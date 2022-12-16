6A Quick Recap & Team Stats
Fourth-quarter surge leads Hawks to back-to-back titles
After feeling slighted a month earlier when it once again missed out on making the Open Division, Highland did what it did a year ago and ran the table for a second straight 6A Conference Championship at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gilbert District school on Guadalupe Road extended its streak to eight consecutive postseason wins.
The Hawks played their first 28 years without a championship, but have finished off their 30th season with a second straight gold ball. Coming in as the favorite, despite being the No. 2 seed, the thinking of many media people was that anything less than another championship win would be an utter disappointment, because this team was driven.
Highland (11-3) found itself in a much tougher battle with Pinnacle than their October matchup (a 25-0 Hawks' win). Pinnacle led at the half (19-14) and then extended that to 26-14 midway through the third quarter. Highland scored the last 23 points, though for a 37-26 win.
It wasn't over until there was less than two minutes to go. Pinnacle had a first down at its 44-yard line, but a pass was intercepted by Cole Crandall and returned 62 yards for the game-clinching score.
|
Pinnacle
|
0
|
19
|
7
|
0
|
26
|
Highland
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
16
|
37
First Quarter:
High - Kody Cullimore 1 yard run (Crew Crockett kick), 1:01
Second Quarter:
Pinn - Duce Robinson 55 yard pass from Wyatt Horton (kick failed), 11:50
High - Chance Cauthen 8 yard run (Crockett kick), 4:44
Pinn - Myles Libman 51 yard pass from Horton (pass failed), 3:21
Pinn - Libman 23 yard pass from Horton (Cooper King kick), 1:17
Third Quarter:
Pinn - Libman 7 yard pass from Horton (King kick), 4:43
High - Eli Kerby 66 yard run (Crockett kick), 2:55
Fourth Quarter:
High - Joseph Walter 8 yard pass from Kalen Fisher (pass failed), 8:27
High - Crockett 29 yard FG, 2:41
High - Cole Crandall 62 yard interception return (Crockett kick), 1:41
|Pinnacle
|Highland
|
First Downs
|
23
|
17
|
Total Net Yards
|
403
|
343
|
Rushes-Yards
|
32-121
|
36-217
|
Passing Yards
|
282
|
126
|
Punt Returns-Yards
|
0-0
|
1-4
|
Kickoff Returns-Yards
|
6-53
|
1-22
|
Interceptions-Ret Yards
|
1-19
|
3-62
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
15-27-3
|
9-15-1
|
Punts-Avg
|
1-45.0
|
2-43.0
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
1-1
|
1-0
|
Penalties-Yards
|
7-61
|
10-90
|
Time of Possession
|
24:26
|
23:34