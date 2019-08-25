6A/5A Region Standings
Here are the current region standings for the 6A and 5A Divisions, courtesy of Chris Eaton.
Discuss the current standings in the FREE GridironArizona Forum.
Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.
6A
|Region
|Overall
|
Corona del Sol
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Highland
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Queen Creek
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Desert Vista
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Mountain Pointe
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Desert Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Cibola
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Kofa
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Mountain Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
O'Connor
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Pinnacle
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Boulder Creek
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Chaparral
|
0 - 1
|
0 - 1
|
Liberty
|
0 - 1
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Red Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Dobson
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Mesa
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Skyline
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Westwood
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Tucson
|
1 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Trevor Browne
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Cesar Chavez
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Alhambra
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
North
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Maryvale
|
0 - 1
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Basha
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Brophy
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Hamilton
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Chandler
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Perry
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Shadow Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Copper Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
La Joya
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Tolleson
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Valley Vista
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Westview
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
5A
|Region
|Overall
|
Verrado
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Willow Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Agua Fria
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Goldwater
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Independence
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Millennium
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Camelback
|
0 - 0
|
0 -1
|
Carl Hayden
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Central
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Fairfax
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Sierra Linda
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
South Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Cactus Shadows
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Horizon
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Notre Dame
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Paradise Valley
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
North Canyon
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Desert Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
McClintock
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Apollo
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Centennial
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Ironwood
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Kellis
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Sunnyslope
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|Region
|Overall
|
Campo Verde
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Maricopa
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Gilbert
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Higley
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Williams Field
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Casteel
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Rincon
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Desert View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Empire
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Flowing Wells
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Cholla
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Marana Mountain View
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|Region
|Overall
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Nogales
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Buena
|
0 - 0
|
1 - 0
|
Cienega
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 0
|
Marana
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
|
Sunnyside
|
0 - 0
|
0 - 1
Toughest Schedules
Let's take a look at which schools are playing the most difficult schedules in 2019. With relation to opponent's wins and losses, here they are:
|School
|Opp. W
|Opp. L
|Pct.
|
1.
|
Tolleson
|
5
|
0
|
1.000
|
2.
|
Perry
|
8
|
1
|
.889
|
3.
|
Millennium
|
6
|
1
|
.857
|
3.
|
Sunnyside
|
6
|
1
|
.857
|
5.
|
Valley Vista
|
5
|
1
|
.833
|
5.
|
Sunnyslope
|
5
|
1
|
.833
|
7.
|
Centennial
|
4
|
1
|
.800
|
7.
|
Ironwood
|
4
|
1
|
.800
|
9.
|
Basha
|
7
|
2
|
.778
|
9.
|
Desert Ridge
|
7
|
2
|
.778
|
11.
|
Chaparral
|
6
|
2
|
.750
|
11.
|
Corona del Sol
|
6
|
2
|
.750
|
13.
|
Apollo
|
5
|
2
|
.714
|
14.
|
Copper Canyon
|
4
|
2
|
.667
|
14.
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
3
|
.667
|
14.
|
Highland
|
6
|
3
|
.667
|
14.
|
Westview
|
4
|
2
|
.667
|
14.
|
Gilbert
|
6
|
3
|
,667
|
14.
|
Kellis
|
4
|
2
|
.667