{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 18:16:15 -0500') }} football Edit

6A/5A Region Standings

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Here are the current region standings for the 6A and 5A Divisions, courtesy of Chris Eaton.

Ptwcicnrhzm4wpg6dbpz
Pinnacle's offensive line provided plenty of beef for the Pioneers in a season-opening win on the road at Perry. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)

6A

CENTRAL REGION
Region Overall

Corona del Sol

0 - 0

1 - 0

Highland

0 - 0

1 - 0

Queen Creek

0 - 0

1 - 0

Desert Vista

0 - 0

1 - 0

Mountain Pointe

0 - 0

1 - 0

Desert Ridge

0 - 0

0 - 1
DESERT SOUTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Cibola

0 - 0

1 - 0

Kofa

0 - 0

0 - 1
DESERT VALLEY REGION
Region Overall

Mountain Ridge

0 - 0

1 - 0

O'Connor

0 - 0

1 - 0

Pinnacle

0 - 0

1 - 0

Boulder Creek

0 - 0

0 - 0

Chaparral

0 - 1

0 - 1

Liberty

0 - 1

0 - 1
EAST VALLEY REGION
Region Overall

Red Mountain

0 - 0

1 - 0

Dobson

0 - 0

0 - 1

Mesa

0 - 0

0 - 1

Mesa Mountain View

0 - 0

0 - 1

Skyline

0 - 0

0 - 1

Westwood

0 - 0

0 - 1
METRO REGION
Region Overall

Tucson

1 - 0

1 - 0

Trevor Browne

0 - 0

1 - 0

Cesar Chavez

0 - 0

1 - 0

Alhambra

0 - 0

0 - 1

North

0 - 0

0 - 1

Maryvale

0 - 1

0 - 1
PREMIER REGION
Region Overall

Basha

0 - 0

1 - 0

Brophy

0 - 0

1 - 0

Hamilton

0 - 0

1 - 0

Chandler

0 - 0

1 - 0

Perry

0 - 0

0 - 1
SOUTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Shadow Ridge

0 - 0

1 - 0

Copper Canyon

0 - 0

0 - 0

La Joya

0 - 0

0 - 0

Tolleson

0 - 0

0 - 0

Valley Vista

0 - 0

0 - 0

Westview

0 - 0

0 - 0

5A

DESERT WEST REGION
Region Overall

Verrado

0 - 0

1 - 0

Willow Canyon

0 - 0

1 - 0

Agua Fria

0 - 0

0 - 0

Goldwater

0 - 0

0 - 0

Independence

0 - 0

0 - 0

Millennium

0 - 0

0 - 0
METRO REGION
Region Overall

Camelback

0 - 0

0 -1

Carl Hayden

0 - 0

0 - 1

Central

0 - 0

0 - 1

Fairfax

0 - 0

0 - 1

Sierra Linda

0 - 0

0 - 1

South Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 1
NORTHEAST VALLEY
Region Overall

Cactus Shadows

0 - 0

1 - 0

Horizon

0 - 0

1 - 0

Notre Dame

0 - 0

1 - 0

Paradise Valley

0 - 0

0 - 0

North Canyon

0 - 0

0 - 1

Desert Mountain

0 - 0

0 - 1

McClintock

0 - 0

0 - 1
NORTHWEST REGION
Region Overall

Apollo

0 - 0

1 - 0

Centennial

0 - 0

1 - 0

Sunrise Mountain

0 - 0

1 - 0

Ironwood

0 - 0

0 - 0

Kellis

0 - 0

0 - 0

Sunnyslope

0 - 0

0 - 0
SAN TAN REGION
Region Overall

Campo Verde

0 - 0

1 - 0

Maricopa

0 - 0

1 - 0

Gilbert

0 - 0

0 - 1

Higley

0 - 0

0 - 1

Williams Field

0 - 0

0 - 1

Casteel

0 - 0

0 - 1
SONORAN REGION
Region Overall

Rincon

0 - 0

1 - 0

Desert View

0 - 0

0 - 0

Empire

0 - 0

0 - 0

Flowing Wells

0 - 0

0 - 1

Cholla

0 - 0

0 - 1

Marana Mountain View

0 - 0

0 - 1
SOUTHERN REGION
Region Overall

Ironwood Ridge

0 - 0

1 - 0

Nogales

0 - 0

1 - 0

Buena

0 - 0

1 - 0

Cienega

0 - 0

0 - 0

Marana

0 - 0

0 - 1

Sunnyside

0 - 0

0 - 1

Toughest Schedules

Let's take a look at which schools are playing the most difficult schedules in 2019. With relation to opponent's wins and losses, here they are:

Strength of Schedule
School Opp. W Opp. L Pct.

1.

Tolleson

5

0

1.000

2.

Perry

8

1

.889

3.

Millennium

6

1

.857

3.

Sunnyside

6

1

.857

5.

Valley Vista

5

1

.833

5.

Sunnyslope

5

1

.833

7.

Centennial

4

1

.800

7.

Ironwood

4

1

.800

9.

Basha

7

2

.778

9.

Desert Ridge

7

2

.778

11.

Chaparral

6

2

.750

11.

Corona del Sol

6

2

.750

13.

Apollo

5

2

.714

14.

Copper Canyon

4

2

.667

14.

Hamilton

6

3

.667

14.

Highland

6

3

.667

14.

Westview

4

2

.667

14.

Gilbert

6

3

,667

14.

Kellis

4

2

.667
{{ article.author_name }}