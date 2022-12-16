After feeling slighted a month earlier when it once again missed out on making the Open Division, Highland did what it did a year ago and ran the table for a second straight 6A Conference Championship at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gilbert District school on Guadalupe Road extended its streak to eight consecutive postseason wins.

The Hawks played their first 28 years without a championship, but have finished off their 30th season with a second straight gold ball. Coming in as the favorite, despite being the No. 2 seed, the thinking of many media people was that anything less than another championship win would be an utter disappointment, because this team was driven.

Highland (11-3) found itself in a much tougher battle with Pinnacle than their October matchup (a 25-0 Hawks' win). Pinnacle led at the half (19-14) and then extended that to 26-14 midway through the third quarter. Highland scored the last 23 points, though for a 37-26 win.

It wasn't over until there was less than two minutes to go. Pinnacle had a first down at its 44-yard line, but a pass was intercepted by Cole Crandall and returned 62 yards for the game-clinching score.

