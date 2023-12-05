Higley Repeats: Pass breakup on 2-point conversion preserves victory

On Friday night, the Higley Knights jumped out to a 22-0 first-half lead and hung on to that lead right down to the very last second (and beyond) as they defeated Desert Edge, 42-41 in a wild 5A Conference championship game at Mountain America Stadium. In a game with no turnovers, offenses ruled as there was a total of 1,070 yards accumulated in the game. Higley got most of that in the first three quarters before a furious rally from an undermanned Scorpion squad. For the victors, sophomore Gunner Fagrell passed for 365 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus one rushing while Daxen Hall racked up yardage both on the ground (219 and 2 TDs) and catching passes from Fagrell (113 yards). The win gives HHS (12-2) its second consecutive 5A championship and helped the Knights avenge a loss to Desert Edge back in Week 4. That one went to overtime (38-32). This one almost did as well.



Advertisement

Higley sophomore quarterback Gunner Fagrell throws a pass. He completed 28-of-43 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Turning Point

It wasn't so much with the scoreboard as there were no lead changes in the game, but instead, with the entire atmosphere in the stadium. Higley led 22-7 after a touchdown reception from Taveon Sueing and a pair of scores by Daxen Hall. Desert Edge had drawn closer on a TD run from Markhi McKinnon. There was just a minute and a half remaining in the second quarter. On a Desert Edge punt, there was a blindside block by a Higley player (which was flagged). However, the block drew the ire of a couple Scorpion players who took offense. While there wasn't a full out fight, some arms were raised and punches thrown. It happened near midfield near the Higley sideline. Many players and coaches went in to breakup the scuffle, including those on the far Desert Edge sideline. After a 15-minute delay for the referees to sort out what happened, and to determine if play would continue, a total of 16 DEHS players were ejected along with three from Higley. It appears the majority came from those that left the sideline.



Desert Edge and Higley players had to be separated during a confronation. A total of 19 players were ejected late in the second quarter.

Head coaches Mark Carter (white hoodie) of Desert Edge and Eddy Zubey (blue) from Higley discuss the aftermath with the referees. There was a 15-minute delay in the game.

Key Stats

Through three quarters, Higley had 27 first downs to just seven for Desert Edge. At that point, the Knights had 558 yards of offense (352 through the air) and scored touchdowns on six of their eight possessions. On the other two, one ended with a missed field goal, and the other was when time expired to end the first half. However, the other notable stat was in the fourth quarter, when Desert Edge had eight first downs to just one for the Knights. After being held to five punts and one touchdown in its first six drives, the Scorpions finished it with: Touchdown, Touchdown, Touchdown, Touchdown. All in the last 16 minutes of the game.



Higley wide receiver Taveon Sueing about to pull in a pass for a first down. He earlier scored the first touchdown of the game.

Desert Edge receiver Kezion Dia-Johnson separates himself from a defender for a big gain. In addition to his 211 receiving yards, he returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

Top Play

On Desert Edge's final drive (down seven), the Scorpions had just crossed midfield. This pass from Hezekiah Millender to freshman Zerek Sidney resulted in a 16-yard gain to move the chains, draw closer, and stop the clock. This gave the Scorpions a first down at the 32-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXRjaCBvZiB0aGUgV2Vla2VuZCEhIDxicj5IZeKAmXMgYSBGUkVT SE1BTuKApjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vemVyZWtzaWRu ZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHplcmVrc2lkbmV5PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRHNNU3dzalF3OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0RzTVN3c2pRdzk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGV0ZXIgQ2xhcmsgKEA1U3Rh clBldGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vNVN0YXJQZXRl L3N0YXR1cy8xNzMxODAzODM0MTgyMjEzOTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

MVP

With his 27 carries for 219 yards plus seven catches for 113, Hall put up a memorable performance as both a speedy runner and as a reliable pass-catching threat that can make things happen. He finished the year with 2,223 rushing yards (good for 2nd in the entire state). In his senior year, Hall had a high-game of 305 yards against Marana and later scored six touchdowns in the semifinals against Apollo.

Higley senior running back Daxen Hall picks up yardage. He finished the year with over 2200 rushing yards.

