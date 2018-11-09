The 6A quarterfinals feature SEVEN teams with at least NINE wins. This might be the most stacked 6A quarterfinal of all time. Here's a quick preview of the four games on the docket, as well as our staff picks. Last week, Cody Cameron and Chilly went 7-1 in their 6A playoff picks, while Ralph Amsden went 6-2.

Ralph Amsden

Mountain Pointe at Chandler Category Mountain Pointe Chandler Rank 8 1 W/L 7-4 10-1 Avg Points For 37.2 49.5 Avg Points Against 24 15.1 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-3 6-0

The one team that has given Chandler the most regular season trouble over the last five years is Mountain Pointe. Nick Wallerstedt has an opportunity to show that the Pride have grown as a team this season, and that the same team that is four points away from being 9-2 can hang with Arizona's best. For Chandler, Jacob Conover is close to cementing his legacy as the most successful QB in Arizona High School football history, and he hopes to put on a show in his final game at Austin Field.

Ralph's Pick: Chandler Chilly's Pick: Chandler Cody's Pick: Mountain Pointe

Highland at Liberty Category Highland Liberty Rank 5 4 W/L 10-1 10-1 Avg Points For 41.7 40.9 Avg Points Against 16.2 19.5 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-1 6-1

Liberty is still a bit of a mystery. Defensively, they're elite. They play fast, physical, disciplined football. Offensively, despite last weeks' first half explosion against Westview, they seem to still be discovering their identity. Highland will be the most confident, secure in their identity team that Liberty has faced all season, so for the Lions to pull this game out, they'll need to be resilient and loose. Jett Kinsch and Jake Robinson are serious playmakers, but so are the Hawks' Kohner Cullimore and Noah Burdick. My bet in this game is that if any team gets up by two scores, they'll ultimately get the win.

Ralph's Pick: Highland Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Highland

Perry at Desert VIsta Category Perry Desert Vista Rank 5 4 W/L 9-2 10-1 Avg Points For 49.2 42 Avg Points Against 33 19.7 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-2 5-1

You're not going to stop Chubba Purdy for four quarters. On a bad day, the kid is going to trip and fall into at least four total touchdowns. The key in this game for Desert Vista is to simply keep the ball away from Purdy as much as possible. Ball control and opportunistic defense. Chandler beat Perry earlier in the year by running right at them over and over and over again. The Thunder average 42 carries per game, it might be time to see if they can ratchet that number up to nearly 60.

Ralph's Pick: Perry Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista Cody's Pick: Perry

Red Mountain at Pinnacle Category Red Mountain Pinnacle Rank 7 2 W/L 9-2 10-1 Avg Points For 34.7 44.1 Avg Points Against 18.6 24.5 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-2 7-0

One of the best things about high school football is when a player comes into their own late in the season, and Pinnacle's Kenji Roland is filling hat role perfectly right now. The junior running back has become a star in the absence of Spencer Rattler, and has helped allow for JD Johnson to find his footing. For Red Mountain, Ramses Rivera's heroics against Queen Creek mean that he's definitely no longer a surprise. Red Mountain has a tendency to turn the ball over in big games, so if Pinnacle can capitalize on extra opportunities, they'll probably win. But if Red Mountain protects the football, the Mountain Lions might see their third straight semifinal round.