scoring 12 or more runs in six of their games including 24 against Flowing Wells on March 24. With four batters having a .500 batting average it is easy to see why they averaged ten runs a game as a team. In order to move onto the next round they’re going to need every single run from every single player. They have the talent to do it, it’s whether or not they can attack the Mustangs pitching.





No. 4 Casteel (14-4) vs No. 13 Betty Fairfax (14-1)

The Casteel Colts may be the battle tested team of the 5A tournament. The Colts in one week played 6A No. 2 Hamilton, No. 3 Sunrise Mountain and No. 2 Canyon View. They went 0-3 in that stretch, but it has kicked them into third gear. Since their last loss the Colts have ripped off five straight wins including a 13-0 shutout of No. 10 Cactus Shadows. The Colts most dangerous player is senior Jenna Kobernick as she leads the team with ten home runs and with a .517 batting average

Betty Fairfax with the exception of an 8-1 loss to No. 2 Canyon View has overwhelmingly been dominating teams. The Stampede with the exception of a 5-4 victory against Higley on April 22, has won every game by 11 or more runs including eight wins by 20 or more runs. They don’t just score runs, they shut down opponents as well. They’ve allowed 19 total runs this season which is the same amount of runs they’re averaging per game. The Stampede is such a force at the plate that on the roster of 12, only one batter has a batting average below .500. That means when the other 11 batters come up to the plate they’re statistically more likely to get a hit than an out.





No. 5 Mountain View Marana (15-2) vs No. 12 Desert Mountain (13-6)

Mountain View Marana in terms of 5A softball was the best southern Arizona team. They split the season series with No. 14 Ironwood Ridge and Catalina Foothills with both losses being by two runs or less. The Mountain Lions did not lose a home game this season and have a chance to continue that trend against Desert Mountain. In order to do that they will need to rely on senior Hailie Mann and her team leading 20 RBIs and .595 batting average.

Desert Mountain ended the season with back to back victories, the first being a battle of Scottsdale teams as the Wolves knocked off 4A Saguaro 13-0 on May 4. The second win secured the No. 12 position in the state tournament as the Wolves knocked off No. 3 Sunrise Mountain 7-6 at home. The Wolves also hold a 3-0 shutout victory against 6A No. 10 Chaparral. The Wolves got better over the final few weeks of the regular season and it was in large part due to sophomore Emily Strittmater and her 18 hits in the final six games of the regular season.





No. 6 Lake Havasu (12-3) vs No. 11 Millennium (11-6)

Lake Havasu's only losses on the season has come to No. 1 Willow Canyon and No. 2 Canyon View. But the Jaguars have gotten better since their last loss, a 12-11 slugfest against the Jaguars on April 6. Since April 6, the Knights have won five games by 12 or more runs including a 35-2 victory against Aqua Fria. The Knights will be back in this position for the foreseeable future with no seniors on the roster and six freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup.

Millennium enters the postseason fresh off a 10-3 loss to No. 9 Centennial on the final day of the regular season. The Tigers were swept by the Knights in the regular season series but also won against No. 4 Casteel. That victory was the lone one against a playoff team all season long as they finished 1-5 in those games. For the Tigers to get over the proverbial hump, they’re going to need their hitters to step up which has been a challenge in the harder games.





No. 7 Cienega (12-4) vs No. 10 Cactus Shadows (14-4)

Cienega looks to prove that they’re worthy of their position in the playoff rankings. They were swept by No. 8 Buena in the regular season that included a March 23 game that finished 18-17 in favor of the Colts. The Bobcats hold two wins against playoff teams, a 3-1 victory on April 26 vs No. 15 Marana and a 10-9 win over No. 14 Ironwood Ridge. Senior Breezy Hayward not only has one of the best names in Arizona softball, but is also one of the best hitters with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs on the season.

Cactus Shadows begins playoff play hoping to get the offense going at the plate. The Falcons in the final two games of the regular season were out scored 27-0 in blowout losses to No. 4 Casteel and 6A No. 12 Basha. This was very unexpected for a lineup who had scored 11 or more runs in the previous four games. The main reason for the offensive explosion on the season was sophomore Jordyn Dimond who is batting an astonishing .702 on the season with 25 RBIs, when she’s up to bat anything short of a hit is a disappointment.





No. 8 Buena (13-3) vs No. 9 Centennial (14-6)

Buena swept No. 7 Cienega during the regular season and still finished behind them in the final rankings although both played close to the same exact schedule. For the Colts just hosting a playoff game is a big deal as the final day of the regular season saw them sitting in the No. 11 position. The Colts three losses all were by one run, 7-6 to 4A No. 3 Canyon Del Oro, 10-9 to No. 5 Mountain View Marana, and 10-9 to Sunnyside. The Colts duo of junior Mariah Cunningham and senior Jazmyn Gilliam have raked at the plate combining for 60 RBIs and 12 home runs amongst each other.

Centennial started the season as the No. 1 team in the 5A conference and rightfully so, they began 6-0 with wins over No. 12 Desert Mountain and 6A No. 2 Hamilton. But their streak would come to an end with a 4-2 loss to Gila Ridge on April 9. They would bounce back but would drop both games against No. 3 Sunrise Mountain the following week, they continued to stumble going 3-3 in the final two weeks of the season losing to 6A Mountain Ridge, No. 1 Willow Canyon, and No. 4 Casteel. The Coyotes are still the defending 5A runner-up team and their potential at a run back to the title game relies on senior Meghan Golden. Golden on the mound is the most feared pitcher in the 5A conference with 184 strikeouts on the season and a 1.63 ERA. At the plate Golden dictates the game her way with a .410 batting average and 12 home runs which is tied for second in the state. Golden’s success leads to Centennial’s success in the tournament.



