The HS season is done and we dive into who shined in the 2019-2020 season.

These awards are a combination of the season the player had compared with the success of the team. Almost Heisman-like. These are not player rankings!





Here are the 6A Individual Awards:

Player of the Year:

Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)





Defensive Player of the Year:

Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)





Coach of the Year:

Gino Crump (Desert Vista)





Breakout Player of the Year:

Duke Brennan (Perry)





Underclassman of the Year:

Dasean Lecque (Desert Vista)





First Team:

Duke Brennan (Perry)

Dayton Harris (Skyline)

Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)

Dasean Lecque (Desert Vista)

Trenton McLaughlin (Basha)

Tanner Poeschl (Skyline)





Second Team:

Eric Blackwell (Corona del Sol)

Jamar Brown (Hamilton)

Nahshon Harper (La Joya)

Jorden Josephs (Chaparral)

Jason Kimbrough Jr (Mountain Pointe)

Nicholas Riley (Chandler)





Third Team:

Ravion Hodge (Cesar Chavez)

Mark Hunter (Tucson)

Carson Kelly (Chandler)

Marcus Wady (Desert Vista)

Tru Washington (Cesar Chavez)

Zereoue Williams (Mountain Pointe)





Fourth Team:

Mark Brown (Mountain Pointe)

Desi Burrage (Brophy Prep)

Steven Cervantes (Mesa)

Tanner Crandall (Highland)

Arnold Dates (Brophy Prep)

Joe Kelsey (Desert Ridge)

Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)

Tyrese Rogers (Boulder Creek)





Underclassman 1st Team:

Mark Brown (Mountain Pointe)

Dominic Capriotti (Skyline)

Dasean Lecque (Desert Vista)

Mekhi Mason (Chandler)

Landon Schumaker (Basha)

Raydon Thorson (Queen Creek)

Tru Washington (Cesar Chavez)





Underclassman 2nd Team:

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

Aadem Isai (Valley Vista)

Andrew King (Desert Vista)

Miles Nash (Brophy Prep)

Royce Ramos (Pinnacle)

AJ Riggs (Highland)