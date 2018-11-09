The 5A quarterfinals feature the top eight teams in the division, with three rematches from the regular season. Here's a quick preview of the four games on the docket, as well as our staff picks. Last week, Cody Cameron went 8-0 in his 5A playoff picks, while Ralph Amsden went 7-1, and Chilly went 6-2.

Cienega at Centennial Category Cienega Centennial Rank 8 1 W/L 9-2 11-0 Avg Points For 36.2 41.9 Avg Points Against 16.9 5.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 2-2 7-0

When it comes to this Centennial team, we might be talking about the best defense in Arizona High School football history. They've given up one first half touchdown on the season, and it's become clear that if you want to stop this team, you're going to have to keep them from scoring. If Cienega's Zach Mattas or Thomas Webb can make a play and give the Bobcats offense a chance, then we'll see a much more competitive version of the previous matchup between these two teams.

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Centennial Cody's Pick: Centennial

Higley at Casteel Category Higley Casteel Rank 5 4 W/L 8-3 9-2 Avg Points For 38.9 43.3 Avg Points Against 31 17.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-2 5-2

If I'm Higley, I drop eight defenders into coverage all game long, and hope the combination of Logan Maxwell, Ty Robinson and Jason Harris can do enough at the line of scrimmage to discourage the run. Casteel's Dalton Card and the rest of their defense are starting to play with a championship mindset, and so it's up to Spencer Brasch to protect the ball and put the Higley offense on his shoulders.

Ralph's Pick: Casteel Chilly's Pick: Casteel Cody's Pick: Casteel

Millennium at Notre Dame Prep Category Millennium Notre Dame Prep Rank 6 3 W/L 9-2 11-0 Avg Points For 34.8 47.5 Avg Points Against 16.1 21.9 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-2 5-0

How do you keep Jake Smith from going supernova on your defense? Anthonie Cooper has had one of the best seasons on the defensive side of the ball as anyone in the state, but it's going to take every single Millennium Tiger playing the game of their lives to get the job done on Friday. Zareq Brown's pocket presence against Brock Locnikar's pass rushing ability is worth the price of admission.

Ralph's Pick: Notre Dame Prep Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Prep Cody's Pick: Notre Dame Prep

Sunrise Mountain at Williams Field Category Sunrise Mountain Williams Field Rank 7 2 W/L 8-3 10-1 Avg Points For 40.6 31.6 Avg Points Against 26.7 16 W/L vs Playoff Teams 3-3 8-0

Williams Field has a tendency to play with fire by playing to the level of their competition- but not last week. Last week they were truly dominant in all facets of the game. Can they keep that energy up against a team that was one play away from getting a victory in the regular season? Kegan Freid and Zack Sheppard are two of the most respectable field generals in all of high school football, and it's a shame the road has to nd for one of them tonight.