The Comeback

Higley took a 42-13 lead with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. With the Scorpions depleted by the previous ejections, plus an earlier injury to one of its offensive linemen, a rally didn't seem likely. But Desert Edge responded. It started with a long pass (61 yards) from Millender to Kezion Dia-Johnson. That set up a touchdown pass to Jaqua Anderson (Millender's 25th of the year). A QB keeper for two made the score 42-21 after three quarters. To that point, Higley had played seven consecutive quarters without having to punt the football. This time the defense for Desert Edge stepped up and did it with stops. On three straight possessions, Higley was limited to a total of 49 yards and punted three times. One of the more surprising things about the turnaround was Desert Edge being able to do it in the conventional method without a turnover, onside kick, or special teams score. Dia-Johnson made a spectacular catch on a long pass from Millender and reversed field and went for a 79-yard touchdown (42-28). Another long pass play (53 yards) to Dia-Johnson got the ball to the 1-yard line. From there, Millender ran it in to cap off an 86-yard drive with just under five minutes to go to close it to 42-35. Higley inexplicably abandoned the run and punted once again after three passes (the third one incomplete). Desert Edge had already used its final timeout earlier in the period. The Scorpions started at their own 37 and Millender was 4-of-4 in the drive for 38 yards before spiking the ball on the 1-yard line with just one second left. Defensive end Deshawn Warner came on to take a direct snap and he ran it in for the score to make it 42-41.



Desert Edge quarterback Hezekiah Millender throws a pass. He finished the game with 326 passing yards (16-of-20) with an even 300 coming in the second half.

The Finish

Desert Edge went for the two-point conversion and once again, it was Warner taking the direct snap. He ran it to the left and dove across the goal line sparking a celebration by the Scorpions. But it was short-lived as there was a flag on the play. Holding was called. It's been the topic of hot debate on social media as replays don't appear to show that happened (plus, why call it at that moment unless it's obvious?).

The Scorpions were moved back 10 yards to the 13-yard line and could have kicked it to force overtime, but still chose to go for it. This time it was a pass to Dia-Johnson (who had 211 receiving yards). But, the pass was broken up in the middle of the field by two Higley players coming in opposite directions and making contact with the receiver at the precise moment (Jacob Pitts and Jesse Eulate). And with that, the game was over and Higley had repeated.



Quotable

"They've been the lifeblood on the offensive side of the ball," Higley head coach Eddy Zubey on Gunner Fagrell and Daxen Hall. "What a season Gunner has had. The ups and downs and he's only a sophomore. The future's bright for him. What can I say about Dax? He's, in my opinion, the best running back in the state. He can catch the ball. He can run the ball. He can take hits." "We noticed that they couldn't really stop the run. That's all because of the O-line. We had to keep rolling with that and it worked really well." - Higley running back Daxen Hall "We tried to focus in on our patience (this week). We know we we have the talent. We know we have the players to win. We just needed to make sure we were on the small details." - Higley safety Donovan Aidoo "At the end of the day, we didn't come here to tie. If you think of Desert Edge, you think of guts. You think of resilience and you think of all these things that come with an edge. We didn't want to leave it up to chance. I'm so proud of them." - Desert Edge co-head coach Mark Carter



Knights 42, Scorpions 41 Desert Edge

0 13 8

20 41 Higley 7 21 14 0

42

First Quarter:

Hig - Taveon Sueing 1 yard pass from Gunner Fagrell (Kaden Olson kick), 7:04

Second Quarter:

Hig - Daxen Hall 1 yard run (Olson kick), 11:49

Hig - Hall 11 yard run (Larry Halvorsen run), 8:52

DE - Markhi Mckinnon 4 yard run (Kole Rogers kick), 4:54

Hig - JD Decausmaker 23 yard pass from Fagrell (run failed), 0:59

DE - Kezion Dia-Johnson 89 yard kickoff return (kick failed), 0:44

Third Quarter:

Hig - Halvorsen 1 yard run (Olson kick), 8:37

Hig - Fagrell 4 yard run (Olson kick), 4:19

DE - Jaqua Anderson 30 yard pass from Hezekiah Millender (Millender run), 1:52

Fourth Quarter:

DE - Dia-Johnson 79 yard pass from Millender (Rogers kick), 10:05

DE - Anderson 1 yard run (Rogers kick), 4:42

DE - Deshawn Warner 1 yard run (pass failed), 0:00

